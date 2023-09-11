Home theatre systems: Top 10 contenders reviewed

The home theatre systems bring a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. These systems offer a fascinating atmosphere for enjoying films, music, games, and other media by combining cutting-edge audio and visual technology. An essential part is a subwoofer for deep bass, speakers or a soundbar for rich audio, and frequently an amplifier or receiver for audio processing. Home theatre systems ensure your entertainment setup at home is top notch.

Dolby Atmos technology, which adds a three-dimensional audio layer for an even more realistic soundstage, is included in many systems. A home theatre system increases your enjoyment, whether you want immersive gaming, cinematic audio, or a better music experience.

1. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO:

With its 2.1.2 channel design and robust 450W output, this state-of-the-art soundbar and subwoofer set offers immersive audio quality. You will be withhome theatre systems immersed in three-dimensional audio thanks to Dolby Atmos technology, which will make movies and music come to life. With various connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Optical IN, and 3xHDMI, the soundbar can easily connect to numerous devices like TVs, cell phones, and game consoles. These home theatre systems with Dolby Atmos, have slim soundbars that are enhanced by their ability to be mounted on a wall, saving space and improving aesthetics. With the included remote, you can easily customise your audio experience, and 4K HDR compatibility guarantees spectacular graphics and top-notch audio.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Multi connectivity

Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control

Driver: 16.5cm

Sound: Cinemalike with Thumping BASS

Wattage: 450 Watts

Review: 4/5 Stars

Price: Rs.11,499

Pros Cons Multi connectivity It could have more wattage. Thumping BASS

2. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar:

These Home theatre systemswill improve your home entertainment experience. The subwoofer and small rear speakers of this 5.1-channel home cinema system, which has a 400W total power output, produce immersive sounds. Utilise Dolby Digital technology to experience movie-quality audio. The soundbar provides smooth connectivity choices, such as Bluetooth and USB, enabling you to stream your preferred entertainment with ease. Connecting to your TV and other devices is simple with HDMI and optical connections. Thesehigh-performance home theatre systems improve your audio experience, whether you are viewing movies or listening to music. The soundbar creates a dynamic soundscape for your entertainment room with the ideal balance of performance and practicality.

Specifications:

Pattern: Digital soundbar

Speaker Type: Subwoofer, soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Subwoofer

Audio: Dolby

Sound: 5.1 Ch Surround Sound

Power Output: 400 watts

Sound Mode: Multi Modes

Review: 4.5/5 Stars

Price: Rs. 17,940

Pros Cons Bluetooth Connectivity It could be less expensive 5.1Ch Surround Sound

3. GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Home theatre system:

This system provides a rich audio experience with a dominating 280W output. Your pleasure is enhanced by the 6.5" subwoofer's powerful surround sound and the twin rear satellites. You can easily stream from various devices thanks to the smooth connectivity provided via HDMI, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth. To tailor your sound to your content, choose from 5 equaliser options. The stylish remote control and LED display offer easy control and status monitoring. The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 are abudget-friendly home theatre systemsthat delivers excellent audio, whether watching a movie, listening to music, or gaming. Its intense audio, stylish appearance, and wide range of functions will elevate your home cinema experience.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar with Subwoofer and Satellite Speaker

Connectivity: Bluetooth and Multiple

Special Feature: LED display and Remote Control

Sound: Deep Bass and Subwoofer

Modes: 5 Equalizer Modes

Bluetooth: V5.3

Control: Integrated Control

Mounting: Dynamic (Wall/shelf)

Drivers: 5

Review: 4.2 /5 Stars

Price: Rs.8,998

Pros Cons Bluetooth Connectivity Bass could be more deep Subwoofers

4. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch high-powered home theatre system:

The Dolby AudioHome Theatre systems will immerse you in a dramatic audio experience. This 5.1-channel home entertainment system combines a potent subwoofer and wireless rear speakers for true surround sound, providing an astonishing 600W total power output. Enjoy improved audio quality that enriches your entertainment experience with Dolby Audio technology. Connect through Bluetooth or USB to wirelessly stream your chosen material. The soundbar's HDMI and optical connection options guarantee a flawless connection to your TV and other devices. Customise your audio with many sound settings for music, movies, and other media. The wireless rear speakers give your music system a new level and create a genuinely immersive experience, and thehome theatre systems with powerful basscreate a fascinating home cinema experience. The Sony HT-S40R Soundbar is the best option for cinematic sound.

Specifications:

Connectivity:Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI

Speaker Type: 5.1ch Surround Sound, Subwoofer

Special Feature: Subwoofers; USB Port

Power output: 600 Watt

Wireless Speaker: With amplifiers

TV connectivity: Wireless/Bluetooth

Audio: Dolby

Review: 4.5/5 Stars

Price: Rs.28,849

Pros Cons Bluetooth Connectivity It could be less expensive Dolby Audio

5. OBAGE DT-31 Dual Tower Home Theatre System:

Thesehome theatre systems provide excellent sound quality that fills your room with immersive sounds and has a powerful 100-watt output. The twin-tower design ensures the best possible sound dispersion while adding a sense of beauty. Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM, and AUX are just a few of the numerous connectivity choices that provide you with a variety of ways to enjoy your favourite entertainment. You may connect optically for high-quality audio, stream wirelessly from your devices, or look at FM radio possibilities. Navigation is simple thanks to the system's user-friendly UI and remote control. The OBAGE DT-31 Dual Tower are thebest Home Theatre System for small rooms.It provides a potent and well-rounded audio solution that matches your entertainment demands, whether viewing films, listening to music or catching up on podcasts.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Dual Tower

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Sound: V-shaped sound signature

Bluetooth: 5.0

Product Dimension: ‎31 x 16 x 46 cm

Audio Wattage: 100 Watts

Special feature: Radio

Review: 4.4/5 Stars

Price: Rs.6,199

Pros Cons Bluetooth Connectivity 5.0 Remote could be better Radio

6. Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System:

With the stylish White Sony HT-A9 A Seriescompact Home Theatre Systems, you can enjoy the pinnacle of audio quality. This 7.1.4-channel system immerses you in multidimensional surround sound and offers an unmatched 360-degree Spatial Sound Mapping (SSM) wireless experience. Enjoy 360 Reality Audio and high-resolution audio for an immersive listening experience. The technology offers smooth voice control and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Your graphics reflect the great audio quality with support for 8K/4K HDR. These high-end home theatre systems completely change how you listen to audio, whether watching a movie, listening to music, or playing a game. It does this by producing a realistic and immersive soundstage.

Specifications:

Speaker Mode: Soundbar

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, WIFI, HDMI

Special Feature: Hi Re Audio

Sound: 360 Sound Mapping

Dolby Atmos: 7.1.4ch Dolby Atmos/DTS: X

Compatible: Gaming with 8K and 4K/120

Review: 4.3/5 Stars

Price: Rs.1,44,990

Pros Cons 7.1.4ch Dolby Atmos The price is high, could be less. 360 Reality audio

7. OBAGE Newly Launched Home Theatre System:

With its 200W surround sound and 5.1 channel arrangement, you may completely immerse yourself in the world of sound. The 8" wired subwoofer with it produces deep, resonant bass that gives your audio more depth.Wireless home theatre systems connect wirelessly using Bluetooth v5.3 and HDMI (ARC), making it simple to stream your preferred media. Utilise the multi-channel volume control capability to adjust the sound to your liking while controlling the audio surroundings. It redefines your entertainment room with its attractive appearance and amazing powers, producing an intense, dramatic sound that enhances your TV and music experiences.

Specifications:

Colour: Black1

Bluetooth: v5.1. HDMI, AUX1 and AUX2

Sound: Surround sound with 5.1ch

Special Feature: Remote Control

Audio: Digital signal Processor

Subwoofer: 8”

Power Output: 200 Watts

Review: 4.3/5 Stars

Price: Rs.15,799

Pros Cons Subwoofer Remote Quality could be better Deep Bass

8. LG Soundbar S40Q Home Theatre System:

With the LGhome theatre systems, your audio experience will be improved. With a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass that brings your entertainment to life, this 2.1-channel home theatre system produces 300W of powerful audio. Utilise Dolby Digital technology to immerse yourself in cinematic sound and increase the interest level of your TV shows and films. You can stream your preferred podcasts and music wirelessly, thanks to the simplicity of Bluetooth connectivity. Easily connect through HDMI to your TV for a clutter-free setup. The LG Soundbar S40Q is a flexible and user-friendly addition to your entertainment system that enhances your home theatre experience by generating a dynamic audio environment.

Specifications:

Speaker type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Special Feature: Subwoofer, Remote Control

Power Output: 300 watts

Sound: AI Sound Pro

Placement: Wall Mounted

Review: 4.0/5stars

Price: Rs.14,990

Pros Cons Subwoofer The bass could be deeper Bluetooth Connectivity

9. Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar:

Thishome theatre system will immerse you in cinematic sounds with 8K/4K capabilities. This 7.1.2-channel home theatre system provides a realistic viewing experience. Enjoy immersive multidimensional audio with Dolby Atmos and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (SSM). Your sound quality is improved with Hi-Res and 360 Reality Audio technology, and smooth streaming is made possible by Bluetooth and built-in WiFi. Optical connection and HDMI eARC guarantee flexible device integration. Innovative audio technologies are combined in the Sony HT-A7000 to provide an unrivalled home theatre experience. With its compelling and immersive audio environment, this high-end soundbar enriches your pleasure, whether music or movies.

Specifications:

Speaker type: Soundbar

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI

Special Feature: 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos, 360 Spatial sounds

Speakers: Uprfiring Speaker

Sound: Built-in dual Subwoofer

Compatibility: 8k HDR/4k HDR

Audio: Hi-Res Audio

Review: 4.3/5 Stars

Price; Rs. 1,24,990

Pros Cons Premium soundbar It could be less expensive. Built-in WiFi

10. boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar:

Enjoy outstanding audio with thehome theatre systems soundbar changes your entertainment experience with its potent 120W Signature Sound, which produces immersive sound. The wired subwoofer enhances your listening experience. Experience flexible connectivity choices, such as Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and optical, providing smooth streaming from a variety of devices. You may adjust your EQ settings for movies, music, and other entertainment purposes. Your system gets a modern upgrade from the sleek black finish. With the boAt Aavante Bar 1500, you can upgrade your home theatre and experience audio like never before. It combines strong sound with a variety of connecting options and EQ customization.

Specifications:

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity: Auxiliary, USB, Optical

Special Feature: Remote Control, Bass Boost, USB Port

Sound: 120 watts and Subwoofer

Sound: 2.1 Surround sound

Design: Sleek

Connectivity: Multiple connectivity USB, Optic, Aux, Remote

Review: 4.2/5Stars

Price: Rs.6,999

Pros Cons Surround Sound The sound message could be less Sleek Design

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO Dolby Atmos Subwoofer Remote control Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar 400 W power output Dolby Digital Subwoofer GOVO GOSURROUND 950 Home Theatre System Dual Rear Satellites Stylish remote LED Display Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch high-powered home theatre system 5.1Ch Dolby Subwoofer and wireless speakers Power output 600W OBAGE DT-31 Dual Tower Home Theatre System Bluetooth 5.0 Radio Subwoofer Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System Hi-Res Audio 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Dolby Atmos OBAGE Newly Launched Home Theatre System BT v5.3 connectivity Multichannel Volume Control Subwoofer LG Soundbar S40Q Home theatre system Bluetooth Optical Subwoofer AI Sound Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 7.1.2Ch with Dolby Built-in WIFI Optical connectivity boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Subwoofer EQ Modes 2.1 Ch

Best overall product

The Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar stands out as the pinnacle of superior home entertainment. Thanks to Dolby Atmos ofhome theatre systems and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (SSM), it surrounds you with engrossing music with an impressive 7.1.2-channel system. It offers breathtaking images and supports 8K/4K content. An immersive experience is guaranteed by using the wireless subwoofer SA-SW5 and rear speaker SA-RS5. Its Hi-Res and 360 Reality Audio features provide excellent sound quality. Streaming is made possible through WiFi and Bluetooth connection. The Sony HT-A7000 is the pinnacle of home entertainment, flawlessly combining cutting-edge technology, excellent audio, and magnificent pictures to transform your movie and musical experiences.

Best value for money

As the finest option in terms of value, the best value for money is the boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar stands out. It provides rich music with 120W Signature Sound and a wired subwoofer for powerful bass. Smooth streaming is guaranteed with flexible connectivity, which includes Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and optical. You may adjust the sound to fit different materials using entertainment EQ settings. The boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is a wise purchase for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment withhome theatre systems without pinching your pocket since it offers great audio quality and feature-rich performance at a low price. It provides a great entertainment experience for the money and hits the ideal combination of quality, usability, and price.

How to find the best home theatre systems?

Consider your area, tastes, and spending limit while choosing the best home theatre system. Read reviews, compare featuresand research reliable companies. Pay close attention to important characteristics like audio quality, Dolby Atmos compatibility, connection choices, and built-in elements like subwoofers. Check to see if it is compatible with your TV or projector. For convenience, look for systems that support 4K/8K and have wireless connectivity. Look for features like voice assistants, voice streaming, and EQ adjustment. Give systems that are appropriate for the size and acoustics of your area priority. Lastly, ensure the system delivers a suitable mix of audio performance, visual quality, and the entire entertainment experience within your price range.