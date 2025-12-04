Top 10 affordable air purifiers that bring cleaner air without stretching budget
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:00 am IST
Find affordable air purifiers that balance strong filtration, quiet performance, and smart features to help you breathe easier at home without overspending.
Our Pick
Best overall
Value for money
Premium model
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallLEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
|
₹5,989
|
|
|
AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom,True HEPA Filter H13, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Purification, CADR 300 m³/hr View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
TruSens Z-1000 Air Purifier | 360 HEPA Filtration with Dupont Filter | UV Light Sterilization Kills Bacteria Germs Odor Allergens in Home | Dual Airflow for Full Coverage (Small), White View Details
|
₹14,900
|
|
|
Sharp Air Purifier View Details
|
|
|
|
Value for moneyAir Purifiers for Home, TDBYWAE Air Purifier for Bedroom Up to 600 ft², H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Pets Dust Dander Pollen Odor Smoke, with New Quiet Wind Wheel System, for Desk/Car/Travel(Green) View Details
|
₹9,416.88
|
|
|
Premium modelSharp Air Purifier FP-S40M-T with Patented PCI Technology, HEPA Filter, Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs & Static charge, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area Up To 330 Sq. Ft. View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen | Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft View Details
|
₹8,300
|
|
|
acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details
|
₹13,636
|
|
|
Lifelong Smart Air Purifier for Home & Office | Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA Activated Filter | 600sqft Coverage Area | 400m³/hr CADR | Realtime AQI Display | Removes Dust, Smoke, & Pollen (LLAP001) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
View More Products