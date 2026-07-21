Monsoon making your home damp? These gadgets can make daily life easier

These gadgets can help make your home ready for the monsoon. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → The monsoon is here to offer relief from the summer heat, but it also brings a set of challenges inside the home. Humidity is one of the biggest challenges, leaving rooms feeling damp, clothes taking days to dry, unpleasant odours building up and occasional power cuts disrupting daily life. Over time, excess moisture can affect furniture, wardrobes and electronic devices if left unchecked. Thankfully, there are gadgets that can help tackle these problems with ease. Devices like dehumidifiers, portable power stations, washer dryers and more are designed to make life during the monsoon more comfortable. If you're looking to prepare your home for the rainy season, here are five monsoon gadgets that are genuinely worth considering. Common monsoon problems and the gadgets that can help

Gadget Best for Key benefit during monsoon Dehumidifier Homes with high humidity or damp rooms Removes excess moisture from the air and helps reduce dampness Air purifier Families with allergy sufferers or pets Filters mould spores, dust and other airborne particles Washer dryer Apartments and homes without outdoor drying space Dries clothes quickly, even during continuous rainfall Shoe dryer School children, office workers and sports enthusiasts Removes moisture from footwear and helps reduce odours Portable power station Areas that experience frequent power cuts Keeps essential devices running during electricity outages

Dehumidifier: Reduce excess moisture indoors High humidity is one of the biggest challenges during the monsoon. Even if rain stays outside, moisture in the air can make your home feel sticky and uncomfortable. Over time, excess humidity can lead to mould on walls, leave a musty smell in wardrobes, and even affect wooden furniture, books and electronic devices. In many parts of India, these issues become more noticeable after several days of continuous rainfall.

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A dehumidifier helps by drawing in humid air, removing excess moisture and releasing drier air back into the room. This can make indoor spaces feel more comfortable while also reducing conditions that encourage mould growth. It can be especially useful in bedrooms, living rooms or storage areas where dampness tends to build up. While a dehumidifier is not a replacement for ventilation, it can significantly improve indoor comfort during prolonged rainy spells. What to look for Tank capacity suited to your room size

Auto humidity control

Continuous drainage option

Quiet operation

Auto shut off when the water tank is full Air purifier: Improve indoor air quality The rainy season often means keeping windows and doors closed for longer periods, reducing fresh airflow inside the home. At the same time, higher humidity creates favourable conditions for mould spores, dust mites and other airborne allergens. These particles can circulate indoors and may trigger allergies or respiratory discomfort, particularly for children, elderly family members and people with asthma.

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An air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter can capture fine dust, pollen, mould spores and other airborne particles before they continue circulating around your home. Many models also include activated carbon filters that help reduce unpleasant odours, which can become more noticeable in damp weather. Although an air purifier does not remove humidity itself, but models with activated carbon can remove unpleasant odour. What to look for HEPA filtration

Activated carbon filter

Suitable room coverage

Air quality indicator

Low noise operation Washer dryer: Dry clothes without waiting for sunshine Drying clothes is one of the most frustrating parts of the monsoon. Continuous rain and high humidity often mean laundry takes much longer to dry, especially in apartments without balconies or dedicated drying areas. Clothes left hanging indoors for days can develop a damp smell and may even encourage mildew if they never dry properly.

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A washer dryer can make this process much easier by combining washing and drying into a single appliance. Instead of relying on unpredictable weather, you can wash and dry clothes whenever needed. Many modern models also include sensor based drying programmes that prevent overdrying while protecting delicate fabrics. For families, working professionals or households with children, a washer dryer can be a practical investment that removes one of the biggest inconveniences of the rainy season. What to look for Drying capacity

Multiple drying programmes

Energy efficient operation

Steam or hygiene cycle

Inverter motor Portable power station: Stay prepared for unexpected outages Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms can sometimes lead to power cuts, even a short outage can interrupt work from home, online classes or important video calls, while also leaving you without internet access if your Wi Fi router switches off. Charging your phone or laptop can also become difficult if electricity takes time to return.

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A portable power station acts as a backup power that can keep essential devices running during an outage. Depending on its capacity, it can power smartphones, laptops, Wi Fi routers, LED lights, cameras and other small appliances for several hours. Many newer models also support fast charging and multiple output ports, making them useful beyond the monsoon for road trips, camping or emergency situations. What to look for Battery capacity

Output power

Multiple charging ports

Fast recharging

Built in safety protection Shoe dryer: Keep footwear dry and comfortable Stepping into wet shoes is never pleasant, and during the monsoon they often remain damp for an entire day. Moisture trapped inside footwear not only causes discomfort but can also lead to unpleasant odours, bacterial growth and, in some cases, fungal infections. Leather shoes and sports shoes may also wear out faster if they stay damp for long.

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FAQs Are dehumidifiers worth buying during monsoon? Yes. A dehumidifier can reduce excess indoor humidity, making rooms feel more comfortable while helping minimise dampness, mould growth and musty odours. Can an air purifier remove humidity? An air purifier cleans the air by filtering dust, allergens and mould spores, but it does not reduce humidity. A dehumidifier is the right appliance for controlling moisture. Is a washer dryer better than drying clothes indoors? For homes that receive limited sunlight during monsoon, a washer dryer offers a faster and more convenient way to dry clothes while reducing damp smells. Do shoe dryers damage footwear? Most modern shoe dryers use controlled heat designed to dry footwear safely. Following the manufacturer's recommended drying time helps protect different materials. What can a portable power station run during a power cut? Depending on its capacity, a portable power station can power devices such as smartphones, laptops, Wi Fi routers, LED lights and other low power appliances for several hours.