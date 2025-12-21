Affordable air purifiers for everyday use: smart choices for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices
Indoor air quality affects how we sleep, work, and feel through the day. This guide looks at affordable air purifiers for everyday use that suit bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices.
Most ratedLEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
Value for moneyHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
₹5,148
|
|
|
Stylish choiceCoway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Works with your ACAIRTH AC Air Purifier [AQI > 300, Winter Version] with Time Indicator | IIT Bombay Technology | Upgrades AC into Air Purifier | PM2.5, Germ & Allergy Protection | HEPA Filter for Home & Office View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Air quality displayKARCHER Air Purifier AF 30 for Home | 645 sq.ft Coverage | Air Quality Display | H13 HEPA and activated Carbon Filtres | Removes 99.99% Pathogens | Fine Dust | German Tech View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
5 stage filterHoneywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier for Home | 5-Stage Filter System with Pre, H11 & H13 HEPA Filters, Activated Carbon | Covers 465 sq.ft | Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Allergens View Details
|
|
|
|
Good reviewsWinix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Budget choiceCPENSUS Air Purifier For Bedroom Coverage 107 Ft² True H13 With Activated Carbon Filter Aromatherapy Child-Lock Timer Portable For Living Room Home Office Deodorizing Tech., White View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
For carsNebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - Premium - Alluminium - Requires No filter replacement - Kills 99.9% Viruses & Removes Dust - Designed in Japan - 2025 - TYPE C - (Black CHARCOAL) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
On discountNutripro Air Purifier For Home & Office 300 sq.ft, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - (White) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
