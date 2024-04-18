 Best electronic door locks that guarantees your house safety; Top 10 picks - Hindustan Times
Best electronic door locks that guarantees your house safety; Top 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 18, 2024 05:16 PM IST

Discover the top 10 electronic door locks available in India and find the perfect one to meet your security needs.

As technology continues to advance, electronic door locks have become a popular and convenient choice for enhancing home security. With a variety of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 electronic door locks available in India, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

Top 10 electronic door locks(Pexels)
Top 10 electronic door locks(Pexels)

1. Yale Electronic Door Lock

B0CG972765

The Yale Electronic Door Lock is a high-quality, durable lock that offers keyless entry and compatibility with various door thicknesses. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it provides reliable security for your home or office.

Specifications of Yale Electronic Door Lock

  • Compatible with 35-45.5mm door thickness
  • Keyless entry system
  • Durable and long-lasting

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Keyless entry

May require professional installation

Sleek design

Reliable security

2. QUBO Fingerprint Door Lock

B09M8QS88Y

The QUBO Fingerprint Door Lock offers advanced security features with its fingerprint unlocking system and durable stainless steel construction. It provides convenience and peace of mind for your home or business.

Specifications of QUBO Fingerprint Door Lock

  • Fingerprint unlocking system
  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Convenient and reliable

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced security features

May not be suitable for all door types

Convenient fingerprint unlocking

Durable construction

3. LAVNA Bluetooth Door Lock

B0CTHPNRKN

The LAVNA Bluetooth Door Lock offers a smart and efficient way to secure your home with its fingerprint and Bluetooth mobile app access. It also features a built-in camera for added security.

Specifications of LAVNA Bluetooth Door Lock

  • Fingerprint and Bluetooth mobile app access
  • Built-in camera for added security
  • Smart and efficient locking system

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smart and efficient locking system

May require additional setup for Bluetooth access

Bluetooth mobile app access

Built-in camera for added security

4. Yale YDME-100-NxT Door Lock

B08YRRD6TX

The Yale YDME-100-NxT Door Lock offers easy installation and advanced features, including keyless entry and tamper alarms. Its sleek design and reliable performance make it a popular choice for home security.

Specifications of Yale YDME-100-NxT Door Lock

  • Easy installation
  • Keyless entry and tamper alarms
  • Sleek design and reliable performance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Easy installation

May require battery replacement

Advanced security features

Sleek design

5. Godrej Fingerprint Door Lock

B0C2HKWHQ7

The Godrej Fingerprint Door Lock offers a secure and convenient way to access your home with its fingerprint unlocking system and durable champagne gold finish. It provides reliable security and peace of mind.

Specifications of Godrej Fingerprint Door Lock

  • Fingerprint unlocking system
  • Durable champagne gold finish
  • Secure and reliable access

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure and reliable access

May not be compatible with all door types

Convenient fingerprint unlocking

Durable finish

6. QUBO Essential Fingerprint Door Lock

B0BDFMGZVD

The QUBO Essential Fingerprint Door Lock offers advanced security features with its fingerprint unlocking system and durable mechanical construction. It provides peace of mind and convenience for your home or business.

Specifications of QUBO Essential Fingerprint Door Lock

  • Fingerprint unlocking system
  • Durable mechanical construction
  • Advanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced security features

May require professional installation

Convenient fingerprint unlocking

Durable construction

7. UNIY Digital Door Lock

B0BFFW365Y

The UNIY Digital Door Lock offers a secure and efficient way to access your home with its fingerprint and key unlocking system. It provides reliable security and ease of use for your peace of mind.

Specifications of UNIY Digital Door Lock

  • Fingerprint and key unlocking system
  • Secure and efficient access
  • Reliable security and ease of use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure and efficient access

May not be suitable for all door types

Fingerprint and key unlocking

Reliable security

8. Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint Door Lock

B09LMC27Q2

The Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint Door Lock offers advanced security features with its fingerprint unlocking system and durable construction. It provides reliable security and convenience for your home or business.

Specifications of Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint Door Lock

  • Fingerprint unlocking system
  • Durable construction
  • Advanced security features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced security features

May require professional installation

Convenient fingerprint unlocking

Durable construction

9. LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock

B0CBCXKSSP

The LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock offers a smart and efficient way to secure your home with its fingerprint and Bluetooth mobile app access. It provides reliable security and ease of use for your peace of mind.

Specifications of LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock

  • Fingerprint and Bluetooth mobile app access
  • Smart and efficient locking system
  • Reliable security and ease of use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smart and efficient locking system

May require additional setup for Bluetooth access

Bluetooth mobile app access

Reliable security

10. Unlocking Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock

B0C2CS3FNJ

The Unlocking Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock offers a secure and convenient way to access your home with its fingerprint unlocking system and reliable Bluetooth connectivity. It provides peace of mind and ease of use for your home security.

Specifications of Unlocking Fingerprint Bluetooth Door Lock

  • Fingerprint unlocking system
  • Reliable Bluetooth connectivity
  • Secure and convenient access

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure and convenient access

May require additional setup for Bluetooth access

Fingerprint unlocking system

Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

Electronic door locks Top Features Comparison:

Product NameFingerprint UnlockingBluetooth AccessDurable Construction
Yale Electronic Door LockYesNoYes
QUBO Fingerprint Door LockYesNoYes
LAVNA Bluetooth Door LockYesYesNo
Yale YDME-100-NxT Door LockYesNoYes
Godrej Fingerprint Door LockYesNoYes
QUBO Essential Fingerprint Door LockYesNoYes
UNIY Digital Door LockYesNoYes
Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint Door LockYesNoYes
LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Bluetooth Door LockYesYesNo
Unlocking Fingerprint Bluetooth Door LockYesYesNo

Best value for money:

The QUBO Fingerprint Door Lock offers the best value for money with its advanced security features, durable stainless steel construction, and convenient fingerprint unlocking system. It provides reliable security and peace of mind at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Yale Electronic Door Lock stands out as the best overall product with its smart and efficient locking system, fingerprint and Bluetooth mobile app access, and built-in camera for added security. It offers advanced features and reliable performance for home security.

How to find the perfect Electronic door locks:

When choosing the perfect electronic door lock, consider the features such as fingerprint unlocking, Bluetooth mobile app access, durable construction, and additional security features like built-in cameras. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the best one that meets your specific security needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

