Upgrade your laundry game: Best advanced automatic washing machines with dryer under ₹40,000 for a smarter home

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, having a fully automatic washing machine at home has become a necessity. While most modern fully automatic washing machines offer efficient cleaning solutions, drying remains a tough nut to crack. Users often need to air dry the clothes separately after these washing machines are done drying them. Needless to say the conventional fully automatic washing machines are not as efficient as we would like them to be. Enter: advanced automatic washing machines with dryers. Best advanced automatic washing machines with dryer under ₹40,000 for a smarter home (Amazon) While these washing machines do cost a bit more than your regular fully automatic washing machines, they offer completely dry clothes, which makes the entire process of doing laundry easier and more efficient. In addition to this, the advanced automatic washing machines with dryers also come with smarter features such as steam wash, hygiene care, and inverter motors that increase the washing efficiency, enhance durability and reduce noise levels and energy consumption. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laundry games, we have curated a list of best advanced automatic washer dryers for Indian homes that you can get under ₹40,000 in India.

This front load fully automatic washing machine by LG has a capacity of 9Kg and it is ideal for medium to large sized families. It comes with AI-based features that detects fabric type and weight and then selects the wash pattern best suited to clean those clothes. It also features steam clean technology that removes allergens and offers clean and wrinkle free clothes to the users. Additionally, it comes with Wi-Fi support, which lets users control this washing machine through LG's ThinQ app.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Steam technology, ThinQ app support, Wi-Fi support Reasons to buy - Wash quality - Low noise level - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its washing performance and its near silent operation. However, the installation has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this washing machine for its performance and smart features support.

2. Bosch 9 kg, 5 Star, Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria, In-built Heater, Black Grey) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This washing machine by Bosch has a capacity of 9Kg and it is ideal for medium to large sized families. It features a built-in heater that produces steam to kill bacteria and allergens. It also has a child lock feature that keeps your kids from accidentally opening or changing the settings in the middle of a wash cycle. In addition to this, users get access to features such as anti-tangle technology, anti-wrinkle technology and the AI Active Water+ feature that removes the residual detergent from your clothes.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features In-built heater, child lock, anti bacterial steam Reasons to buy - Wash quality - Low noise level - Cleaning quality Reason to avoid - Installation - Vibration level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this washing machine delivers excellent cleaning and drying results. Buyers also appreciate its low noise levels. However, installation has received mixed results. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this washing machine for its cleaning and drying performance and smart features like built-in heater and child lock.

This automatic washing machine has a capacity of 8Kg and it is ideal for medium sized families. It comes with an AI-powered auto-load sensing feature that detects the weight and type of fabric to optimize wash pattern. Buyers can control settings of this washing machine in a hands-free way thanks to its support for Wi-Fi and voice assistants including Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. Additionally, it uses its eco inverter which saves up to 40 percent more energy and up to 50 percent more water.

Specifications Capacity 8Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Voice commands via Wi-Fi, auto-load sensing, steam technology Reasons to buy - Wash quality - Ease of installation - Smart features Reason to avoid - Noise level - Vibration level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this washing machine delivers good wash quality. However, noise levels have received mixed results. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this washing machine for its cleaning quality and smart features.

This fully automatic washing machine has a capacity of 9Kg and it is ideal for large families. It comes with AI-powered features that saves energy, manages cleaning load when family members are stepping out, and recommends the right wash cycle based on previous uses. It comes with a built-in heater and it can be controlled remotely using Samsung's SmartThings app.

Specifications Capacity 9Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Child lock, Wi-Fi support, built-in heater Reasons to buy - Wash quality and overall performance - Noise level - Premium design Reason to avoid - Vibration level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this washing machine has a premium design and that it delivers excellent performance. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its cleaning quality, low noise operations and smart features.

This fully automatic washing machine by LG has a capacity of 7Kg and it is ideal for medium sized families of three to four people. It has steam technology, which strips away clothes of allergens, and a child lock feature so that kids don't open its door or change settings while it’s working. Users also get access to a smart diagnosis feature via LG's ThinQ app with this washing machine.

Specifications Capacity 7Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Child lock, steam technology Reasons to buy - Premium build - Low noise level - Good performance Reason to avoid - Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its silent operation, cleaning performance and premium build quality. However, the installation has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its cleaning capability and smart features.

This fully automatic washing machine by IFB has a capacity of 7Kg and it is ideal for medium sized families. It comes with several smart features that cater to the diverse requirements of various families. For instance, the steam technology strips the clothes of all the allergens and keeps the clothes wrinkle free, the eco inverter saves up to 50 percent of water and up to 40 percent of power, and the AI detects the type of fabric and then optimizes the wash cycle based on the input. Additionally, it has Wi-Fi for connectivity, which enables voice commands functionality. Users can use Alex or Google Assistant to operate this washing machine remotely.

Specifications Capacity 7Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Auto load sensing, steam technology, voice commands Reasons to buy - Smart features - Wash quality - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Installation - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this washing machine as it is easy to use and offers a good value for money option. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this washing machine for its wash quality and features.

This fully automatic washing machine has a capacity of 8Kg and it is ideal for families with seven to eight members. It comes with a built-in heater that produces steam to remove allergens and bacteria from the clothes. It also comes with inverter technology that conserves power.

Specifications Capacity 8Kg Load type Front load Energy rating 5 Star Special features Steam technology, built-in heater Reasons to buy Value for money Wash quality Ease of use Reason to avoid Installation Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this washing machine as it is easy to use and offers a good value for money option. They also appreciate its performance, especially in hard water conditions. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this washing machine for its wash quality. Top 3 features of best advanced automatic washing with dryer

NAME TYPE CAPACITY SPECIAL FEATURES LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg Steam technology, ThinQ app support, Wi-Fi support Bosch 9 kg, 5 Star, Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg In-built heater, child lock, anti bacterial steam IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg Voice commands via Wi-Fi, auto-load sensing, steam technology Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg Child lock, Wi-Fi support, built-in heater LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Child lock, steam technology IFB 7Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Auto load sensing, steam technology, voice commands Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Supreme Care Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg Steam technology, built-in heater

FAQs for buying a fully automatic washing machine Which are the popular brands that offer fully automatic washing machines with dryers in India? Popular brands in this category include LG, IFB, Samsung, Bosch and Whirlpool. Do all automatic washing machines with dryers come with front load option? No, not all automatic washing machines with dryers come with front load option. Some also offer top load feature. What are the factors to consider while buying automatic washing machines with dryers? The most important factors to consider include size of the family and load capacity of the washing machine. Do all automatic washing machines with dryers support voice commands? No, all automatic washing machines with dryers don't support voice commands. What are some of the common features available in automatic washing machines with dryers? Popular features include child load, built-in heater and app support.