Best smart locks: Top 10 solutions for modern home security

Home security is one of the most important aspects of modern living. You want to protect your family, your belongings, and your peace of mind from intruders, burglars, and other threats. But how do you choose the best way to secure your home? Best smart locks: Discover the ultimate in modern home security with our curated list of the top 10 smart locks.

One of the most popular and convenient options is to install a smart lock on your door. A smart lock is a device that replaces or enhances your traditional lock and key system with a digital mechanism that can be controlled remotely, via an app, or with a voice assistant. Smart locks offer many benefits.

You don’t have to worry about losing your keys, locking yourself out, or carrying multiple keys for different doors. You can unlock your door with your smartphone, a code, a fingerprint, or even your face. You can also grant temporary or permanent access to your guests, family members, or service providers without having to share your keys or codes. Smart locks are designed to resist tampering, hacking, and brute force attacks. They can also alert you if someone tries to break in, or if your door is left open or unlocked. Some smart locks can even integrate with other smart home devices, such as cameras, alarms, or lights, to create a comprehensive security system for your home. Smart locks can learn from your habits and preferences and automatically lock or unlock your door based on your location, schedule, or routines. They can also work with other smart home platforms, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit, to enable voice control, automation, and personalization.

But with so many smart locks available in the market, how do you find the best one for your needs? In this blog, we will explore the evolution of home security and review the best smart lock choices of 2024. We will compare their features, pros and cons, prices, and customer reviews, and help you make an informed decision.

1. Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office

The Yale YDME 100 NxT is a smart door lock that offers multiple access options, such as fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, and mechanical key. It is designed to upgrade your existing door lock and provide enhanced security and convenience for your home or office. This is one of the best smart locks. The lock features a touchscreen, voice guidance, multiple alarming, fake PIN codes, and emergency power supply functions. It can store up to 100 fingerprints and 100 pin codes and supports door thickness from 35 mm to 65 mm. It can be used for both left and right-handed doors and comes with free installation and a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office:

Product Type: Smart Door Lock

Brand: Yale

Model: YDME 100 NxT

Color: Black

Access Options: Fingerprint, Pin Code, RFID Card, Mechanical Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

Pin Code Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 2

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 65 mm

Voice Guidance: Yes

Touchscreen: Yes

Multiple Alarming: Yes

Fake Pin Code: Yes

Emergency Power Supply: Yes

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alarm: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Installation: Free

Pros Cons Convenient and secure access with fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, or mechanical key Expensive compared to other smart door locks Multiple alarming functions to protect home security and prevent trespassing Requires frequent cleaning of the touchscreen and fingerprint sensor

2. QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode|RFID Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | WiFi (Optional)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential is a digital door lock that allows you to unlock your door using fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, or mechanical key. It is a product of Hero Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The lock also supports OTP access, which lets you share a one-time password with your guests or housekeepers via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. The lock has a premium mirror finish and a black color. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a low battery alert, a wrong password sound, and a USB charging port for emergency situations. The lock is suitable for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above. It has a 3-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. This is one of the best smart locks.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode|RFID Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | WiFi (Optional):

Product Type: Digital Door Lock

Brand: QUBO (Hero Group)

Model: Smart Door Lock Essential

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, Pin Code, RFID Card, Bluetooth Mobile App, Mechanical Key, OTP Access

Fingerprint Capacity: 50

Pin Code Capacity: 50

RFID Card Capacity: 2

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

OTP Access: Yes

WiFi: Optional (Hub Sold Separately)

Door Thickness: 3.2 cm and above

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake Pin Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Charging Port)

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Multiple and convenient access options with fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, Bluetooth mobile app, mechanical key, or OTP access Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake pin code Affordable and value for money compared to other digital door locks Only compatible with wooden doors and requires a separate hub for WiFi connectivity

3. Godrej Catus Connect Smart Door Lock for Wooden Door I 5 Ways Unlocking I WiFi Mobile App I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I OTP Access

The Godrej Catus Connect is a smart door lock that gives you five modes of access: WiFi mobile app, fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or mechanical key. It is a product of Godrej, a leading Indian brand in home security solutions. The lock also has a one-time password feature, which allows you to share a temporary password with your guests or service providers via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. The lock has a black color and a premium mirror finish. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a low battery alert, a wrong password sound, and a USB charging port for emergency situations. The lock is suitable for wooden doors with a thickness of 3.2 cm and above. It has a 3-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. This product has the best-in-class Smart lock security features.

Specifications of Godrej Catus Connect Smart Door Lock for Wooden Door I 5 Ways Unlocking I WiFi Mobile App I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I OTP Access:

Product Type: Smart Door Lock

Brand: Godrej

Model: Catus Connect

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: WiFi Mobile App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code, Mechanical Key, OTP Access

Fingerprint Capacity: 50

PIN Code Capacity: 50

RFID Card Capacity: 2

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

WiFi: Yes

Door Thickness: 3.2 cm and above

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Charging Port)

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons WiFi mobile app enables remote access and OTP sharing Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Affordable and value for money compared to other smart door locks Only compatible with wooden doors

4. UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock (Metal) Fingerprint,RFID,PIN Access & Manual Key Included Mortise:Theft Alarm|Low Power Reminder|USB Key Support| 50 Finger Capacity|Suitable 30mm-100mm Door

The UNIY UY610 is a smart digital door lock that offers four modes of access: fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or mechanical key. It is made of aluminum alloy and has a black color and a premium mirror finish. This is one of the best smart locks in the market. The lock also has a theft alarm, a low-power reminder, and a USB key support function. It can store up to 100 fingerprints and 110 RFID cards and can fit doors with a thickness of 30 mm to 100 mm. It can be used for wood, steel, stainless steel, or aluminum doors. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 1-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications of UNIY UY610 Smart Digital Door Lock (Metal) Fingerprint,RFID,PIN Access & Manual Key Included Mortise:Theft Alarm|Low Power Reminder|USB Key Support| 50 Finger Capacity|Suitable 30mm-100mm Door:

Product Type: Smart Digital Door Lock

Brand: UNIY

Model: UY610

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code, Mechanical Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 110

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 30 mm to 100 mm

Door Type: Wood, Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Key Support)

Battery Type: 4 x AAA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Theft Alarm: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Multiple and secure access options with fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or mechanical key Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Suitable for various types of doors and thicknesses Only has a 1-year warranty compared to other smart door locks

5. Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock | 5 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | Bluetooth App | NFC Access Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | 5 Stainless Steel Bolt | Manual Deadbolt

The Atomberg SL 1 is a smart door lock that lets you unlock your door using fingerprint, Bluetooth app, NFC access card, PIN, OTP, or mechanical key. It is a product of Atomberg, a leading Indian company in energy-efficient fans and smart home devices. The lock also has a manual deadbolt, a theft alarm, a low battery alert, and a USB key support function. It can store up to 100 fingerprints and 110 RFID cards, and can fit doors with a thickness of 35 mm to 65 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors and has a black color and a premium mirror finish. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no cost EMI options. It also has a 2-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. It comes with the Best smart lock for home kit.

Specifications of Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock | 5 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | Bluetooth App | NFC Access Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | 5 Stainless Steel Bolt | Manual Deadbolt:

Product Type: Smart Door Lock

Brand: Atomberg

Model: SL 1

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, Bluetooth App, NFC Access Card, PIN, OTP, Mechanical Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 110

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 65 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Key Support)

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Theft Alarm: Yes

Warranty: 2 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Multiple and convenient access options with fingerprint, Bluetooth app, NFC access card, PIN, OTP, or mechanical key Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Affordable and value for money compared to other smart door locks Only suitable for wooden doors and requires a separate hub for WiFi connectivity

6. Denler DL04 Smart Lock Digital Door Lock with 3D Face Recognition, LCD Display, Camera App Unlock, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key

The Denler DL04 is a smart lock digital door lock that uses 3D face recognition technology to unlock your door. It also has an LCD display, a camera app unlock, a fingerprint sensor, an RFID card reader, a PIN keypad, and a manual key option. It is a product of Denver, a leading Indian brand in smart home devices. The lock has a black color and a premium mirror finish. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 3-year onsite warranty and a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. The lock also has a photo and video recording function, a theft alarm, a low battery alert, and a USB key support function. It can store up to 200 faces, 100 fingerprints, 100 RFID cards, and 100 PIN codes. It can fit doors with a thickness of 35 mm to 100 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors. This is one of the best smart locks.

Specifications of Denler DL04 Smart Lock Digital Door Lock with 3D Face Recognition, LCD Display, Camera App Unlock, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key:

Product Type: Smart Lock Digital Door Lock

Brand: Denler

Model: DL04

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: 3D Face Recognition, LCD Display, Camera App Unlock, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key

Face Capacity: 200

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 100

PIN Code Capacity: 100

Manual Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 100 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Key Support)

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Theft Alarm: Yes

Photo and Video Recording: Yes

Warranty: 3 years onsite

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons 3D face recognition technology provides fast and secure access Face recognition may not work for people with long beard Photo and video recording function adds extra security and convenience Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code

7. Valencia- Hola Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint, RFID, PIN Access & Manual Key Access, Gold(Free Installation), Glass Finish

Valencia- Hola Smart Door Lock is a digital door lock that provides four modes of access: fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or manual key. It is a product of Valencia, a reputed Indian brand in smart home devices. The lock has a gold color and a glass finish, giving it a luxurious and elegant look. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 2-year warranty and a good customer rating. The lock also has a voice guidance system, an alarm indicator, an emergency power supply, and a breakage alarm function. It can store up to 90 fingerprints, 99 RFID cards, and 20 PIN codes. It can fit doors with a thickness of 36 mm to 65 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors. This is rated probably the Best home smart lock.

Specifications of Valencia- Hola Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint, RFID, PIN Access & Manual Key Access, Gold(Free Installation), Glass Finish:

Product Type: Digital Door Lock

Brand: Valencia

Model: Hola- Gold

Color: Gold

Finish: Glass Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code, Manual Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 90

RFID Card Capacity: 99

PIN Code Capacity: 20

Manual Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 36 mm to 65 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: Yes

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Breakage Alarm: Yes

Warranty: 2 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Convenient and secure access with fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or manual key Lacks some advanced features such as touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Luxurious and elegant design with gold color and glass finish Only suitable for wooden doors and requires frequent cleaning of the glass surface

8. LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 with Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors

The LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 is a digital door lock that gives you six ways to unlock your door: fingerprint, Bluetooth mobile app, OTP, PIN, RFID card, or manual key. It is a product of LAVNA, a reputed Indian brand in smart home devices. The lock has a black color and a polished finish. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 2-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. The lock also has a voice guidance system, an alarm indicator, an emergency power supply, and a spy code function. It can store up to 100 fingerprints, 100 PINs, and 100 RFID cards. It can fit doors with a thickness of 35 mm to 65 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors. This is one of the best smart locks.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Door Lock LA28 with Bluetooth Mobile App, Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors:

Product Type: Digital Door Lock

Brand: LAVNA

Model: LA28

Color: Black

Finish: Polished Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, Bluetooth Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Manual Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

PIN Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 100

Manual Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 65 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: Yes

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Spy Code: Yes

Warranty: 2 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Multiple and convenient access options with fingerprint, Bluetooth mobile app, OTP, PIN, RFID card, or manual key Lacks some advanced features such as touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Affordable and value for money compared to other digital door locks Only suitable for wooden doors and requires a separate hub for WiFi connectivity

9. Godrej Smart Locks I Catus Touch Plus I Smart Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish

The Godrej Catus Touch Plus is a smart digital lock that offers four modes of access: fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or mechanical key. It is a product of Godrej, a leading Indian brand in home security solutions. The lock has a champagne gold color and a premium mirror finish, giving it a luxurious and elegant look. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 3-year warranty and a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. The lock also has a voice guidance system, an alarm indicator, an emergency power supply, and a spy code function. It can store up to 99 fingerprints, 99 RFID cards, and 99 PIN codes. It can fit doors with a thickness of 35 mm to 65 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors. This is one of the Best smart locks for residential units.

Specifications of Godrej Smart Locks I Catus Touch Plus I Smart Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish:

Product Type: Smart Digital Lock

Brand: Godrej

Model: Catus Touch Plus

Color: Champagne Gold

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code, Mechanical Key

Fingerprint Capacity: 99

RFID Card Capacity: 99

PIN Code Capacity: 99

Mechanical Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 65 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: Yes

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Spy Code: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons Convenient and secure access with fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, or mechanical key Lacks some advanced features such as touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code Luxurious and elegant design with champagne gold color and premium mirror finish Only suitable for wooden doors and requires frequent cleaning of the mirror surface

10. SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock, 3D Face Recognition, Video Intercom, Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Keys

The SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock is a digital door lock that uses 3D face recognition technology to unlock your door. It also has a video intercom, a Wi-Fi remote unlock using an app, a fingerprint sensor, an RFID card reader, a PIN keypad, and a manual key option. It is a product of SaifSmart, a leading Indian brand in smart home devices. The lock has a black color and a premium mirror finish. It comes with free installation, free shipping, COD, and no-cost EMI options. It also has a 3-year onsite warranty and a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. The lock also has a photo and video recording function, a theft alarm, a low battery alert, and a USB key support function. It can store up to 200 faces, 100 fingerprints, 100 RFID cards, and 100 PIN codes. It can fit doors with a thickness of 35 mm to 100 mm. It is suitable for wooden doors. This is one of the best smart locks.

Specifications of SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock, 3D Face Recognition, Video Intercom, Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Keys:

Product Type: Digital Door Lock

Brand: SaifSmart

Model: Smart Digital Door Lock

Color: Black

Finish: Premium Mirror Finish

Access Options: 3D Face Recognition, Video Intercom, Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key

Face Capacity: 200

Fingerprint Capacity: 100

RFID Card Capacity: 100

PIN Code Capacity: 100

Manual Key Capacity: 2

Door Thickness: 35 mm to 100 mm

Door Type: Wooden

Voice Guidance: No

Touchscreen: No

Multiple Alarming: No

Fake PIN Code: No

Emergency Power Supply: Yes (USB Key Support)

Battery Type: 4 x AA

Battery Life: 1 year (average 10 times per day)

Low Battery Alert: Yes

Wrong Password Sound: Yes

Theft Alarm: Yes

Photo and Video Recording: Yes

Warranty: 3 years onsite

Installation: Free

Shipping: Free

COD: Available

No Cost EMI: Available

Pros Cons 3D face recognition technology provides fast and secure access Face recognition may not work for people with long beard or glasses Photo and video recording function adds extra security and convenience Lacks some advanced features such as voice guidance, touchscreen, multiple alarming, and fake PIN code

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Access Options Door Thickness Mechanical Key Capacity Yale YDME 100 NxT Fingerprint, Pin Code, RFID Card, Mechanical Key 35 mm to 65 mm 2 QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential Fingerprint, Pin Code, RFID Card, Bluetooth Mobile App, Mechanical Key, OTP Access 3.2 cm and above 2 Godrej Catus Connect WiFi Mobile App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Mechanical Key, OTP Access 3.2 cm and above 2 UNIY UY610 Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Mechanical Key 30 mm to 100 mm 2 Atomberg SL 1 Fingerprint, Bluetooth App, NFC Access Card, PIN, OTP, Mechanical Key 35 mm to 65 mm 2 Denler DL04 3D Face Recognition, LCD Display, Camera App Unlock, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key 35 mm to 100 mm 2 Valencia- Hola Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key 36 mm to 65 mm 2 LAVNA L-A24 Fingerprint, Bluetooth App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Manual Key 35 mm to 70 mm 2 Godrej Catus Touch Plus Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key 35 mm to 65 mm 2 SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock 3D Face Recognition, Video Intercom, Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key 35 mm to 100 mm 2

Best overall product:

The SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock is the best overall product among the 10 smart locks. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has the most advanced and innovative access option with 3D face recognition technology, which provides fast and secure access without the need of any physical or digital keys.

2. It has a photo and video recording function, which adds extra security and convenience by capturing the images and videos of the visitors and allowing remote monitoring via the app.

3. It has a 3-year onsite warranty, which is longer than most of the other smart locks and ensures hassle-free service and support.

4. It has a high customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, which indicates that it has satisfied many customers with its performance and quality.

Therefore, our experts think the SaifSmart Smart Digital Door Lock is the best overall product in terms of features, functionality, design, and customer satisfaction.

Best value for money:

The Atomberg SL 1 is the best value-for-money product among the 10 smart locks. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has multiple and convenient access options with fingerprint, Bluetooth app, NFC access card, PIN, OTP, or mechanical key, which provide flexibility and security for different users and situations.

2. It is affordable and value for money compared to other smart door locks, as it costs only Rs. 9,999 on Amazon, which is much lower than the average price of Rs. 15,000 for smart door locks in India.

3. It has a 2-year warranty, which is longer than some of the other smart locks and ensures hassle-free service and support.

4. It has a high customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, which indicates that it has satisfied many customers with its performance and quality.

Therefore, our experts think the Atomberg SL 1 is the best value-for-money product in terms of features, functionality, design, and customer satisfaction.

How to find the best smart locks for you?

Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best smart lock for your home:

1. Decide what type of smart lock technology you prefer, such as fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, Bluetooth app, Wi-Fi remote, or mechanical key. Some smart locks offer multiple access options for convenience and security.

2. Check the compatibility of the smart lock with your existing door hardware, such as the door thickness, the door type, and the deadbolt style. Some smart locks require replacing the entire deadbolt, while others can be installed over the existing one. Also, look for Smart Lock mobile app integration options.

3. Compare the features and benefits of different smart lock brands and models, such as the battery life, the warranty, the customer rating, the voice guidance, the touchscreen, the alarm indicator, the emergency power supply, the spy code, and the photo and video recording function. Choose the one that meets your security needs, budget, and automation preferences.

