Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher to play snakes and ladders, make sand castles in air. A DDLJ memory triggered it

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have worked together in some of the most memorable films, with the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge being one of them. Anupam recently reminded Shah Rukh of old times with a candid post on Twitter.

Anupam shared a boomerang from the film showing him and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a hug. He wrote along with it, “Mere pyaare @iamsrk !! Bas aise hi!! New York me tumhari achanak yaad aayi! (My dear SRK, I was remembering you in New York just like that) We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge.”

मेरे प्यारे @iamsrk !! बस ऐसे ही!! न्यू यॉर्क में तुम्हारी अचानक याद आयी। We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always.😍#DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge pic.twitter.com/GDrJnZCKca — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2019

Taking note of Anupam’s post, Shah Rukh too, replied in a candid manner saying, “Arre nahi Daddy Cool! ‘Grow up’ hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. (May your enemies grow up, we are still children at heart). Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you.”

Anupam again replied to him in Hindi saying, “See you soon. Much love.” The senior actor played SRK’s father in the film which starred Kajol as the female lead. Late actor Amrish Puri had played Kajol’s father and Farida Jalal her mother in the film. Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi had also played pivotal roles.

DDLJ won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and several Filmfare and Screen awards. It also became the longest-running film in Indian cinematic history.

