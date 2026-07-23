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    Tired of expensive cartridges? These ink tank printers could save you money every time you print at home

    Cut printing costs without compromising on quality. These five ink tank printers on Flipkart are built for reliable everyday home and office printing.

    Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 17:19:48 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
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    Our Picks

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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Modern ink tank printers keep printing affordable without compromising on quality, speed, or convenience. (Pexels)
    Modern ink tank printers keep printing affordable without compromising on quality, speed, or convenience. (Pexels)

    A printer is one of those devices you rarely think about until you suddenly need one. It could be a child printing a school project before the deadline, a professional preparing documents for an important meeting, or a family bringing old memories to life on photo paper.

    That is when having the right printer makes all the difference. Modern ink tank printers keep running costs low while delivering excellent print quality. Many also offer wireless connectivity, faster print speeds, and support for both documents and photos.

    To make your search easier, we have shortlisted five excellent ink tank printers available on Flipkart. Whether you want an affordable option, lower long-term printing costs, or a feature-rich all-in-one printer, these models strike a strong balance between performance, convenience, and value. They are well-suited to everyday printing at home or in the office:

    1. Brother DCP-T535DW:

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    If your printer spends more time printing documents than sitting idle, the Brother DCP-T535DW is worth considering. Automatic duplex printing saves paper, while its high page yield helps keep running costs under control. Add wireless printing and a compact design, and it becomes a practical choice for homes and small offices alike.

    Specifications

    COST PER PAGE
    Not specified
    PRINT SPEED
    Up to 16 ppm (Black), 9 ppm (Colour)
    PRINT YIELD
    Up to 15,000 black pages / 5,000 colour pages
    PRINT QUALITY
    Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Automatic duplex printing saves paper

    ...

    High page yield lowers running costs

    ...

    Wi-Fi and mobile printing support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Colour printing is relatively slow

    ...

    Mobile app needs improvement

    ...

    Occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues

    What are buyers saying about this printer on Flipkart?

    Buyers appreciate the Brother DCP-T535DW for its low running costs, sharp document quality, and convenient automatic duplex printing. Many also find wireless printing easy to use. However, some note that colour printing is not the fastest, and the mobile app could be more intuitive.

    Why should you consider buying this printer?

    The Brother DCP-T535DW is a sensible choice if you print regularly and want to reduce ink costs over time. Features such as automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and a high page yield help reduce effort, save paper, and make everyday printing more convenient.

    2. HP Smart Tank 589:

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    The HP Smart Tank 589 is designed for families, students, and home offices seeking hassle-free printing. Guided setup makes it easy to get started, while the refillable ink tank helps keep long-term printing costs low. With wireless printing and scanning, it handles everyday documents without unnecessary complexity.

    Specifications

    COST PER PAGE
    0.10 rupees (Black), 0.20 rupees (Colour)
    PRINT SPEED
    Up to 12 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)
    PRINT YIELD
    Up to 4,000 black pages / 6,000 colour pages
    PRINT QUALITY
    Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Low-cost refillable ink tank

    ...

    Wi-Fi and HP Smart app support

    ...

    Beginner-friendly guided setup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    ...

    No automatic document feeder

    ...

    Colour printing is relatively slow

    What are buyers saying about this printer on Flipkart?

    Buyers like the HP Smart Tank 589 for its straightforward setup, low running costs, and vibrant colour output. Many also find wireless printing convenient for everyday use. However, opinions on print speed are mixed, and some users have reported occasional Wi-Fi connectivity and app-related issues.

    Why should you consider buying this printer?

    The HP Smart Tank 589 is a sensible choice if you want an easy-to-use printer with low printing costs. Its refillable ink tank, wireless connectivity, and straightforward setup make it well suited to students, families, and home offices that print regularly.

    3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000:

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    The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a practical choice for users who print frequently and don't want to worry about ink costs. Its high-yield MegaTank system keeps refills infrequent, while built-in Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from laptops and smartphones. It also delivers sharp documents and vibrant colour photos.

    Specifications

    COST PER PAGE
    Not specified
    PRINT SPEED
    Up to 8.8 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)
    PRINT YIELD
    Up to 6,000 black pages / 7,000 colour pages
    PRINT QUALITY
    Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    High-yield MegaTank ink system

    ...

    Wi-Fi and mobile printing support

    ...

    Good print quality for documents and photos

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    ...

    Slower print speeds than many rivals

    ...

    Initial setup can take time

    What are buyers saying about this printer on Flipkart?

    Buyers appreciate the Canon PIXMA G3000 for its economical ink consumption, sharp document printing, and vibrant photo quality. Many also find wireless printing convenient for everyday use. However, some users note slower print speeds, occasional Wi-Fi issues, and a longer initial setup process.

    Why should you consider buying this printer?

    The Canon PIXMA G3000 is worth considering if you print regularly and want to keep running costs low. Its MegaTank ink system, wireless connectivity, and high-quality photo output make it a practical option for students, families, and home users alike.

    4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730:

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    The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 is a practical choice for students, families, and home offices that print regularly. Its refillable ink tank helps keep long-term printing costs low, while wireless connectivity makes printing from laptops and smartphones effortless. A compact design and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge enhance its everyday convenience.

    Specifications

    COST PER PAGE
    0.13 rupees (Monochrome), 0.25 rupees (Colour)
    PRINT SPEED
    Up to 11 ppm (Monochrome), 6 ppm (Colour)
    PRINT YIELD
    Up to 6,000 monochrome pages / 7,700 colour pages
    PRINT QUALITY
    Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent Canon PRINT app experience

    ...

    Compact, space-saving design

    ...

    User-replaceable maintenance cartridge

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Relatively slow print speeds

    ...

    Lower page yield than some rivals

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    What are buyers saying about this printer on Flipkart?

    Buyers praise the Canon PIXMA G3730 for its crisp print quality, straightforward wireless setup, and low running costs. Many also appreciate its compact design and mobile printing features. However, some users report slower print speeds and occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

    Why should you consider buying this printer?

    The Canon PIXMA G3730 is worth considering if you want affordable, everyday printing with low maintenance costs. Its refillable ink tank, wireless connectivity, compact footprint, and easy maintenance make it a practical choice for students, families, and home offices.

    5. Epson EcoTank L3210:

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    The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a practical option for students and families who print regularly without spending much on ink. Its refillable ink tank keeps running costs low, while Epson's Heat-Free technology reduces power consumption. Sharp print quality and a compact design make it well suited to everyday home use.

    Specifications

    COST PER PAGE
    Around 9 paise (Black), 33 paise (Colour)
    PRINT SPEED
    Up to 10 ipm (Black), 5 ipm (Colour) (ISO) / Up to 33 ppm (Black), 15 ppm (Colour)
    PRINT YIELD
    Up to 4,500 black pages / 7,500 colour pages
    PRINT QUALITY
    Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Very low running costs with high page yield

    ...

    Heat-Free technology reduces power consumption

    ...

    Compact, spill-free ink tank design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Wi-Fi connectivity

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    ...

    USB-only connectivity limits flexibility

    What are buyers saying about this printer on Flipkart?

    Buyers praise the Epson EcoTank L3210 for its low printing costs, sharp print quality, and compact design. Many also appreciate the spill-free refill system. However, some users miss Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic duplex printing, while others find the USB-only connectivity less convenient.

    Why should you consider buying this printer?

    The Epson EcoTank L3210 is worth considering if you need an affordable printer with low long-term running costs. Its high-yield ink tank, excellent print quality, and energy-efficient Heat-Free technology make it a dependable choice for students and home users.

    Q1. How do you choose the right printer for your needs?

    Ans: The best printer isn't always the cheapest. Compare these key factors before making your decision:

    • Cost per page: Determines how affordable the printer is to use over time.
    • Print yield: Shows how many pages you can print before replacing or refilling ink.
    • Print quality: Indicates how sharp text and colourful images will appear on paper.

    Q2. Why should you consider an ink tank printer over a traditional inkjet printer?

    If you print regularly, an ink tank printer is usually the better investment. Although it costs more upfront, it offers a much lower cost per page, significantly higher print yields, and fewer ink refills over time. Traditional inkjet printers are often cheaper to buy, but their cartridge replacements can become expensive if you print frequently. For students, families, and home offices with regular printing needs, an ink tank printer is generally the more economical choice in the long run.

    How Do These Printers Stack Up?

    Product

    Cost per page

    Print yield

    Print quality

    Brother DCP-T535DWNot specifiedUp to 15,000 black / 5,000 colour pagesUp to 1200 × 6000 dpi
    HP Smart Tank 5890.10 rupees (Black) / 0.20 rupees (Colour)Up to 4,000 black / 6,000 colour pagesUp to 4800 × 1200 dpi
    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000Not specifiedUp to 6,000 black / 7,000 colour pagesUp to 4800 × 1200 dpi
    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G37300.13 rupees (Monochrome) / 0.25 rupees (Colour)Up to 6,000 monochrome / 7,700 colour pagesUp to 4800 × 1200 dpi
    Epson EcoTank L3210Around 9 paise (Black) / 33 paise (Colour)Up to 4,500 black / 7,500 colour pagesUp to 5760 × 1440 dpi
    Things to Know Before and After Buying an Ink Tank Printer
    Regular maintenance helps an ink tank printer last longer and deliver consistent print quality. Print a few pages every couple of weeks to prevent the printhead from clogging, use genuine ink bottles, keep the ink tanks above the minimum level, and run the built-in nozzle cleaning tool only if you notice faded prints or streaks.
    The lifespan of a full ink refill depends on the printer model and your printing habits. Most ink tank printers can print thousands of pages before requiring a refill, making them far more economical than traditional cartridge-based printers. If you print regularly, a single set of ink can often last several months or even longer.

    Also Read:

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    Need a bigger screen without a big TV? These projectors are ideal for small apartments

    Monsoon making your home damp? These gadgets can make daily life easier

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

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