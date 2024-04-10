Best smart door locks: Top 8 picks to keep your home safe and prevent intruders

Smart door locks are a great way to ensure your home can have additional security without the need for human intervention. These locks come with dual functions and sometimes even more where you can access the door with a security code or even use a key when needed. This makes it easy to ensure that only the people with the right access codes can enter the home. The best smart door locks to ensure your home stays protected from unwanted access.(Pexels)

Many smart locks also come with fingerprint recognition making it easy to create access for all family members and even children who might forget the security code at times. The smart door locks now come with additional features like biometric readers, voice recognition and more.

Connected through wi-fi and Bluetooth they can even send you access alerts, be locked or unlocked remotely and more. These smart door locks have truly revolutionized home safety and have reduced the chaos of multiple keys being used and the stress of safety when a key is lost. Find a detailed study of the best specifications, key features, technology support and more of our top 8 picks for smart door locks and find the perfect smart door lock for your home.

1.

LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock with Fingerprint, Mobile app, WiFi, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Rose Gold)

This biometric lock stands at 7x6x24 centimetres, offering top-of-the-line security. You can control it all through your phone with the Wifi + Bluetooth Mobile App and also add or remove users, and unlock your door from anywhere, anytime. It's super fast, with a 0.4-second unlocking speed thanks to the 360° fingerprint sensor, which can store up to 100 prints. You can also use RFID cards (up to 50), PIN codes (up to 50), OTP, and a manual key for backup. It also comes with a spy code option that makes it even more safe from intruders.

Specifications of LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock:

Lock type:Biometric

Wi-fi connectivity:Yes

Manual key access:Computerised mechanical key

RFID card capacity:50 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Biometric lock Manual key access Wi-fi connectivity Limited RFID card capacity

2.

QUBO Smart Door Lock Ultra from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Copper)

The QUBO smart door lock measures 34.4x2.4x16.9 centimetres and is crafted from durable alloy. You can use five different way methods to unlock the door; fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth mobile app, RFID access card, or emergency keys. Register up to 50 fingerprints and receive 2 RFID access cards. The activities can be monitored through the BLE Qubo Mobile App. and you can increase the security with a pincode featuring decoy digits. You can send a temporary access code to guests through WhatsApp, SMS, or Email. It's safer with Two-Layer Authentication. Steel bolts keep your door secure, and if there are too many wrong password attempts, it alerts you with a sound. You'll also get alerts for low battery and voice prompts. This lock works with doors that are 3.5 cm thick or more, and it's best for wooden doors.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock:

Lock type:Biometric

Wi-fi connectivity:Yes

Manual key access:Yes. Emergency keys provided

RFID card capacity:2 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple unlocking methods (fingerprint, passcode, etc.) Limited RFID card capacity Two-Layer Authentication Not suitable for double doors

3.

LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint, Bluetooth + WiFi, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA24 Black) (Camera)

The LAVNA Smart Camera Door Lock is made of aluminium in black colour, measuring 7.5 x 7.5 x 37 centimetres. It has a 360° fingerprint sensor with a fast 0.4-second unlocking and can store up to 100 fingerprints. The built-in camera feature lets you see visitors' images on your mobile app and the lock's panel screen before unlocking. With WiFi and Bluetooth Mobile App, you can unlock your door from anywhere, anytime, and manage users. It supports up to 100 RFID cards and PIN access. Additionally, you can use OTP or a manual key for access when away from home. Overall a great smart door lock to install in your home.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock:

Lock type:Smart camera lock

Wi-fi connectivity:Yes

Manual key access:Computerised mechanical key

RFID card capacity:up to 100 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart camera lock Manual key access Wi-fi connectivity Limited RFID card capacity

Also Read: Smart locks: Top 5 picks that ensure your homes safety and security while you are away

4.

Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

The Yale YDME 100NxT Smart Door Lock comes with fingerprint access and keypad options. Made of zinc, it measures 33 x 7 x 3 centimeters. Unlock your door in multiple ways: fingerprint, PIN code, RFID Card, or Manual Key. With secure fingerprint access, you'll never worry about forgetting passwords or keys. It fits door thickness from 35 mm to 65 mm and alerts you when batteries are low. It also has an emergency power supply terminal. If there's any tampering or incorrect attempts, it sounds like a warning and disables authentication temporarily. Easy to replace batteries with a low battery alarm. You can power up the lock with a portable power source and choose your preferred access type.

Specifications of Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock:

Lock type:Biometric-keypad

Wi-fi connectivity:Yes

Manual key access:Computerised mechanical key

RFID card capacity:2 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fingerprint access Limited RFID card capacity Keypad options Manual key access

5.

Godrej Digital Lock I Catus Connect I Smart Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Black Finish

The Godrej digital lock offers advanced security features, including 360° fingerprint recognition, allowing the sensor to identify up to 99 registered fingerprints from any angle. Users can register up to 99 unique pins for enhanced password strength, along with the option to use RFID cards for multiple-user access. Remote access capability enables users to control the lock from anywhere via a mobile app, ensuring convenience and additional safety. The Godrej digital smart lock is designed primarily for wooden doors in commercial or residential settings as the lock can accommodate a wide range of door thicknesses. It also includes an OTP feature for generating one-time passwords and a one-touch privacy mode, restricting access from outside except through mechanical override or master password.

Specifications of Godrej Digital Lock:

Lock type:Biometric-keypad

Wi-fi connectivity:No

Manual key access:Mechanical key

RFID card capacity:up to 99 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced security features No Wi-fi connectivity 360° fingerprint recognition Limited RFID card capacity

Also Read: Best smart locks: Top 10 solutions for modern home security

6.

Yale YDME 50 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…

The Yale YDME 50Nxt is a convenient lock with fingerprint and keypad access. Made of aluminium, it's compact and easy to install. Unlock your door using your fingerprint, a PIN code, an RFID card, or a traditional key. With fingerprint access, unlocking is quick and precise. You can even set temporary guest codes for added security. Get alerts if there's an attempted break-in or if the batteries are running low. When the batteries die, you can still access your home with emergency power and use a portable power source with a USB port to power up the lock and choose your preferred access method.

Specifications of Yale YDME 50 NxT, Smart Door Lock:

Lock type:Biometric-keypad

Wi-fi connectivity:No

Manual key access:Manual key

RFID card capacity:2 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convenient lock with fingerprint and keypad access No Wi-fi connectivity Compact and easy to install Limited RFID card capacity

Also Read: Best Fingerprint door lock: Our top 8 picks to keep your home safe and secure when you are away

7.

QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group | 5-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 1 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)

The QUBO Smart Door Lock is a versatile lock packed with features for enhanced security and convenience. Unlock your door in five ways: fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth mobile app, RFID access card, or emergency keys. Register up to 50 fingerprints and receive 2 RFID access cards. Keep track of activity logs through the BLE Qubo mobile app. Ensure spy-safe PIN codes with decoy digits. Share access OTP via WhatsApp, SMS, or Email for unexpected guests. Enjoy two-layer authentication for added security. The lock boasts stainless steel bolts for main door security and alerts for low battery via the Qubo mobile app and voice prompts. It's suitable for doors with a thickness of 3.5 cm and above, ideal for wooden doors, but not recommended for double doors.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock:

Lock type:Fingerprint-keypad

Wi-fi connectivity:Yes

Manual key access:Manual key

RFID card capacity:2 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple unlocking methods (fingerprint, passcode, etc.) Limited RFID card capacity Two-Layer Authentication Not suitable for double doors

Also Read: Best smart door locks: Top 10 options for pocket-friendly space security

8.

Godrej Smart Locks I Catus Touch Plus I Smart Digital Lock for Wooden Door I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish I 3 Years Warranty

Specifications of Godrej Smart Digital Door Lock:

Lock type:Mortise lock

Wi-fi connectivity:No

Manual key access:Mechanical key

RFID card capacity:99 cards

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile lock with multiple unlocking methods No Wi-fi connectivity High RFID card capacity Mechanical key access

Top 3 features of the best smart door locks

Product Name Wi-fi Connectivity RFID Card Compatibility Fingerprint Reader LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock Yes Up to 50 cards Yes QUBO Smart Door Lock Yes Up to 2 cards Yes LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock Yes Up to 100 cards Yes Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock Yes Up to 2 cards Yes Godrej Digital Lock No Up to 99 cards Yes Yale YDME 50 NxT, Smart Door Lock No Up to 2 cards Yes QUBO Smart Door Lock (Second Mention) Yes Up to 2 cards Yes Godrej Smart Digital Door Lock No Up to 99 cards Yes

Best value for money smart door lock

The Godrej Digital Lock stands out as the best value-for-money product. It offers advanced security features including 360° fingerprint recognition, multiple PIN registration options, and RFID card compatibility. Additionally, it provides remote access capability for convenience and accommodates a wide range of door thicknesses.

Best overall smart door lock

The LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock is the best overall product. It offers comprehensive security features such as a biometric lock, Wi-fi connectivity, and multiple access methods including fingerprint, RFID cards, and PIN codes. With its fast unlocking speed and remote access capabilities, it provides convenience and enhanced security for the users.

How to pick the best smart door locks?

Consider Security Features: Look for biometric access, encryption, and robust authentication methods to ensure maximum security.

Compatibility: Ensure the lock fits your door and integrates with your smart home ecosystem seamlessly.

Remote Access: Opt for locks with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity for remote monitoring and control via mobile apps.

User Convenience: Choose locks with multiple access methods like fingerprint, keypad, or RFID cards for flexibility.

Battery Life: Check battery longevity and ensure the lock has backup power options to prevent lockouts during outages.

