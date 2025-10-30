5 air purifiers tested and reviewed so that you can make an informed purchase
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 01:21 pm IST
We tested 5 air purifiers across budget, ensuring you can make an informed decision for fighting the rising pollution levels.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 for Home by Hero Group | 600 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 15000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), HEPA + Catalytic Oxidation Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP09 (White/Gold) View Details
|
|
|
|
SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-W View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier For Home,4 Stage Filtration,Covers 1085sq.ft,PM 2.5 Level Display,with WIFI & ALEXA,H13 HEPA & Activated Carbon Filter,Removes 99.99% Pollutants,Micro Allergens-Air Touch U1 View Details
|
₹24,799
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 4 Stage Filtration,Covers 853sq.ft,PM 2.5 Level Display,with WIFI & ALEXA,H13 HEPA & Activated Carbon Filter,Removes 99.99% Pollutants,Micro Allergens-Air Touch P2 View Details
|
₹18,218
|
|
View More Products