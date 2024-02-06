Best mirrorless cameras in India: Comprehensive buying guide, 9 picks

Mirrorless cameras have become increasingly popular due to their compact size, versatility, and high-quality image capture. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. Best mirrorless cameras in India: Elevate your photography game with premier mirrorless cameras for stunning captures.

In this guide, we have compiled a list of the 9 best mirrorless cameras available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional photographer, a vlogger, or a hobbyist, this guide will help you find the perfect mirrorless camera for your needs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

1. Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

B081JRLB4P

The Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera features real-time tracking and a high-resolution viewfinder, making it ideal for professional photographers. With advanced autofocus and 4K video recording capabilities, this camera is suitable for capturing stunning images and videos in any environment.

Specifications of Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor

Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking

4K video recording

180-degree tiltable LCD touchscreen

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons High-resolution viewfinder Relatively high price point Advanced autofocus Limited lens options 4K video recording capabilities

2. Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera

B0B2KV6D97

The Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera offers a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for travel and on-the-go photography. With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording capabilities, this camera delivers high-quality images and videos in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Specifications of Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera

26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

4K video recording

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Limited native lens options Full-frame sensor Slower burst shooting speed 4K video recording capabilities

3. Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

B08KWGJ9YK

The Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera features a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and in-body image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing sharp and stable images in various shooting conditions. With advanced video recording capabilities and a vari-angle touchscreen, this camera is suitable for both still photography and videography.

Specifications of Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

In-body image stabilization

4K/60P 10-bit video recording

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Film Simulation modes

Pros Cons In-body image stabilization Relatively shorter battery life Advanced video recording capabilities Limited touchscreen functionality Vari-angle touchscreen

4. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

B084PRG1FY

The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera features a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and a fast and accurate autofocus system, making it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects with precision. With 4K video recording capabilities and a lightweight design, this camera is suitable for both photography and vlogging.

Specifications of Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor

209-point hybrid autofocus system

4K video recording

3.2-inch tilting touchscreen LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Fast and accurate autofocus Limited lens options Lightweight and compact design Smaller sensor size 4K video recording capabilities

5. Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera

B0CCP82LZQ

The Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera features a full-frame interchangeable lens system and advanced intelligence auto modes, making it perfect for content creators and vloggers. With high-quality video recording capabilities and a compact design, this camera is ideal for creating professional-looking content on the go.

Specifications of Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera

Full-frame interchangeable lens system

Advanced intelligence auto modes

4K video recording

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Interchangeable lens system Relatively high price point Advanced auto modes Limited lens options Compact and lightweight design

6. Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera

B08PQTHGZ5

The Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera features advanced vlogging and audio capabilities, making it perfect for content creators and videographers. With 4K video recording and a compact design, this camera is suitable for capturing high-quality videos on the go.

Specifications of Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera

20.3MP Digital Live MOS sensor

OZO Audio by Nokia

4K video recording

3-inch free-angle touchscreen LCD

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Advanced vlogging and audio capabilities Limited lens options 4K video recording Smaller sensor size Compact and lightweight design

Also read: The mirrorless camera invasion

7. Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens

B08D5Z7BK9

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens features a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for travel and everyday photography. With a versatile focal length and high-quality optics, this lens delivers sharp and detailed images in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Specifications of Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens

14-42mm focal length

Compact and lightweight design

High-quality optics

Smooth and quiet autofocus

Image stabilization

Pros Cons Versatile focal length Limited zoom range Compact and lightweight design Smaller aperture High-quality optics

8. Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera

B0916G94WV

The Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera features a high-resolution full-frame sensor and a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for professional photographers and videographers. With advanced video recording capabilities and a wide range of accessories, this camera offers versatility and high-quality imaging performance.

Specifications of Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera

61MP full-frame sensor

Compact and lightweight design

4K/24P 12-bit CinemaDNG

3.15-inch touchscreen LCD

Tethered and wireless shooting

Pros Cons High-resolution full-frame sensor Relatively high price point Compact and lightweight design Limited native lens options Advanced video recording capabilities

9. Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

B08BVT9CK2

The Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera features a 20.1MP full-frame sensor and advanced image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing sharp and stable images and videos in a variety of shooting scenarios. With 4K video recording and a weather-sealed design, this camera is suitable for professional photographers and videographers.

Specifications of Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

20.1MP full-frame sensor

In-body image stabilization

4K video recording

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Weather-sealed design

Pros Cons Advanced image stabilization Relatively high price point 4K video recording capabilities Limited native lens options Weather-sealed design

Comparison Table

Product Name Resolution Autofocus Video Recording Sony ILCE-6100Y 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking 4K Canon EOS RP 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor Dual Pixel CMOS AF 4K Fujifilm X-T4 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor In-body image stabilization 4K/60P 10-bit Nikon Z50 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor 209-point hybrid autofocus system 4K Sony ZV-E1L Full-frame interchangeable lens system Advanced intelligence auto modes 4K Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K 20.3MP Digital Live MOS sensor OZO Audio by Nokia 4K Olympus M.Zuiko 14-42mm 14-42mm focal length Compact and lightweight High-quality optics Sigma fp L 61MP full-frame sensor Compact and lightweight 4K/24P 12-bit CinemaDNG Canon EOS R6 20.1MP full-frame sensor In-body image stabilization 4K

Best value for money:

The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera offers the best value for money with its fast and accurate autofocus, 4K video recording capabilities, and a lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for both photography and vlogging.

Best overall product:

The Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera stands out as the best overall product in the category, featuring a full-frame interchangeable lens system, advanced intelligence auto modes, and 4K video recording capabilities, making it perfect for content creators and vloggers.

How to find the perfect mirrorless camera:

Finding the perfect mirrorless camera involves assessing your photography needs and budget. Research reputable brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm. Consider factors such as sensor size, resolution, autofocus capabilities, lens compatibility, and ergonomics. Read reviews, compare specifications, and try hands-on demos to ensure compatibility with your shooting style and preferences.