 Best home security camera: Add an extra layer of security for your loved ones with our top 8 picks
Best home security camera: Add an extra layer of security for your loved ones with our top 8 picks

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 03, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Best home security camera will ensure round-the-clock surveillance and proactive protection against potential threats, both inside and outside the home.

Investing in a home security camera system offers peace of mind and a sense of security that is invaluable for homeowners. By installing security cameras, you create a protective barrier around your property, deterring potential intruders and burglars. The mere presence of visible cameras serves as a powerful deterrent, signaling to would-be criminals that your home is under surveillance and less vulnerable to unauthorized access.

Home security cameras offer peace of mind by deterring intruders and allowing remote monitoring.
Moreover, home security cameras provide a vital layer of protection, allowing you to monitor your property remotely and keep a watchful eye on any suspicious activity, even when you're away. This real-time monitoring capability enables you to stay informed about what's happening at home, whether it's a package delivery, unexpected visitors, or unusual movements around your property.

Furthermore, home security cameras offer an added layer of safety for your family and loved ones. By monitoring entry points, outdoor areas, and interior spaces, you can ensure that your home remains secure and protected against potential threats. In case of emergencies or suspicious incidents, security cameras can provide valuable insights and prompt alerts, allowing you to take immediate action and contact the authorities if necessary.

Overall, investing in a home security camera system is a proactive measure that enhances the safety, security, and well-being of your household. So, are you looking to install once and ensure the safety of your loved ones? Here are our top 8 suggestions for home security cameras. With advanced surveillance technology and remote monitoring capabilities, you can enjoy greater peace of mind knowing that your home is protected around the clock, whether you're at home or away.

1. Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan

B07XLML2YS

The Tapo TP-Link C200 Smart Camera ensures comprehensive home security with its 1080p Full HD resolution, capturing every detail vividly. With its 360 degree horizontal and 114 degree vertical range, it offers extensive coverage for monitoring. Advanced night vision capabilities extend up to 30 feet, providing clear visibility even in low-light conditions. Receive instant notifications upon detecting motion, while the sound and light alarm feature helps deter intruders. Enjoy two-way audio communication through its built-in microphone and speaker. With support for voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, managing the camera is convenient. Additionally, it offers safe storage of footage locally on a microSD card, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of Tapo TP-Link C200 360 degree 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan:

  • Brand: Tapo
  • Model: Tapo TP-Link C200
  • Connectivity Technology:Wireless
  • Special Features:2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Detection
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage:Indoor
  • Compatible Devices:Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type:Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Comprehensive coverage with 360 degree rotationRequires a stable Wi-Fi connection
Clear and detailed 1080p Full HD resolutionLimited outdoor usage
Advanced night vision for low-light conditionsMicroSD card for storage not included

2. CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera

B0BKQMLT5V

The CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera CP-E35A offers enhanced indoor security with its advanced features. With 1296p Full HD resolution, it captures crisp images with clarity. Equipped with 360 degree Pan and 85 degree Tilt, it provides wide coverage without the need for multiple cameras. Easily connect to your local Wi-Fi for hassle-free installation. With 2-way audio, motion sensor, and night vision capabilities, it ensures enhanced security round the clock. Compatible with Alexa and OK Google, it offers hands-free control for added convenience. Additionally, it supports up to 128GB SD card for local storage.

Specifications of CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera:

  • Brand: CP PLUS
  • Model Name: CP-E35A
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Special Feature:Full HD Resolution, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Comprehensive indoor security solutionLimited outdoor usage
High-resolution images with clarityMay require stable Wi-Fi connection
Wide coverage with 360 degree  Pan and 85 degree  TiltSD card for storage not included
Hands-free control with Alexa & OK Google 

3. Tapo TP-Link C210 360° 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video Pan

B095CLQ1PT

The Tapo TP-Link C210 360 degree 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera offers enhanced indoor security with its advanced features. With ultra-high-definition 3MP resolution, it captures every image with crystal clarity. Its 360 degree horizontal range allows comprehensive coverage of the surroundings. Equipped with advanced night vision, motion detection, and sound and light alarm, it ensures round-the-clock security monitoring. With two-way audio communication, you can communicate through the built-in microphone and speaker. It supports local storage of up to 256GB on a microSD card, offering ample storage for footage. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it allows hands-free voice control for added convenience.

Specifications of Tapo TP-Link C210 360 degree 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video Pan:

  • Brand: Tapo
  • Model Name: Tapo
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Special Feature: Local Recording, HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone
  • Power Source:Corded Electric
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ultra-high-definition 3MP resolutionLimited to indoor usage
360 degree horizontal range for comprehensive coverageStable Wi-Fi connection required
Advanced night vision for low-light monitoringMicroSD card for storage not included
Two-way audio communication for remote interaction 

 

4. Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i

B0B51WPT24

The Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i adds an extra layer of home security features with its advanced technology. With full HD picture quality and AI-powered motion detection, it ensures crystal-clear video recordings and accurate motion alerts. Enhanced night vision capability allows for clear monitoring even in low-light conditions. Its 360-degree panorama view ensures complete coverage of the surroundings. The talk-back feature enables two-way audio communication, enhancing remote interaction. Designed for indoor use, it's compatible with various devices including iPhone, laptop, tablet, and smartphone, offering flexibility in monitoring.

Specifications of Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i:

  • Brand: Xiaomi
  • Model Name: Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Special Feature:Portable, Night Vision, Barking Detection, Cry Detection, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices: iPhone, Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol: Bluetooth
  • Controller Type: Android

Full HD picture quality for clear video recordingsLimited to indoor usage
AI-powered motion detection for accurate alertsRequires stable Bluetooth connection
Enhanced night vision for monitoring in low lightMay require additional accessories for mounting
Two-way audio communication for remote interaction 

Also Read: Best mirrorless cameras in India: Comprehensive buying guide, 9 picks

5. PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV HSP3500 Indoor 360° Security Camera

B0C824LWJB

The PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV HSP3500 Indoor 360 degree Security Camera offers advanced surveillance capabilities for indoor use. With 2K (1296p) resolution, it ensures crisp and clear video recordings for enhanced clarity in live video and playback. Its 360 degree pan, tilt, and zoom feature enable comprehensive coverage, with auto motion tracking for capturing all movements effectively. The two-way audio communication allows for seamless interaction through a built-in microphone and speaker. AI-based motion and sound detection offer custom smart alerts based on different modes for added convenience and security. Enhanced night vision with IR visibility up to 10 meters ensures clear monitoring even in low-light conditions. With up to 128 GB Micro SD card storage, it protects your privacy by securely storing sensitive data.

Specifications of PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV HSP3500 Indoor 360° Security Camera:

  • Brand: PHILIPS
  • Model Name:Philips Smart 360 degree Wifi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3500)
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Special Feature: Local Recording, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Sound Triggered Recording, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type: Android

2K (1296p) resolution for clear video recordingsRequires stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
360 degree pan, tilt, and zoom for comprehensive coverageMay need separate SD card for continuous recording
Two-way audio communication for seamless interactionLimited compatibility with 5GHz broadband
AI-based motion and sound detection for custom alertsWarranty support may vary depending on location
Enhanced night vision for monitoring in low-light conditions 

6. IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera

B07YFWVRCM

The IMOU Ranger2 360 degree 1080P Full HD Security Camera offers comprehensive monitoring capabilities for indoor use. With a 3.6mm wide HD lens providing a 108 degree viewing angle and 355 degree horizontal rotation, it ensures no blind spots in coverage. Featuring up to 25/30fps video recording frame rate and high-quality infrared LEDs, it extends night vision up to 10m/33ft, ensuring clear visibility even in darkness. Imou's AI human detection accurately identifies moving humans, sending notifications to your smartphone without false alarms. Sound detection alerts you to baby cries or pet barks, with two-way audio allowing communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Enjoy privacy with private mode and choose from multiple storage options like Cloud, NVR, or SD card support up to 256GB.

Specifications of IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera:

  • Brand: Imou
  • Model Name: Ranger2
  • Connectivity Technology:Wireless
  • Special Feature: Local Recording, 2 Way Audio, HD Resolution, Night Vision, Sound Triggered Recording, PTZ Technology, Barking Detection, Cry Detection, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices:Laptop, Desktop, Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, RTSP, ONVIF
  • Controller Type: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Comprehensive coverage with 360° view and PTZ technologyRequires stable Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) or Ethernet connection
AI human detection for accurate notificationsInstallation and setup may require technical knowledge and assistance
Sound detection alerts for abnormal sounds like baby cryingMay require separate SD card for extended storage
Two-way audio for communication with loved ones 

7. CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera

B0BBV83YF9

The CP PLUS CP-E25A 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera is designed for indoor use, offering comprehensive surveillance features. With 1080P Full HD video quality, it ensures clear and detailed footage. The camera provides a 360 degree view with pan and tilt functionality, enabling monitoring from every angle. Motion detection alerts keep you notified of any activity in real-time, while motion tracking automatically rotates the camera to follow movements. Privacy mode allows you to block specific areas from view for enhanced privacy. Infrared lights ensure clear video feed even in low light conditions or darkness. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it integrates seamlessly with your smart home system for convenient monitoring.

Specifications of CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera

  • Brand: CP PLUS
  • Model Name:CP-E25A
  • Connectivity Technology:Wireless
  • Special Feature:HD Resolution, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Compatible Devices:Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type:Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Full HD video quality for clear and detailed footageMay require stable Wi-Fi connection for optimal performance
Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for smart integrationLimited compatibility with 5 GHz Wi-Fi
Motion detection alerts keep you informed in real-timeInstallation and setup may require technical knowledge and assistance
Motion tracking automatically follows movements 

Also Read: Best mirrorless cameras: Top 9 picks for pro-level photography

8. Tapo TP-Link 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera

B083V41T6M

The Tapo TP-Link C100 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera offers crystal-clear 1080p HD video recording to ensure sharp and detailed images. Advanced night vision extends up to 30 ft, providing clear footage even in low-light conditions. Motion detection and notifications keep you alerted to any movements detected by the camera. The sound and light alarm feature triggers light and sound effects to deter unwanted visitors. With two-way audio, communication is enabled through a built-in microphone and speaker. Safe storage options include local storage up to 128 GB on a microSD card. Easy setup and management are facilitated through the Tapo app for seamless control.

Specifications of Tapo TP-Link 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera:

  • Brand: Tapo
  • Model Name:Tapo
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Special Feature: Full HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection and Notifications, Sound and Light Alarm, Two-Way Audio, Safe Storage, Easy Setup and Management
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage:Indoor
  • Compatible Devices:Laptop, Desktop, Smartphone
  • Connectivity Protocol:Wi-Fi
  • Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Crystal-clear 1080p definitionLimited compatibility with devices
Advanced night visionRequires stable Wi-Fi connection
Motion detection and alertsSome users may find setup challenging
Two-way audio communication 

 

Best 3 features for you

Product Name

Connectivity Technology

Indoor/Outdoor Usage

Special Features

Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD PanWirelessIndoorFull HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection
CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV CameraWirelessIndoorFull HD Resolution, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
Tapo TP-Link C210 360° 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video PanWirelessIndoorLocal Recording, HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2iWirelessIndoorPortable, Night Vision, Barking Detection, Cry Detection, Motion Sensor
PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV HSP3500 Indoor 360° Security CameraWirelessIndoorLocal Recording, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Sound Triggered Recording, Motion Sensor
IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security CameraWirelessIndoorLocal Recording, 2 Way Audio, HD Resolution, Night Vision, Sound Triggered Recording, PTZ Technology, Barking Detection
CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security CameraWirelessIndoorHD Resolution, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Sensor
Tapo TP-Link 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart CameraWirelessIndoorFull HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection and Notifications, Sound and Light Alarm, Two-Way Audio, Safe Storage, Easy Setup

Best value for money

The Tapo TP-Link C100 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera offers excellent value for money with its crystal-clear 1080p HD video recording, advanced night vision, motion detection, sound and light alarm feature, two-way audio communication, and safe storage options. It provides comprehensive security features at an affordable price point, making it an excellent choice for users seeking reliable home surveillance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Tapo TP-Link C200 360 degree 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan stands out as the best overall product due to its comprehensive coverage with 360-degree rotation, clear and detailed 1080p Full HD resolution, and advanced night vision for low-light conditions. Additionally, its affordability, ease of setup and management, and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile and effective choice for home security needs.

How to find the best home security camera

To find the best security camera, consider factors such as resolution, field of view, night vision capabilities, motion detection, two-way audio communication, storage options, compatibility with smart home systems, and ease of installation and management. Assessing your specific security needs and budget constraints will help narrow down the options. Additionally, reading user reviews and comparing features and prices across different models can aid in making an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

