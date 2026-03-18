Worried about home security? These 10 CCTV cameras with motion alerts keep you updated
Modern CCTV cameras with motion sensors offer real-time alerts, smarter monitoring and added convenience, making them a practical choice for home security.
Our Picks
Best overall
Superior picture quality
Value for money
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallQubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] CCTV Camera | Wi-Fi Indoor Home Security Cam | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD & Cloud Storage | Made in IndiaView Details
₹1,990
CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35QView Details
₹2,199
Superior picture qualityImou 5MP High Definition Outdoor Security Bullet CCTV Camera, Color Night Vision, Human Detection, Up to 512GB SD Card, IP67, Spotlight, Audio Recording, WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa EnabledView Details
₹2,349
Camate Arc Pro 3MP Dual Band (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi CCTV Camera | Full HD Outdoor PTZ Security Camera | Color Night Vision | 2-Way Audio | Motion Tracking | IP66 Waterproof | 256GB SD Card SupportView Details
₹2,899
Trueview Smart Security Camera 4G 3mp CCTV Dome Camera for Home | Shop | Office | Farm | Construction Site | Sim Based Camera (4G Sim Based 3MP 1296p HD with 4 IR LED)View Details
₹2,399
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Keeping your home secure is no longer limited to just recording footage. Today, users want smarter systems that can actively monitor activity and notify them instantly when something unusual happens. This is where modern CCTV cameras have evolved with intelligent features.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
CCTV cameras with motion sensors add an extra layer of awareness by detecting movement and sending real-time alerts directly to your phone. This helps you stay informed even when you are not at home. Many models also include features like night vision, two-way audio and app control, making them suitable for everyday home security. In this guide, we highlight some reliable options that combine smart detection with practical usability.
This Qubo 3MP (2K) indoor CCTV camera offers full-room coverage with 360° pan and 90° tilt control via app. Its AI-powered person detection helps reduce false alerts while triggering real-time notifications and optional intruder alarms. NightPulse Vision ensures clear monitoring even in complete darkness. With support for up to 1TB SD storage and cloud backup, it provides flexible recording options. The camera is easy to install and ideal for home monitoring, though some users report occasional connectivity issues over time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear video with smart AI detection
Wide coverage with pan-tilt control
Reason to avoid
Connectivity stability issues reported
Cloud features require subscription
What are buyers saying?
Users like the sharp video quality and motion alerts, but some mention Wi-Fi disconnections and long-term reliability concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable smart indoor surveillance with AI detection and full-room coverage.
2. CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35Q
Our Principles
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This CP PLUS 3MP indoor CCTV camera offers 360° coverage with pan and tilt functionality, along with human detection and sound alerts. Its Cyber Secure Tech enhances data protection through encryption and secure firmware. Designed for home monitoring, it includes two-way audio and dual storage options (cloud and SD card). Night vision extends up to 15 metres. While installation is simple and video clarity is appreciated, users frequently report connectivity issues, weak audio output, and inconsistent recording performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good security features
Easy installation
Reason to avoid
Weak audio quality
Frequent connectivity issues
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate clarity and setup ease, but many complain about disconnections and unreliable recording.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for budget-friendly indoor monitoring with strong security features.
The Imou Bullet 2E is a 5MP outdoor CCTV camera designed for robust security in all weather conditions. With IP67 protection, it withstands extreme temperatures and heavy rain. It supports full-colour night vision up to 30 metres and includes a built-in spotlight for active deterrence. AI-based human detection reduces false alarms, while dual connectivity (Wi-Fi and Ethernet) ensures flexibility. Customers praise its image clarity and durability, though some experience occasional Wi-Fi drops.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent outdoor durability
Clear colour night vision
Reason to avoid
Wi-Fi stability varies
Requires proper installation setup
What are buyers saying?
Users highlight strong build quality and clear night footage, but some mention connectivity inconsistency.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for reliable outdoor surveillance with strong night vision and durability.
This Camate Arc Pro 3MP camera stands out with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), ensuring faster and more stable connectivity. It offers PTZ control with motion tracking and colour night vision, making it suitable for outdoor use. The IP66 build protects against dust and rain, while two-way audio enables real-time communication. Customers appreciate its easy installation, strong build, and reliable performance even in harsh weather conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stable dual-band connectivity
Strong outdoor durability
Reason to avoid
App experience may vary
Brand less established
What are buyers saying?
Buyers praise build quality, stable performance, and clear video even in rain and dust.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for stable outdoor performance with modern connectivity support.
The Trueview 4G CCTV camera is designed for areas without Wi-Fi, using a SIM-based cellular connection for remote monitoring. With 3MP resolution and built-in IR LEDs, it supports night vision and real-time alerts. Two-way audio allows communication, making it useful for farms, construction sites, and remote locations. Its key advantage is independence from Wi-Fi networks, though performance depends heavily on mobile network strength.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Works without Wi-Fi
Ideal for remote locations
Reason to avoid
Network dependent performance
Limited smart features
What are buyers saying?
Users appreciate its use in remote areas but note that performance depends on signal quality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for surveillance in areas without broadband connectivity.
This CP PLUS 2.4MP wired CCTV camera delivers consistent outdoor surveillance with full-colour imaging and IP67 protection. It features a 3.6mm fixed lens and supports up to 30fps recording. Designed for stable wired setups, it avoids Wi-Fi issues and offers reliable day-night performance. However, some users report functionality issues after installation, making setup quality important.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stable wired performance
Good outdoor durability
Reason to avoid
Installation required
Mixed reliability feedback
What are buyers saying?
Buyers like its image quality but report inconsistent functionality in some cases.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for stable wired outdoor surveillance without Wi-Fi dependency.
This Qubo combo includes a 3MP indoor 360° camera and an outdoor bullet camera, offering complete home coverage. It supports AI person detection, NightPulse Vision, and cloud storage. The indoor camera provides full-room monitoring, while the outdoor unit secures entry points. Customers appreciate the overall coverage and video clarity, though some report connectivity issues with the outdoor camera.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Complete home solution
Good video clarity
Reason to avoid
Connectivity issues reported
Mixed value perception
What are buyers saying?
Users like the dual-camera setup but mention occasional disconnection issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a bundled indoor and outdoor security solution.
The TP PLUS 6MP CCTV camera uses dual lenses to provide simultaneous multi-angle monitoring. It supports 360° PTZ control, colour night vision, and two-way audio. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it offers flexible surveillance with mobile app control. Its dual-lens feature enhances coverage, though long-term reliability depends on usage conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual-lens wider coverage
Good feature set for price
Reason to avoid
App quality varies
Build quality may vary
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate coverage and features but note mixed reliability.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for wide-angle surveillance with dual-lens monitoring.
The EZVIZ C6 indoor camera offers 2K+ resolution with advanced AI detection for humans, pets, and sound alerts. It supports 360° pan-tilt, auto zoom tracking, and colour night vision even in low light. Dual-band connectivity improves signal stability, and gesture control adds convenience. While feature-rich, users report mixed experiences with functionality and app performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced AI detection
Strong night vision
Reason to avoid
Mixed app performance
Reliability concerns
What are buyers saying?
Users like features and clarity but mention inconsistent performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for advanced smart features and AI tracking.
The Golens WC07K combines two 3MP lenses for wider surveillance coverage, offering both fixed and rotating views. With 360° PTZ control, AI human detection, and multiple night vision modes, it ensures comprehensive monitoring. Two-way audio and app control enhance usability. Its dual-lens setup reduces blind spots, making it suitable for homes and small businesses.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual-lens coverage
Multiple night vision modes
Reason to avoid
Less established brand
App experience may vary
What are buyers saying?
Users appreciate wide coverage and clarity but note brand trust concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for multi-angle monitoring with advanced night vision.
Factors to consider when buying a CCTV camera
- Cameras with reliable motion sensing can reduce false alerts and focus on meaningful activity.
- Higher resolution cameras provide clearer footage, making it easier to identify people or objects.
- Infrared or low-light performance ensures the camera remains effective at night.
- Cloud storage and local storage options help you access and save recordings as needed.
- Stable connectivity and user-friendly apps make it easier to monitor footage and receive alerts in real time.
How do motion sensors improve home security?
Motion sensors allow the camera to detect movement and send instant alerts to your phone. This helps you stay aware of unusual activity without constantly monitoring the live feed, making security more proactive and efficient.
Are motion alerts reliable for everyday use?
Most modern cameras are designed to minimise false alerts by distinguishing between different types of movement. However, placement and sensitivity settings play an important role in ensuring accurate detection.
Can these cameras be used for both indoor and outdoor monitoring?
Many CCTV cameras are designed for flexible use, but outdoor models usually include weather resistance and stronger build quality. Choosing the right type depends on where you plan to install the camera.
Top 3 features of best CCTV cameras
|CCTV cameras
|Resolution
|Indoor/Outdoor
|Connectivity
|Qubo 360°
|3MP
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|CP PLUS 3MP
|3MP
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|Imou Bullet 2E
|5MP
|Outdoor
|Wi-Fi + LAN
|Camate Arc Pro
|3MP
|Outdoor
|Dual-band Wi-Fi
|Trueview 4G
|3MP
|Indoor
|4G SIM
|CP PLUS 2.4MP
|2.4MP
|Outdoor
|Wired
|Qubo Combo
|3MP
|Both
|Wi-Fi
|TP PLUS Dual Lens
|6MP
|Both
|Wi-Fi
|EZVIZ C6
|2K+
|Indoor
|Dual-band Wi-Fi
|Golens WC07K
|6MP
|Both
|Wi-Fi
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More