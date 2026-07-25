Dust does not wait, but neither do these robot vacuum cleaners built to keep up every day

Auto-emptying docks and LiDAR mapping make modern robot vacuum cleaners surprisingly self-sufficient today. (Pexels) Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Vacuuming and mopping the house every day can become repetitive, especially when work and other responsibilities leave little time for household chores. Robot vacuum cleaners are designed to reduce that effort by handling routine cleaning on their own.

Most modern models use LiDAR navigation to map rooms, avoid obstacles, and clean systematically rather than moving randomly. A few can also empty their dustbins automatically, mop hard floors, and be controlled via a smartphone app or voice assistants. The feature set varies with price, so it is important to choose one that suits your needs.

If you are considering buying one, we have shortlisted five robot vacuum cleaners available on Flipkart across different price segments. Each offers a different balance of cleaning performance, navigation, automation, and overall value: