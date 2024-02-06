 Best mirrorless cameras in India: Comprehensive buying guide, 9 picks - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best mirrorless cameras in India: Comprehensive buying guide, 9 picks

Best mirrorless cameras in India: Comprehensive buying guide, 9 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 06, 2024 06:28 PM IST

Best mirrorless cameras in India: Capture moments with precision using top mirrorless cameras in India. Here's a shopping guide.

Mirrorless cameras have become increasingly popular due to their compact size, versatility, and high-quality image capture. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. 

Best mirrorless cameras in India: Elevate your photography game with premier mirrorless cameras for stunning captures.
In this guide, we have compiled a list of the 9 best mirrorless cameras available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional photographer, a vlogger, or a hobbyist, this guide will help you find the perfect mirrorless camera for your needs.

1. Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

B081JRLB4P

The Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera features real-time tracking and a high-resolution viewfinder, making it ideal for professional photographers. With advanced autofocus and 4K video recording capabilities, this camera is suitable for capturing stunning images and videos in any environment.

Specifications of Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

  • 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor
  • Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking
  • 4K video recording
  • 180-degree tiltable LCD touchscreen
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

High-resolution viewfinder

Relatively high price point

Advanced autofocus

Limited lens options

4K video recording capabilities

2. Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera

B0B2KV6D97

The Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera offers a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for travel and on-the-go photography. With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording capabilities, this camera delivers high-quality images and videos in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Specifications of Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera

  • 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF
  • 4K video recording
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Compact and lightweight design

Limited native lens options

Full-frame sensor

Slower burst shooting speed

4K video recording capabilities

3. Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

B08KWGJ9YK

The Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera features a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and in-body image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing sharp and stable images in various shooting conditions. With advanced video recording capabilities and a vari-angle touchscreen, this camera is suitable for both still photography and videography.

Specifications of Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

  • 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor
  • In-body image stabilization
  • 4K/60P 10-bit video recording
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD
  • Film Simulation modes

Pros

Cons

In-body image stabilization

Relatively shorter battery life

Advanced video recording capabilities

Limited touchscreen functionality

Vari-angle touchscreen

4. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

B084PRG1FY

The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera features a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and a fast and accurate autofocus system, making it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects with precision. With 4K video recording capabilities and a lightweight design, this camera is suitable for both photography and vlogging.

Specifications of Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

  • 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor
  • 209-point hybrid autofocus system
  • 4K video recording
  • 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen LCD
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Fast and accurate autofocus

Limited lens options

Lightweight and compact design

Smaller sensor size

4K video recording capabilities

5. Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera

B0CCP82LZQ

The Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera features a full-frame interchangeable lens system and advanced intelligence auto modes, making it perfect for content creators and vloggers. With high-quality video recording capabilities and a compact design, this camera is ideal for creating professional-looking content on the go.

Specifications of Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera

  • Full-frame interchangeable lens system
  • Advanced intelligence auto modes
  • 4K video recording
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Interchangeable lens system

Relatively high price point

Advanced auto modes

Limited lens options

Compact and lightweight design

6. Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera

B08PQTHGZ5

The Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera features advanced vlogging and audio capabilities, making it perfect for content creators and videographers. With 4K video recording and a compact design, this camera is suitable for capturing high-quality videos on the go.

Specifications of Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K Mirrorless Camera

  • 20.3MP Digital Live MOS sensor
  • OZO Audio by Nokia
  • 4K video recording
  • 3-inch free-angle touchscreen LCD
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Advanced vlogging and audio capabilities

Limited lens options

4K video recording

Smaller sensor size

Compact and lightweight design

7. Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens

B08D5Z7BK9

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens features a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for travel and everyday photography. With a versatile focal length and high-quality optics, this lens delivers sharp and detailed images in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Specifications of Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens

  • 14-42mm focal length
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • High-quality optics
  • Smooth and quiet autofocus
  • Image stabilization

Pros

Cons

Versatile focal length

Limited zoom range

Compact and lightweight design

Smaller aperture

High-quality optics

8. Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera

B0916G94WV

The Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera features a high-resolution full-frame sensor and a compact and lightweight design, making it perfect for professional photographers and videographers. With advanced video recording capabilities and a wide range of accessories, this camera offers versatility and high-quality imaging performance.

Specifications of Sigma fp L Mirrorless Digital Camera

  • 61MP full-frame sensor
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • 4K/24P 12-bit CinemaDNG
  • 3.15-inch touchscreen LCD
  • Tethered and wireless shooting

Pros

Cons

High-resolution full-frame sensor

Relatively high price point

Compact and lightweight design

Limited native lens options

Advanced video recording capabilities

9. Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

B08BVT9CK2

The Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera features a 20.1MP full-frame sensor and advanced image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing sharp and stable images and videos in a variety of shooting scenarios. With 4K video recording and a weather-sealed design, this camera is suitable for professional photographers and videographers.

Specifications of Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

  • 20.1MP full-frame sensor
  • In-body image stabilization
  • 4K video recording
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD
  • Weather-sealed design

Pros

Cons

Advanced image stabilization

Relatively high price point

4K video recording capabilities

Limited native lens options

Weather-sealed design

Comparison Table

Product NameResolutionAutofocusVideo Recording
Sony ILCE-6100Y24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensorReal-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking4K
Canon EOS RP26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensorDual Pixel CMOS AF4K
Fujifilm X-T426.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensorIn-body image stabilization4K/60P 10-bit
Nikon Z5020.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor209-point hybrid autofocus system4K
Sony ZV-E1LFull-frame interchangeable lens systemAdvanced intelligence auto modes4K
Panasonic Lumix DC-G100VGW-K20.3MP Digital Live MOS sensorOZO Audio by Nokia4K
Olympus M.Zuiko 14-42mm14-42mm focal lengthCompact and lightweightHigh-quality optics
Sigma fp L61MP full-frame sensorCompact and lightweight4K/24P 12-bit CinemaDNG
Canon EOS R620.1MP full-frame sensorIn-body image stabilization4K

Best value for money:

The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera offers the best value for money with its fast and accurate autofocus, 4K video recording capabilities, and a lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for both photography and vlogging.

Best overall product:

The Sony ZV-E1L Mirrorless Camera stands out as the best overall product in the category, featuring a full-frame interchangeable lens system, advanced intelligence auto modes, and 4K video recording capabilities, making it perfect for content creators and vloggers.

How to find the perfect mirrorless camera:

Finding the perfect mirrorless camera involves assessing your photography needs and budget. Research reputable brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm. Consider factors such as sensor size, resolution, autofocus capabilities, lens compatibility, and ergonomics. Read reviews, compare specifications, and try hands-on demos to ensure compatibility with your shooting style and preferences.

