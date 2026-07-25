MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday secured the deportation of Avinash Arjun Rathod, an accused wanted by the Pune police in an alleged multiple crore investment-based financial fraud case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. Rathod, who had an Interpol Red Corner Notice pending against him, was brought to Mumbai and handed over to Maharashtra police, officials said. CBI secures deportation of financial fraud accused from UAE

According to CBI officials, Rathod is wanted in connection with an alleged large-scale investment fraud in which he, along with other accused, allegedly induced investors to put money into multiple schemes by promising assured fixed monthly returns.

Rathod allegedly misappropriated the funds collected from investors and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank and demat accounts, officials said.

An Interpol Red Notice had earlier been issued against Rathod. The CBI, which is India’s nodal agency for Interpol, coordinated Rathod’s deportation after confirming his presence in the UAE, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

CBI officials said more than 170 wanted criminals had been brought back to India in recent years through coordination via Interpol channels.

In a separate operation on Thursday, the CBI also secured the deportation of fugitive Muhammadali Palliyalil from Saudi Arabia in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) involving alleged unlawful activities and murder.

Palliyalil had an Interpol Red Corner Notice pending against him. He was geo-located in Saudi Arabia and was recently arrested by Saudi authorities before being deported to India, officials said.