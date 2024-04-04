Google smart locks: Top 5 picks that ensure your home’s safety and security while you’re away

Does your home security and safety bothers you while you are away on a holiday with your family or friends? Or you don’t feel your kids are safe while you’re doing grocery shopping or are busy with your hectic office work? If the answer to both these questions is a Yes, then it's high time to upgrade your home security. It's time that you do away with your old traditional lock and give your home a sense of security with the Google smart locks. These top 5 Google smart locks will help you secure your home easily (Unsplash)

Google smart locks not only ensure your home’s safety but also eradicate your task of juggling between handling your shopping bags and finding the door keys in your purse. Not only this, but with features like remote locking and unlocking, customizable access codes, and activity monitoring, Google Smart Locks provide users with unprecedented control over their home's security.

So, in case you feel that your home is lacking the benefits that can be reaped by getting a Google smart lock, you are at the right spot. We have curated a rundown of top 10 Google smart locks that you can prefer buying for your home while you can enjoy your trip with your favourite people.

1. August Home 4th Gen Alexa, Google Assistant, Home Kit

B082VXRND2

One of the finest Google smart door locks comes from the house of August Home. This smart lock seamlessly integrates with your smart home ecosystem. The August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock is a cutting-edge addition to any smart home setup, offering seamless integration with leading voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. This advanced compatibility ensures effortless control and management of your door lock using simple voice commands or through the respective smart home apps. Whether you're an Amazon Echo user, a Google Home enthusiast, or deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, this smart lock caters to your preferences without compromise. Beyond its compatibility, the August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock boasts robust security features and convenient access options, including remote monitoring, keyless entry, and customizable user access codes. With its sleek design and intuitive functionality, it redefines convenience and peace of mind for homeowners seeking a modern, connected living experience.

Specifications of August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock:

Compatibility : Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit

: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Power Source: Battery operated

Battery operated Material: Metal and plastic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Seamless integration with smart home ecosystems May require additional hub for full functionality Convenient keyless entry Wi-Fi connectivity may be unreliable Sleek design fits most standard deadbolts Battery life may vary

2.LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock

B0BDM5NF3Q

Looking for a hands-free control of your home’s security system, then the LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock has to be your best bet. The LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock presents a cutting-edge solution for modern home security needs. With its sleek design and advanced features, it offers homeowners convenience, connectivity, and peace of mind. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, it seamlessly integrates into existing smart home ecosystems, allowing users to control and monitor their door lock remotely. The built-in Wi-Fi connectivity ensures continuous access to the lock, enabling remote locking and unlocking from anywhere via a smartphone app. Moreover, its robust construction and reliable battery power source ensure consistent performance and security. With the LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock, users can effortlessly enhance their home's security while embracing the convenience of smart technology.

Specifications of LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock:

Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Power Source: Battery operated

Battery operated Material: Zinc alloy

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hands-free control with Alexa and Google Assistant Wi-Fi connectivity may be unreliable Easy installation and setup Limited compatibility with other smart home systems Customizable access codes for family and guests Battery replacement may be frequent

3.QUBO Smart Door Lock

B09M8QS88Y

Another best brand that offers the best smart door lock is from the house of Qubo. The QUBO Smart Door Lock represents a cutting-edge solution for modern home security needs. Engineered with convenience and security in mind, this innovative device seamlessly integrates into the smart home ecosystem, offering compatibility with Google Assistant for effortless voice control. Its robust connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, ensure reliable access and management from anywhere, providing users with peace of mind whether they're at home or away. With its sleek design and advanced features, such as remote locking and unlocking, customizable access codes, and real-time activity alerts, the QUBO Smart Door Lock redefines the concept of home security, empowering users to effortlessly safeguard their homes and loved ones in the digital age.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Door Lock:

Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Power Source: Battery operated

Battery operated Material: Stainless steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design adds elegance to your home Limited compatibility with other smart home systems Remote access and control via QUBO app Wi-Fi connectivity may be unreliable Advanced encryption technology for enhanced security Battery life may vary

4.LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint

B083KJ3BVR

Coming from the house of LAVNA, is this really great smart home door lock. The LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint stands as a pinnacle of modern security and convenience. Offering an advanced level of access control, this smart lock integrates seamlessly into any home or office environment. Its standout feature, the fingerprint scanner, provides unparalleled security, allowing authorized users quick and effortless entry with just a touch. Alongside this cutting-edge biometric technology, the lock offers versatile connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, enabling users to monitor and manage access remotely via their smartphones. With its sleek and modern design, the LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock not only enhances security but also adds a touch of elegance to any door it adorns. Whether for residential or commercial use, this smart lock redefines the standards of convenience and peace of mind in access control systems.

Specifications of LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint:

Compatibility: None provided

None provided Connectivity: Not specified

Not specified Power Source: Battery operated

Battery operated Material: Zinc alloy

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fingerprint recognition for keyless entry Compatibility with smart home systems not specified Sleek and compact design adds elegance to your home Connectivity details not provided Customizable access codes for family and guests Limited information on security features

5. Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock

B0C2CS3FNJ



Lastly, but definitely not the least, the Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock represents a fusion of innovation and convenience in home security technology. With its sleek design and advanced features, it offers users a seamless and secure way to access their homes. Compatible with Google Assistant, it integrates effortlessly into a smart home ecosystem, allowing for voice-activated control and remote monitoring via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The SL 1 boasts robust security measures, including fingerprint recognition, ensuring only authorized individuals can gain entry. Its battery-powered operation provides flexibility in installation, eliminating the need for complicated wiring. Overall, the Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock delivers peace of mind and modern convenience, making it a reliable choice for those seeking to enhance their home's security with cutting-edge technology.

Specifications of Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock:

Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Power Source: Battery operated

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Voice-controlled access with Alexa and Google Assistant Battery span might be con Sleek and minimalist design adds sophistication Customizable access codes for family and guests

Top three features

Product Name Compatibility Connectivity Power Source August Home 4th Gen Alexa, Google Assistant, Home Kit Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit Wi-Fi Battery LAVNA LA28 Smart WiFi Door Lock Google Assistant, Alexa Wi-Fi Battery QUBO Smart Door Lock Google Assistant Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint Google Assistant, Alexa Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock Google Assistant, Alexa Bluetooth Battery

Best value for money

From the list of top 6 best smart door locks, the QUBO Smart Door Lock stands out as the best value for money product. It offers a good balance of features at an affordable price point. With compatibility with Google Assistant, robust connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and battery-powered operation, it provides essential functionalities for a smart door lock without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

If there is one product that can be referred to as the best overall product from the list of best Google smart door lock, then it has to be the August Home 4th Gen Smart Lock. This smart door lock has its comprehensive compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. It offers versatile connectivity options via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, ensuring reliable operation. Additionally, its battery power source provides flexibility in installation. With its wide-ranging features and compatibility, it offers users a seamless smart home experience.

How to find the best Google smart door lock:

To find Google smart locks, you can follow several approaches. Firstly, you can search for them on popular online marketplaces such as Amazon, Best Buy, or directly on the Google Store. Alternatively, you can visit physical stores that specialize in smart home devices or general electronics retailers. Additionally, researching and comparing different models and brands through online reviews, forums, or tech websites can provide valuable insights into the available options and their features.

