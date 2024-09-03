Home security camera buying guide: How to choose the right CCTV camera for additional safety

Safety is a major concern across India, whether you’re in a city, town or village. With the increase in thefts and break-ins, you need to ensure that you stay safe. Installing home security cameras is one effective way to enhance your home’s security. Home security camera buying guide: Everything you must know before installing one.(Unsplash)

Security cameras help you monitor your home even when you’re away. They’re valuable for monitoring indoor as well as outdoor activities, allowing you to see who’s at your door, check on deliveries and keep an eye on your property. This is especially useful if you have children playing outside or elderly family members at home.

In our exclusive home security camera buying guide, we’ll address all your queries about security cameras and help you choose the right fit for the safety of your loved ones.

What is a home security camera?

Home security cameras are devices that monitor and protect your home. You can purchase indoor and outdoor security cameras. And they often include HD resolution and other features like two-way talk, night vision, and smartphone controls.

How do security cameras work?

Footage capture: Security cameras record video of your home or property, which you can view on your computer or smartphone.

Motion detection: Many cameras only start recording when they detect movement, saving storage space and focusing on key events.

Storage options: Recorded footage is saved either on a local SD card or in the cloud, depending on the camera system.

Remote access: You can watch live or recorded footage from anywhere with a good internet connection.

Two-way audio: Some cameras include two-way audio, letting you listen to and communicate with people within the camera’s view.

Do you need a security camera for your home?

Once you have an answer to the following questions, you know that you require a home security system.

Do you live in an area with high crime rates? Do you want to monitor your home while you're away to stay at peace? Do you frequently leave your kids or pets alone at home Do you have frequent visitors or deliveries? What are the chances of possible break-ins?

But now the question is what type of home security camera is suitable for your house. Read further to find out.

Check out these home security cameras on Amazon

What type of home security camera is right for you?

Here are the types of security cameras available in the market and the areas they are perfect for.

Security camera type Best for areas Who should buy Connectivity type Indoor cameras Rooms, hallways, entry points inside the home. Those needing to monitor indoor activities like pets, children, or valuables. Wi-Fi or wired Outdoor cameras Perimeter of your property, including driveways and gardens. Those wanting to secure the exterior of their home. Wired or wireless Wired cameras Areas needing stable connections, fewer interruptions. Those seeking reliable, continuous surveillance. Wired Wireless cameras Flexible placement inside and outside the home. Renters or homeowners preferring cable-free installation and easy repositioning. Wi-Fi (Battery-powered or plugged) IP cameras Areas that require real-time monitoring with high-definition video (offices, factories, etc.). Tech-savvy users wanting advanced features and remote control. Wi-Fi CCTV cameras Large areas like businesses, parking lots and public spaces. Business owners or anyone needing 24/7 monitoring of expansive areas. Wired (Analog) Smart cameras Home offices, kids' room, patios and hallways Tech enthusiasts wanting advanced features and smart home integration. Wi-Fi Video doorbells Front door and entry points. Those wanting to interact with visitors remotely and receive instant alerts. Wi-Fi

What features should your home security camera have?

Resolution and video quality

Higher resolution cameras (HD, Full HD, 4K) give clearer, sharper images. This makes it easier to see faces and details, which is important for identifying people and objects.

Field of view

Cameras with wide-angle lenses cover more area. This means fewer cameras are needed and you get better overall coverage of your property, reducing blind spots.

Night vision

Infrared night vision lets cameras see in the dark, while colour night vision provides clearer images at night. Both are crucial for 24/7 security, even when it's dark.

Motion detection

Motion detection triggers the camera to start recording when it senses movement. This helps save storage space and alerts you to unusual activity, keeping an eye on important areas.

Storage options

Cloud Storage saves your footage online, making it accessible from anywhere and protecting it from theft or damage. Local Storage (SD cards, DVRs) keeps footage on-site, which is cheaper but needs regular checking and can be more vulnerable to theft.

Two-way audio

Allows you to talk to people near the camera, like answering the door or speaking with delivery people.

Smart home integration

Works with smart home systems like Alexa or Google Home. This lets you control your camera with your voice and connect it to other smart devices.

Power source

A battery-operated camera offers flexible placement but needs regular battery changes or charging while a wired one runs on constant power, so you don’t need to worry about changing batteries.

Weather resistance (For outdoor cameras)

Cameras with high IP ratings can handle rain, dust, and extreme temperatures. This is important for outdoor cameras in India’s varied weather.

Ease of installation

DIY installation is cheaper and faster, but professional installation ensures the camera is set up correctly and in the best spot. Choose based on your comfort level with technology.

Mobile app and remote access

Apps let you view and control your cameras from your phone, wherever you are. This makes it easy to check your home and get alerts on the go.

Choosing the right security camera for Indian homes

Based on the type of region

Urban region

In urban areas, smart cameras and IP cameras are suitable due to their advanced features like real-time monitoring and integration with smart home systems. These cameras offer HD video and remote access, crucial for managing multiple security aspects in densely populated areas.

Rural region

In rural settings, outdoor cameras with robust weather resistance and CCTV cameras for large properties offer reliable 24/7 surveillance. Wired cameras can be beneficial here for their stability and continuous monitoring capabilities.

Based on the type of accommodation

Apartments

For an apartment, wireless cameras or smart cameras are perfect. They offer flexible placement options and are easy to install without the need for extensive wiring, which is especially beneficial in rental properties. Indoor cameras can monitor specific areas like entryways and living rooms effectively.

Independent houses

For an independent house, outdoor cameras are crucial for monitoring the perimeter, including driveways and gardens. Wired cameras can also be a good choice here for stable connections across larger spaces. Additionally, combining video doorbells with smart cameras enhances security at entry points.

How do you set up a budget while buying home security cameras?

In India, home security cameras vary in price from around ₹1,500 to ₹10,000, depending on features such as video quality, storage capacity and smart functionalities. To set a budget, first decide on essential features like HD resolution, night vision, and remote access.

Should you get a security camera with a microphone?

Yes, getting a security camera with a microphone can be beneficial. It allows you to listen in on what’s happening in real-time and communicate directly through the camera. This feature is useful for monitoring pets, talking to family members, or deterring intruders by making your presence known. Just ensure you check local regulations about audio recording to ensure compliance.

Are there any legal considerations for installing security cameras?

Yes, be aware of privacy laws and regulations in your area. Ensure cameras are not placed in private areas like bathrooms or bedrooms and inform guests or neighbours if cameras are recording in shared spaces.

Are there any privacy concerns with using security cameras?

Yes, privacy concerns can arise if cameras are not properly secured. Ensure your camera’s firmware is up-to-date, use strong passwords, and adjust privacy settings to avoid unauthorised access. Be mindful of where cameras are placed, especially in private areas.

Choosing the best security camera for your home means considering what you need, how much you want to spend, and what features you want. Whether you care about video quality, data use, or smart functions, there's a camera for you.

FAQs on home security cameras Do I need an internet connection for my security camera? Yes, an internet connection is typically required for most security cameras to enable remote viewing and cloud storage. However, some cameras offer local storage options that don’t need an internet connection for recording.

How much data does a security camera use? Data usage depends on the camera’s resolution and recording settings. On average, a 1080p camera may use around 60-90 GB per month for continuous recording. Lower resolutions or motion-based recording can reduce data usage.

Can I use a security camera without a subscription? Yes, many security cameras offer local storage options on SD cards without requiring a subscription. Some also provide limited cloud storage for free, but advanced features often require a subscription.

What happens if there’s a power outage? If there’s a power outage, your security camera will stop working until power is restored. To mitigate this, consider a camera with battery backup or connect it to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

How do I prevent hacking of my security cameras? To prevent hacking, use strong, unique passwords for your camera and Wi-Fi network. Regularly update firmware, enable two-factor authentication, and ensure your network is secure with encryption and a strong router password.

