These indoor security cameras are optimal for baby and pet monitoring
Published on: Jan 11, 2026 08:35 am IST
Looking for indoor security cameras for baby and pet monitoring? Explore reliable options with clear video, night vision and smart alerts designed for everyday home use.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] Wi-Fi Security Camera by Hero Group | Indoor CCTV Cam for Home | AI Person Detection | Auto-Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD&Cloud Storage View Details
|
₹1,990
|
|
|
Imou 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Enabled, Up to 256GB SD Card Support View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35Q View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
MANOMAY Bot Pro 2MP Smart CCTV Wi-fi Home Security Camera with Color Night Vision | Pan Tilt 360° View | 2 Way Talk | Baby Pet Monitoring | Motion Detect Tracking | Supports SD Card Up to 256 GB View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera for Home with 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision 30 Mtr | Cloud Recording | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | EZ-P34Q View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
