Best oven toaster grills for Indian homes: Top 7 OTG picks for baking, grilling, toasting and more
Oven toaster grills are a versatile kitchen appliance that can be used for baking desserts, grilling kebabs and making pizzas.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre, 2100W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temp. Control, Bake, Grill & Toast,Oven for Baking - Black (SA5035BLRC)View Details
Faber 60L 2200W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)View Details
₹11,999
Faber FOTG 20L Neo|1400 Watts OTG|Bake,Toast, Grill| 4 Stage Functions,Upper & Lower Heating|Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell| Removable Crumb TrayView Details
₹4,185
INALSA Oven OTG (16 Liters) with Temperature Selection-1300W, 4-Stage Heat Selection, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Tray Handle (Black)View Details
₹3,699
Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill (10 liter Otg) | Temperature control | Stainless Steel Body With Transparent Glass Door | Black | 2 Year Warranty | 800 WattsView Details
₹2,799
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Having an oven toaster grill is no longer a luxury in modern Indian kitchens. Instead, it has become more of a necessity. Oven toaster grills or OTGs, unlike built-in ovens, occupy significantly less space and are more energy efficient due to their compact size. They are a 3-in-1 appliance that can be used for baking, toasting and grilling. To put it simply, oven toaster grills can be used for baking cakes, pastries and lasagna, grilling kebabs and fish and roasting meats.
Their compact size and smaller capacity ensures that they heat up faster, cook food evenly and consume less electricity than large ovens, which in turn makes them an economical and ergonomic option for Indian homes. What's more? Unlike microwave ovens, in which food tends to get soggy sometimes, oven toaster grills have top and bottom heating elements. This design ensures that the food remains crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. And it doesn't hurt that they are relatively more cost effective than microwave ovens or built-in convection ovens.
So if you are planning to add an OTG to your kitchen, we have curated a list of top products for you.
This oven toaster grill can be used for baking, roasting, and grilling food items. Buyers can also use this appliance for reheating food and roasting meats thanks to its rotisserie function. It has a temperature range of 90 to 230 degrees Celsius and it comes with a built-in light that helps users to monitor food while it's cooking. In addition to this, buyers get access to a 60-minute timer with a bell and a removable crumb tray.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ease of use
Overall quality
Sturdy design
Reason to avoid
Unreliable buttons
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sturdy design. However, some have reported issues with its buttons.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this OTG for its Rotisserie function and timer feature.
2. Faber 60L 2200W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)
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This oven toaster grill by Faber comes with a large capacity of 60L and it has a temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees Celsius. can be used for baking, roasting, grilling food items. Buyers get a bunch of attachments with this OTG, which includes a bake pan, an oven rack, a rotisserie handle, a tray handle and a rotisserie rod. It has a chamber light inside that can be used for monitoring the food cooking inside.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Value for money
Ease of use
Sturdy design
Reason to avoid
Average build quality
Heating issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sturdy design and ease of use. However, some have reported issues with its heating, especially on the backside.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this OTG for its multiple cooking settings and sturdy design.
This oven toaster grill by Faber comes with a capacity of 20L and it has a temperature range of 100 to 250 degrees Celsius. It is ideal for baking cakes, pastries, cupcakes and making pizzas. Users can also toast bread for making sandwiches with ease. It comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass window that can withstand high temperatures and it has light inside that is aimed at helping users monitor the food cooking inside. Additionally, buyers get four attachments -- an anodized baking tray, an SS wire rack, a bottom crumb tray and a tray handle -- with this appliance for diverse cooking requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Value for money
- Durable built
Reason to avoid
- No rotisserie function
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that this OTG is ideal for making pizzas.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this OTG for its sturdy design and overall performance.
This oven toaster grill comes with a capacity of 16L and it is ideal for small families. Users can easily toast breads, make pizzas, bake cakes and cookies and grill vegetables and fish in this OTG. It consumes just 1300W of power, which save both time and money on electricity bills. Buyers get four accessories with this OTG, which includes a baking pan, a grill tray, a crumb tray and a tray handle. It offers a 60-minute timer along with a four-step function control.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Ease of use
- Value for money
- Good baking capability
Reason to avoid
- Heating issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that this OTG is ideal for baking cakes and grilling vegetables.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its baking performance performance.
This oven toaster grill by Bajaj is ideal for a family of two people as it comes with a capacity of 10L. Users can easily toast bread, make pizzas, bake cupcakes and grill vegetables in this OTG. It consumes just 800W of power, which saves electricity. Buyers get three accessories with this OTG, which includes a cooking tray, a pizza tray and a pair of tongs. It offers a 60-minute timer along with an alert functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great build quality
Easy to use
Good baking capability
Reason to avoid
Uneven heating
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that this OTG is good for beginners and small families.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this OTG for its ease of use and value for money proposition.
This oven toaster grill by Morphy Richards is ideal for large families. It comes with five accessories, which includes a bake tray, a grill tray, a rotisserie handle, a rotisserie fork set and a tray handle. It has eight preset menus with digital display, which includes preheat, bake, roast, grill, defrost, tandoori, and pizza among others. It can also be used for dehydrating and fermenting food thanks to its in-built dehydrator and fermentation mode.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Ergonomic design
- Good built quality
- Good baking capability
Reason to avoid
- Uneven heating
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this OTG for its solid built quality and good grilling and baking function. However, its heating capability has received mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this OTG for its special features like in-built dehydrator and fermentation modes.
This oven toaster grill by Usha is ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with seven accessories, which includes a bake tray, a grill tray, a rotisserie handle, skewers, rotisserie tong, a crumb tray and grill and bake tongs. It has a 360-degree rotisserie function, which is ideal for roasting meat. It also comes with a stay on function and a keep warm mode for various cooking needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Easy to use
- Good quality
Reason to avoid
- Problematic temperature control
Top 3 features of the best oven toaster grills in India
|NAME
|CAPACITY
|TEMPERATURE RANGE
|SPECIAL FEATURES
|Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre
|35L
|90 to 230 degrees Celsius
|Rotisserie function, Turbo convection fan
|Faber 60L 2200W OTG
|60L
|100 to 250 degrees Celsius
|Rotisserie function, cool touch
|Faber FOTG 20L Neo 1400 Watts OTG | Bake, Toast, Grill
|20L
|100 to 250 degrees Celsius
|Cool touch
|INALSA Oven OTG (16 Liters) with Temperature Selection-1300W
|16L
|100 to 250 degrees Celsius
|Saves more power
|Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill
|10L
|0 to 250 degrees Celsius
|Saves more power
|Morphy Richards 52RCD Digi OTG
|52
|0 to 230 degrees Celsius
|Rotisserie function, in-built dehydrator, in-built fermentation mode
|USHA 3642Rcss 42 Liters Oven Toaster Grill With Rotisserie And Convection
|42L
|0 to 250 degrees Celsius
|Stay on feature, keep warm feature
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