Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman due to international assignments

Actor Anupam Kher has resigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He has cited a ‘busy schedule’ as the reason behind his decision.

Anupam shared his resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday. “It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you,” he wrote in his tweet.

It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you. 🙏 @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/lglcREeYM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2018

The 62-year-old actor was appointed chairmand of the FTII more than six months after Gajendra Chauhan’s tenure ended. Upon taking up the role, Anupam had called it an ‘extremely important learning experience’. “The teacher inside me will teach the students some things and in return I will also learn a lot from them. For me, this tenure will be an extremely important learning experience. It’s important to have the right intention,which I have. I will go there and see what is to be done,” he had said.

“It’s a very important day for me as seldom it happens that you become chairman of the place where you once were a student. I am not going to start this journey thinking about the previous things. I am a very hopeful person and I have never begun anything while thinking about any controversy or negativity. I will go with a clear mind and do as much work as I can,” he added.

Anupam is presently in New York City to shoot for the NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam, which premiered in October. He will also be seen in his 501st film, Hotel Mumbai, co-starring Armie Hammer and Dev Patel. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 14:35 IST