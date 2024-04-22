 10 Best smart door locks for home security in 2024: Top picks for a safe home - Hindustan Times
10 Best smart door locks for home security in 2024: Top picks for a safe home

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 22, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Discover the top-rated door locks that offer the best security and convenience for your home. Compare the best smart door locks and make an informed decision.

When it comes to home security, choosing the best door lock is crucial. With advanced technology, smart door locks have become increasingly popular, offering keyless entry, remote access, and enhanced security features. In this article, we will compare the top 10 smart door locks available on the market to help you make an informed decision for your home security needs. Whether you're looking for fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, or biometric unlocking, we've got you covered.

10 best smart door locks to keep your home safe from intruders
10 best smart door locks to keep your home safe from intruders

1. QUBO Smart Door Lock

B09M8QS88Y

The QUBO Smart Door Lock features fingerprint unlocking, mechanical key, and stainless steel construction. With advanced security features and easy installation, this smart lock provides convenience and peace of mind for homeowners.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock

  • Fingerprint recognition
  • Mechanical key backup
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Easy installation
  • Advanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient keyless entry

May require professional installation

Enhanced security features

2. LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA24

B0CTHPNRKN

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA24 offers fingerprint and Bluetooth unlocking, as well as a built-in camera for added security. With its sleek design and advanced features, this smart lock ensures convenience and protection for your home.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA24

  • Fingerprint and Bluetooth unlocking
  • Built-in camera
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced security features
  • Easy installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Built-in camera for added security

May be pricier than other options

Sleek and modern design

3. LAVNA Smart Door Lock L-A17

B083KHYB1Q

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock L-A17 offers fingerprint and biometric unlocking, along with advanced security features. With its durable construction and easy-to-use interface, this smart lock provides reliable security for your home.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock L-A17

  • Fingerprint and biometric unlocking
  • Durable construction
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Advanced security features
  • Quick and easy installation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable construction

May not be compatible with all door types

Easy-to-use interface

4. Yale Smart Door Lock YDME-100-NxT

B08YRRD6TX

The Yale Smart Door Lock YDME-100-NxT offers keyless entry and remote access, along with easy installation and advanced security features. With its sleek and modern design, this smart lock provides seamless convenience and protection for your home.

Specifications of Yale Smart Door Lock YDME-100-NxT

  • Keyless entry and remote access
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Easy installation
  • Advanced security features
  • Convenient mobile app integration

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Keyless entry and remote access

May require additional accessories for full functionality

Sleek and modern design

5. Godrej Smart Door Lock Solutions Plus

B0BRD1XKVK

The Godrej Smart Door Lock Solutions Plus offers biometric and mechanical key unlocking, along with a durable construction and advanced security features. With its reliable performance and easy installation, this smart lock provides peace of mind for homeowners.

Specifications of Godrej Smart Door Lock Solutions Plus

  • Biometric and mechanical key unlocking
  • Durable construction
  • Advanced security features
  • Easy installation
  • Reliable performance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable performance

Limited connectivity options

Durable construction

6. Denler Smart Door Lock DFL-01

B09DPR6HBC

The Denler Smart Door Lock DFL-01 offers fingerprint recognition and a warranty for added peace of mind. With its modern design and reliable performance, this smart lock provides convenience and security for your home.

Specifications of Denler Smart Door Lock DFL-01

  • Fingerprint recognition
  • Warranty included
  • Modern design
  • Reliable performance
  • Advanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Warranty included

May be pricier than other options

Modern design

7. UNIY Smart Door Lock

B0BFFW365Y

The UNIY Smart Door Lock offers digital fingerprint recognition and advanced security features. With its user-friendly interface and customizable settings, this smart lock provides reliable security and convenience for homeowners.

Specifications of UNIY Smart Door Lock

  • Digital fingerprint recognition
  • Advanced security features
  • User-friendly interface
  • Customizable settings
  • Convenient mobile app integration

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

User-friendly interface

May require additional accessories for full functionality

Customizable settings

8. Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint and Pincode

B0BX9CN9TX

This smart door lock offers fingerprint and pincode unlocking, along with Bluetooth connectivity and mechanical key backup. With its versatile features and easy installation, this smart lock provides convenience and security for homeowners.

Specifications of Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint and Pincode

  • Fingerprint and pincode unlocking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Mechanical key backup
  • Easy installation
  • Versatile features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile features

May require professional installation

Bluetooth connectivity

9. LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA5

B0C9J322PT

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA5 offers access via fingerprint and mobile app, along with quick and easy installation. With its reliable performance and customizable settings, this smart lock provides convenience and security for homeowners.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA5

  • Fingerprint and mobile app access
  • Quick and easy installation
  • Reliable performance
  • Customizable settings
  • Convenient mobile app integration

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Customizable settings

Limited connectivity options

Convenient mobile app integration

10. Valencia Smart Door Lock Hola

B08QN9YL8X

The Valencia Smart Door Lock Hola offers fingerprint access and easy installation, along with a sleek and modern design. With its reliable performance and advanced security features, this smart lock provides convenience and peace of mind for homeowners.

Specifications of Valencia Smart Door Lock Hola

  • Fingerprint access
  • Easy installation
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Reliable performance
  • Advanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and modern design

May be pricier than other options

Reliable performance

Best door lock Top Features Comparison:

Product NameFingerprint RecognitionBluetooth ConnectivityBiometric UnlockingMobile App IntegrationWarranty Included
QUBO Smart Door LockYesNoNoNoNo
LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA24YesYesNoNoNo
LAVNA Smart Door Lock L-A17YesNoYesNoNo
Yale Smart Door Lock YDME-100-NxTNoNoNoYesNo
Godrej Smart Door Lock Solutions PlusYesNoNoNoNo
Denler Smart Door Lock DFL-01YesNoNoNoYes
UNIY Smart Door LockYesNoNoNoNo
Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint and PincodeYesYesNoNoNo
LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA5YesNoNoYesNo
Valencia Smart Door Lock HolaYesNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

Among the products listed, the Denler Smart Door Lock DFL-01 offers the best value for money with its warranty included and reliable performance.

Best overall product:

The QUBO Smart Door Lock stands out as the best overall product with its fingerprint and Bluetooth unlocking, built-in camera, and sleek design. Making it a top choice to buy for securing your home.

How to find the perfect Best door lock:

When choosing the perfect smart door lock, consider the features that are most important to you, such as fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, and warranty options. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that best suits your home security needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
