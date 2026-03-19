Best oven toaster grills for Indian homes: Top 7 OTG picks for baking, grilling, toasting and more

Having an oven toaster grill is no longer a luxury in modern Indian kitchens. Instead, it has become more of a necessity. Oven toaster grills or OTGs, unlike built-in ovens, occupy significantly less space and are more energy efficient due to their compact size. They are a 3-in-1 appliance that can be used for baking, toasting and grilling. To put it simply, oven toaster grills can be used for baking cakes, pastries and lasagna, grilling kebabs and fish and roasting meats. Top 7 Oven Toaster Grills picks for baking, grilling and toasting (Amazon) Their compact size and smaller capacity ensures that they heat up faster, cook food evenly and consume less electricity than large ovens, which in turn makes them an economical and ergonomic option for Indian homes. What's more? Unlike microwave ovens, in which food tends to get soggy sometimes, oven toaster grills have top and bottom heating elements. This design ensures that the food remains crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. And it doesn't hurt that they are relatively more cost effective than microwave ovens or built-in convection ovens. So if you are planning to add an OTG to your kitchen, we have curated a list of top products for you.

This oven toaster grill can be used for baking, roasting, and grilling food items. Buyers can also use this appliance for reheating food and roasting meats thanks to its rotisserie function. It has a temperature range of 90 to 230 degrees Celsius and it comes with a built-in light that helps users to monitor food while it's cooking. In addition to this, buyers get access to a 60-minute timer with a bell and a removable crumb tray.

Specifications Capacity 35L Temperature 90 to 230 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer with bell Special features Rotisserie function, Turbo convection fan Reasons to buy Ease of use Overall quality Sturdy design Reason to avoid Unreliable buttons

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its sturdy design. However, some have reported issues with its buttons. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this OTG for its Rotisserie function and timer feature.

2. Faber 60L 2200W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This oven toaster grill by Faber comes with a large capacity of 60L and it has a temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees Celsius. can be used for baking, roasting, grilling food items. Buyers get a bunch of attachments with this OTG, which includes a bake pan, an oven rack, a rotisserie handle, a tray handle and a rotisserie rod. It has a chamber light inside that can be used for monitoring the food cooking inside.

Specifications Capacity 60L Temperature 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer Special features Rotisserie function, cool touch Reasons to buy Value for money Ease of use Sturdy design Reason to avoid Average build quality Heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its sturdy design and ease of use. However, some have reported issues with its heating, especially on the backside. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this OTG for its multiple cooking settings and sturdy design.

This oven toaster grill by Faber comes with a capacity of 20L and it has a temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees Celsius. It is ideal for baking cakes, pastries, cupcakes and making pizzas. Users can also toast bread for making sandwiches with ease. It comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass window that can withstand high temperatures and it has light inside that is aimed at helping users monitor the food cooking inside. Additionally, buyers get four attachments -- an anodized baking tray, an SS wire rack, a bottom crumb tray and a tray handle -- with this appliance for diverse cooking requirements.

Specifications Capacity 20L Temperature 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer with bell Special features Cool touch Reasons to buy - Value for money - Durable built Reason to avoid - No rotisserie function

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this OTG is ideal for making pizzas. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this OTG for its sturdy design and overall performance.

This oven toaster grill comes with a capacity of 16L and it is ideal for small families. Users can easily toast breads, make pizzas, bake cakes and cookies and grill vegetables and fish in this OTG. It consumes just 1300W of power, which save both time and money on electricity bills. Buyers get four accessories with this OTG, which includes a baking pan, a grill tray, a crumb tray and a tray handle. It offers a 60-minute timer along with a four-step function control.

Specifications Capacity 16L Temperature 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer with bell Special features Saves more power Reasons to buy - Ease of use - Value for money - Good baking capability Reason to avoid - Heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this OTG is ideal for baking cakes and grilling vegetables. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its baking performance performance.

This oven toaster grill by Bajaj is ideal for a family of two people as it comes with a capacity of 10L. Users can easily toast bread, make pizzas, bake cupcakes and grill vegetables in this OTG. It consumes just 800W of power, which saves electricity. Buyers get three accessories with this OTG, which includes a cooking tray, a pizza tray and a pair of tongs. It offers a 60-minute timer along with an alert functionality.

Specifications Capacity 10L Temperature 0 to 250 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer Special features Saves more power Reasons to buy Great build quality Easy to use Good baking capability Reason to avoid Uneven heating

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this OTG is good for beginners and small families. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this OTG for its ease of use and value for money proposition.

This oven toaster grill by Morphy Richards is ideal for large families. It comes with five accessories, which includes a bake tray, a grill tray, a rotisserie handle, a rotisserie fork set and a tray handle. It has eight preset menus with digital display, which includes preheat, bake, roast, grill, defrost, tandoori, and pizza among others. It can also be used for dehydrating and fermenting food thanks to its in-built dehydrator and fermentation mode.

Specifications Capacity 52L Temperature 0 to 230 degrees Celsius Timer 120-minute timer Special features Rotisserie function, in-built dehydrator, in-built fermentation mode Reasons to buy - Ergonomic design - Good built quality - Good baking capability Reason to avoid - Uneven heating

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this OTG for its solid built quality and good grilling and baking function. However, its heating capability has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this OTG for its special features like in-built dehydrator and fermentation modes.

This oven toaster grill by Usha is ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with seven accessories, which includes a bake tray, a grill tray, a rotisserie handle, skewers, rotisserie tong, a crumb tray and grill and bake tongs. It has a 360-degree rotisserie function, which is ideal for roasting meat. It also comes with a stay on function and a keep warm mode for various cooking needs.

Specifications Capacity 42L Temperature 0 to 250 degrees Celsius Timer 60-minute timer Special features Stay on feature, keep warm feature Reasons to buy - Easy to use - Good quality Reason to avoid - Problematic temperature control

Top 3 features of the best oven toaster grills in India

NAME CAPACITY TEMPERATURE RANGE SPECIAL FEATURES Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre 35L 90 to 230 degrees Celsius Rotisserie function, Turbo convection fan Faber 60L 2200W OTG 60L 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Rotisserie function, cool touch Faber FOTG 20L Neo 1400 Watts OTG | Bake, Toast, Grill 20L 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Cool touch INALSA Oven OTG (16 Liters) with Temperature Selection-1300W 16L 100 to 250 degrees Celsius Saves more power Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill 10L 0 to 250 degrees Celsius Saves more power Morphy Richards 52RCD Digi OTG 52 0 to 230 degrees Celsius Rotisserie function, in-built dehydrator, in-built fermentation mode USHA 3642Rcss 42 Liters Oven Toaster Grill With Rotisserie And Convection 42L 0 to 250 degrees Celsius Stay on feature, keep warm feature

FAQs for buying a oven toaster grills Which are the popular brands that offer oven toaster grills in India? Popular brands that offer oven toaster grills in India include Faber and Usha and Glen. What are some of the important features to look for while buying a oven toaster grill? Important features to consider while buying a oven toaster grill include capacity and heating requirements. Do all OTGs come with a rotisserie function? Yes, almost all OTGs come with a rotisserie function. What is the temperature range offered by oven toaster grills? 0 to 250 degrees Celsius is the temperature range offered by most oven toaster grills. What are the common features offered by oven toaster grills? Common features offered by oven toaster grills are baking, toasting and grilling.