Sharp Air Purifier with Dehumidifier review: Is this combo the answer to indoor air problems? Let's find out

The air quality crisis in northern India has reached critical levels, with cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and others in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana now grappling with some of the worst AQI figures in recent years. Thick smog blankets the region, a visible reminder of the pollution we face daily. This isn't just an environmental concern anymore—it's a public health emergency. From respiratory issues to long-term damage to the heart and lungs, the implications of breathing in this toxic air are alarming.

But the danger doesn’t stop at our doorsteps. Indoor air quality, often overlooked, can be equally hazardous, especially during smog season when windows stay shut and pollutants are trapped inside. It’s a silent threat that many of us underestimate, but one that has a direct impact on our health and well-being.

So, how do we protect ourselves indoors? Air purifiers are emerging as essential tools in this fight, offering a practical way to combat indoor pollutants. The Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier claims to be one such solution, addressing not only airborne particles but also humidity levels that can lead to mould and dampness. But with a premium price tag and bold claims, does this dual-function device truly deliver? This review examines its features, real-world performance, and whether it suits the needs of Indian households.

About Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier is built to address two critical indoor concerns: polluted air and excessive humidity. At its core is Plasmacluster Technology, which generates positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mould spores, and allergens. This feature sets it apart from conventional purifiers, offering added protection against invisible health risks.

For filtration, it relies on a multi-layer system, including HEPA, carbon, and pre-filters, designed to trap fine dust, odours, and harmful VOCs. With coverage for spaces up to 550 ft², it’s suitable for medium to large rooms.

The dehumidifier function extracts up to 20 litres of moisture per day, effectively preventing dampness, mould, and mildew. Priced at ₹34,190, it combines advanced technology with practicality to cater to health-conscious households.

Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier: First impressions

Packaging and contents

Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier offers sleek design and efficient air purification.

When the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier arrived, I was impressed by how well-organised the packaging was. Everything was neatly packed, and it felt secure during transit. Inside the box, I found the main unit, a user manual, a power cord, and separate filters. Since the filters weren’t pre-installed, I followed the detailed instructions in the manual to assemble them. Placing the pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA filter into their respective slots was a straightforward process.

This thoughtful packaging made unboxing and setting up the device a hassle-free experience, even for someone unfamiliar with air purifiers. Once the filters were in place, the unit was ready to showcase its air purification and dehumidification capabilities.

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W features a Pre-Filter, HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter, with a user manual for easy setup and maintenance.

Design and build quality

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W has a sturdy and functional design that feels dependable. While the unit is slightly on the bulkier side, its white finish and clean lines make it easy to blend into any modern interior. The sturdy construction adds to its overall reliability, ensuring it can withstand long-term use without compromising on performance.

Initial setup

Setting up the unit was simple and hassle-free. The clear instructions in the manual made the process easy to follow. Within a few minutes, I had the device assembled and operational. Navigating through the settings was intuitive, and the controls are designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth start for first-time users.

Specifications of Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier:

Specification Details Air Purification & Dehumidification System The only Dehumidifier with Plasmacluster Ion Generator with True HEPA, Active Charcoal Filter & Pre Filter for superior De-humidifier De-humidifier (20 litres/day @ 30°C & 80% RH) Coverage Area (Sq Ft) 550 sq ft Water Tank Capacity Approx. 4.6 L or Continuous Drainage, Anti-bacterial Self Cleaning System and Water Level Indicator Dehumidifying Capacity - 30°C/ 80%RH 20 L/ day Air Flow/ CADR (m3/hr) 258 / 70 (High/Low) Modes Auto, Dehumidifying, Laundry, Deodorizing, Auto, Sleep, Medium & High Pre-filter Mesh type Inverter Operation Yes Real Time Monitor PM2.5, Temperature & Humidity Sensors PM2.5, Odor, Humidity, Light, Temperature & Tank Full** Operating Timer Hour 1H to 12H (On/Off timer) Unit Dimensions (mm) 359 x 665 × 301 (W x H x D) Net Weight (kg) 16.7 kg Voltage & frequency 220~240 V AC & 50/60Hz Power Consumption (W) 50 / 7.3 (High / Medium) Noise Level (db) 51 / 29 (High / Medium) Product Category Air Purifier + Dehumidifier Replacement HEPA Filter FZ-J20HFE Replacement Deodorising Filter FZ-J20DFE

Key features of the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier:

1. Advanced Plasmacluster technology

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier takes air purification to the next level with its highly innovative Plasmacluster Technology. By releasing positive and negative ions into the air, it actively mitigates harmful bacteria, viruses, mould, and VOCs. This advanced feature creates a safer and healthier living environment, particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers or households with young children and the elderly.

2. Comprehensive filtration system

This device combines three powerful filters—a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a HEPA filter. Together, they efficiently trap dust, allergens, odours, and microscopic pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. This filtration system ensures clean, breathable air while significantly reducing exposure to harmful airborne particles, making it ideal for improving overall air quality at home.

3. Superior moisture control with dehumidification

Beyond air purification, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W excels as a dehumidifier, capable of removing up to 20 litres of moisture per day. This feature is perfect for tackling dampness, preventing mould growth, and eliminating musty odours. It even doubles as a clothes dryer by speeding up the drying process for laundry on humid days.

4. Laundry mode for efficient indoor drying

Quickly dry your clothes with Sharp DW-J20FM-W’s efficient laundry mode.

The Laundry mode is a particularly noteworthy feature designed for tech-savvy users seeking efficiency. Leveraging its powerful dehumidification system, the DW-J20FM-W creates a low-humidity environment ideal for drying clothes indoors. This mode enhances air circulation and precisely maintains optimal humidity levels, ensuring faster drying times while preventing musty odours often associated with damp laundry. It's a game-changer for households in humid or rainy regions, offering a highly practical solution for everyday challenges.

5. Wide coverage and energy efficiency

Designed for spaces up to 550 square feet, this device effectively serves living rooms, bedrooms, and even small offices. Despite its powerful performance, it maintains energy efficiency with a low power consumption rate, ensuring a balance between high functionality and eco-friendliness.

6. Durable filters and easy maintenance

The HEPA and carbon filters are designed for long-term use, offering reliable performance over months of operation. Maintenance is simple, and the filters are easy to replace when needed, ensuring the unit remains hassle-free and user-friendly.

7. User-centric design

The DW-J20FM-W features a sleek and modern design that seamlessly fits into any interior. Its intuitive controls and the option for continuous drainage add convenience, particularly for prolonged dehumidification sessions. Every element is tailored to make the user experience smooth, efficient, and rewarding.

Performance review of the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier impressed me with its outstanding performance from the very start. In just half an hour, the air quality in my room showed noticeable improvement, creating a fresher and more comfortable environment. The advanced Plasmacluster Technology worked efficiently to neutralise airborne pollutants such as dust, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring a safer living space.

I tested the unit in a 100-square-foot room where it performed remarkably well. Airborne dust levels were significantly reduced, and furniture and surfaces remained spotless with no visible dust build-up. The purifier excelled in tackling smoke and odours, clearing the air completely in 10 minutes. This made a substantial difference in spaces where activities such as cooking or incense burning often lead to lingering fumes.

Although it is highly effective at filtering fine particles like dust and pollen, the purifier is less efficient when it comes to larger particles such as pet dander that tend to settle on the floor. Nevertheless, its exceptional air purification combined with the ability to extract up to 20 litres of moisture per day as a dehumidifier makes it an excellent choice for urban homes where air quality is often a concern.

Is this Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with dehumidifier value for money?

The Sharp DW-J20FM-W does pack a lot into its price point, but whether it’s value for money depends on your needs. For those looking for a device that not only purifies the air but also helps with humidity control, this product certainly delivers. The Plasmacluster Technology does a solid job of neutralising airborne pollutants, including dust, bacteria, and viruses, making it particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers or anyone concerned about indoor air quality. The three-stage filtration system is also robust, capable of filtering fine particles as small as 0.3 microns.

What really sets this model apart is its dehumidifying feature, which can extract up to 20 litres of moisture per day. If you live in a humid environment or have issues with dampness, this is a huge plus. It also includes a laundry mode, which speeds up drying clothes, making it a versatile option for homes that face high humidity or mould growth concerns.

What you might not like about the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with dehumidifier?

The biggest downside I noticed is that it isn’t as effective with larger particles like pet dander, which tend to settle on the floor. If you're a pet owner, this may be a consideration. Also, while the price is justified given its dual functionality, it might be a bit high for those only looking for a basic air purifier.

Final Verdict

Overall, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier offers strong performance and versatility, especially if you’re dealing with both air quality and humidity issues. If you need an all-in-one solution, this is definitely worth considering. However, if you’re just after an air purifier without the dehumidifying features or if you’re on a tight budget, there are more affordable options available. But for those who need both air quality control and moisture management, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W offers great value and solid performance, justifying its price for a well-rounded solution.

FAQs for the Sharp DW-J20FM-W Air Purifier with Dehumidifier: How often do I need to replace the filters in the Sharp DW-J20FM-W? The filters in the Sharp DW-J20FM-W typically need to be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and the air quality in your area. The HEPA filter lasts about a year, while the carbon filter may need replacement more frequently if it's used in an area with strong odors. Regular cleaning of the pre-filter is also recommended to maintain efficiency.

Does the Sharp DW-J20FM-W have a continuous drainage option for the dehumidifier? Yes, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W comes with a continuous drainage option for the dehumidifier function. This allows the water collected from the air to be drained continuously, which is especially useful if you’re using the dehumidifier for extended periods, as it prevents the need for manual emptying of the water tank.

Can the Sharp DW-J20FM-W be used in both summer and winter? Yes, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W is designed to be effective throughout the year. In the summer, it works as both an air purifier and dehumidifier to keep the indoor air fresh and comfortable. In winter, it helps maintain optimal humidity levels, reducing dryness and preventing static electricity, which can be common in colder seasons.

Is the Sharp DW-J20FM-W noisy during operation? The Sharp DW-J20FM-W operates at a relatively low noise level, typically ranging between 35 to 50 dB, depending on the mode. In normal operation, it’s quieter than many other dehumidifiers and air purifiers, making it suitable for use in bedrooms or living rooms without disturbing sleep or daily activities.

Does the Sharp DW-J20FM-W consume a lot of electricity? No, the Sharp DW-J20FM-W is designed with energy efficiency in mind. Despite its powerful air purifying and dehumidifying capabilities, it operates with low power consumption, which makes it an energy-efficient option for daily use, helping you save on electricity bills while maintaining air quality and comfort.

