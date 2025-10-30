5 air purifiers tested and reviewed so that you can make an informed purchase

Every year at the advent of winter, we get multiple queries about the best air purifiers one should consider tackling the rising pollution levels. The multiple options from legacy and new brands can lead to confusion among buyers. After testing several models, we have shortlisted 5 models ranging across budgets that you should consider for your home. Every model is tested over a period of at least one month to give us clarity of performance, efficiency, and coverage. Trust these 5 air purifiers that we tested for indoor efficiency.

After a week of testing, the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q600 proved efficient for medium to large rooms. It noticeably reduced PM2.5 levels within 20 minutes and kept air freshness consistent through the day. The HEPA H13 filter and BLDC motor deliver strong yet quiet performance, though turbo mode gets a bit noisy. App control works smoothly, and voice commands respond well. For under ₹15,000, it’s a capable, smart performer worth shortlisting.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 600 sq ft Filtration System HEPA H13 + Pre-filter + Activated Carbon + Nano-Silver Coating Filter Life Up to 15,000 hours Smart Features App control (Alexa & Google Assistant compatible) Noise Level ~55 dB at peak; quiet operation in auto mode

After testing the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 in a well-monitored room, we found its air-quality tracking and formaldehyde-destruction features genuinely stand out. The bladeless fan design feels premium and smart-connected via app, but the airflow isn’t as powerful as a full fan, and it isn’t cheap. If you’re after top-tier purification and don’t mind the price, the TP09 earns its keep, just don’t expect it to replace your air-conditioner.

Specifications Filtration Technology HEPA H13 + catalytic oxidation for formaldehyde removal Sensor Suite Formaldehyde, particulate (PM0.1), NO₂, VOCs, temp & humidity Fan and Purifier Combo Bladeless “Air Multiplier with oscillation up to 350° Smart Connectivity Wi-Fi enabled, MyDyson app linkage, Alexa/Google voice control Coverage and Noise Suitable for large rooms (~800 sq ft); sound level rises noticeably at high fan speeds

We spent a good while testing the SHARP DW-J20FM-W dehumidifier + air purifier and found it impressively capable. In our humid Mumbai flat it removed dampness and refined air quality using Plasmacluster ion tech and HEPA H13 filtration. Laundry dried faster, and musty smells faded. While relatively quiet and stylish, its drainage setup may need extra space behind furniture. For homes battling moisture and indoor air issues, it’s a solid dual-purpose pick.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 550 sq ft Moisture Extraction 20 L/day drain capacity Purification HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon + Pre-Filter + Plasmacluster ions Smart Features Auto dry & air-quality modes with LED display Motor and Noise Ultra-quiet operation with BLDC motor (~45–50 dB)

We tested the Honeywell Air Touch U1 for in a large living-room and were impressed. Its four-stage filtration system cleared PM2.5 levels from hazardous to safe in under 30 minutes. The live AQI display, Wi-Fi app and Alexa control added convenience. However, it’s bulky, and replacement filters are pricey. If you have a large open space and serious air-quality concerns, it’s a strong choice, just be ready for the premium price.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 1,085 sq ft Filtration Four-stage: Pre-filter + Nano-Silver Anti-bacterial + HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon CADR / Airflow Up to ~700 m³/hr Smart Features Wi-Fi control, Alexa/Google Integration, Real-time PM2.5 display Noise and Size Notes Quiet at lower modes (~39 dB), but louder in turbo mode; large and heavy design

We tested the Honeywell Air-Touch P2 in a large living area and it delivered solid performance. Its four-stage filtration: pre-filter, nano-silver, HEPA H13, activated carbon handled smoke, dust and cooking smells efficiently. The app and Alexa control worked smoothly, and real-time PM2.5 display was a useful touch. Downsides: it’s a bit bulky and requires space for optimal airflow. For rooms up to ~850 sq ft, it’s a strong mid-premium pick.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 853 sq ft / ~550 m³/hr CADR Filtration Stages 4-stage (Pre-filter + Nano-Silver + HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon) Smart Features Wi-Fi control & Alexa integration Removal Efficiency Removes approx. 99.99% pollutants and micro allergens Weight and Design ~5.5 kg, portable enough for room transitions

FAQs How often should I replace an air purifier’s filters? Most HEPA and activated carbon filters need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on usage, pollution levels, and manufacturer recommendations for optimal performance.

Can air purifiers remove odours and smoke? Yes, purifiers with activated carbon filters effectively absorb smoke, cooking odors, and VOCs, making indoor air cleaner and fresher over extended use.

Do air purifiers help with allergies? Absolutely. HEPA-grade purifiers capture 99.97% of allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, reducing allergy flare-ups and improving breathing comfort indoors.

What room size should I choose an air purifier for? Match the purifier’s CADR rating or coverage area with your room size. Always pick a model rated slightly higher than your room for better efficiency.

Are Wi-Fi and app-based air purifiers worth it? Yes, especially for large homes. They let you monitor air quality, control modes remotely, and schedule runs for efficient energy and filter management.

