Best Wi-Fi CCTV camera to help protect your home and stay safe: Top 8 picks worth considering

Today, most people are conscious of their environment and want to keep themselves and their families safe from any external harm. With the growing crime rates and risks of leaving your homes unsupervised, it is important to add additional ways to protect your homes and help you be vigilant of your surroundings. Best Wi-Fi CCTV cameras: Protect your home with our selection.(Pexels)

This is where CCTV cameras come into the picture. These cameras help you track your surroundings and watch what is happening everywhere you have installed them. The CCTV cameras now come with multiple additional features where you can connect them through Wi-Fi to have complete control remotely of these cameras as well. The Wi-Fi CCTV cameras allow you to record, rewind, replay and also track surroundings in real-time.

Here, you will find that we have shortlisted our top 8 picks for you to explore with their specifications, compatibility factors, price, and other features to help you pick the right Wi-Fi CCTV cameras for you.

1.

Conbre MultipleXR2 Pro {Upgraded} HD Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera | Night Vision | 2-Way Audio | Support 64 GB Micro SD Card Slot

An easy-to-install Wi-Fi enabled CCTV camera that can be operated using the app through your phone. The smart camera can rotate both horizontally and vertically giving a complete 360-degree view which makes it very good for covering larger areas with one single unit. The day and night vision options allow up to 16 feet worth of footage coverage which covers large areas and will help you install the same in gardens and terrace spaces of your home to ensure a safe and vigilant environment. The Wi-Fi CCTV camera also connects via both iOS and Android to your phones and other smart devices making it universally compatible and easy to use and install.

Specifications of Conbre MultipleXR2 Pro Security Camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: Motion sensor, HD resolution

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 360-degree view Limited night vision range Day and night vision App interface may have bugs

2.

IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Google Assistant, Up to 256GB SD Card Support

This full HD Wi-Fi CCTV camera comes with a 3.6mm wide HD lens camera that makes it very easy to have a wider range of view. With a 108-degree viewing angle, this camera also comes with wi-fi connectivity and is compatible with both iOS and Android making it very versatile in its use. The AI-enabled features allow this camera to work smartly, mark areas, track movement and more making it a very supportive tool for protecting your homes and offices. The camera also comes with sound detection and 2-way audio which allows easy communication and intervention if needed during emergencies.

Specifications of IMOU security camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: 2 way audio connectivity, Data can be uploaded on the cloud for 31 days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD recording Limited sound detection range AI-enabled features Price might be higher than some other brands

3.

Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White

This Wi-Fi CCTV security camera comes with 1080p video recording which ensures sharp and crisp image recording for users. The camera supports wi-fi connectivity and can be controlled hands-free and remotely through Google Assistant and Alexa. A really smart CCTV option, it comes with motion detection, 2 way audio systems, and also trigger alarms which you can set to scare away people/animals/birds or intimate people in the surroundings of it being unsafe. The camera comes with a 360-degree horizontal tilt and 114-degree vertical tilt range which allows you to cover as much area as possible with ease. The perfect easy-to-install CCTV camera for your home.

Specifications of Tapo TP-Link C200 camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, Sound and light alarm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa Limited night vision range 360-degree tilt Sound and light alarms can be triggered accidentally

4.

Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP CCTV | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White

The Xiaomi MI wireless home security camera is one of the best Wi-Fi CCTV cameras out there. This camera comes with complete HD picture quality surveillance for enhanced views and extra protection along with Wi-Fi connectivity and app compatibility which allows you to monitor and control the CCTV camera remotely. The CCTV camera also comes with a 360-degree view along with AI-enhanced capabilities for motion detection, and other enhanced features. The Xiaomi CCTV camera also comes with a 2MP HD camera which will ensure you get clear pictures for surveillance. Perfect for homes, offices, commercial spaces and more.

Specifications of Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: 2MP HD camera, 360 degree surveillance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Complete HD picture quality Limited integration with smart assistants 360-degree view Setup can be complicated

5.

PHILIPS Outdoor Weather Proof IP65 CCTV WiFi Security Camera | PTZ | Colour Night Vision | 2 Way Talk | AES-128bit Encryption | 2 Year Brand Warranty | HSP 3800

Built to last and withstand extreme temperatures, this Wi-Fi CCTV camera from Philips comes with IP65 protection which makes it a great outdoor camera even in the rain and snow. The camera comes with 1080p crystal clear HD video quality for capturing sharp images and ensuring you can recognise what you see on the camera screen with ease. Equipped with app compatibility and smart device connectivity you can easily monitor and operate this camera remotely as well. The 360-degree viewing capability allows you to cover maximum area with less number of units needed making this extremely value for money and cost effective as well. Perfect for large homes with outdoor spaces, parking lots, commercial spaces and more.

Specifications of PHILIPS CCTV WiFi Security Camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: 2MP HD camera, 360 degree surveillance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Weatherproof design Limited smart assistant compatibility 360-degree surveillance Higher price point

6.

EZVIZ by Hikvision C8C 2MP Outdoor Pan/Tilt Smart WiFi CCTV Camera | Color Night Vision | AI Person Detection | 360°Coverage | Weatherproof | MicroSD Card Slot(Upto 256GB) | Google Assistant & Alexa

If you're looking for the perfect outdoor CCTV camera, then this might be the answer. The EZVIZ Wi-Fi CCTV camera comes with 360-degree tilt and pan options for maximum coverage of areas, along with night vision to make it easier to view in the dark as well. The IP65 grading ensures that the camera can withstand rainfall and snow as well making it a great outdoor option for extreme weather conditions as well. The camera also comes with dual micro SD and cloud storage options allowing for the users to keep their footage in a safe place for later reference.

Specifications of EZVIZ WiFi CCTV Camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: IP65 grade, 360 degree tilt/pan vision

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid IP65 grade for weather resistance Limited night vision range Dual storage options Setup can be complex

7.

CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A

This is a plug-and-play Wi-Fi CCTV camera that comes with 1269p full HD quality. The CCTV camera comes with 3 MP camera quality along with 360-degree surveillance motion sensors, AI-enabled vision detectors and a 2-way audio system as well. The CCTV camera is perfect for protecting your home as it can be connected to both iOS and Android app-based devices for controlling and monitoring remotely which ensures you can keep an eye out for your loved ones even when you are away. The CCTV camera comes with wireless technology making it very easy to install in any corner of your home, connect it to the app through wi-fi and it is good to use without any technical intervention. A great camera for mothers to place around their children as well and you can carry it around your home when your child is on the go.

Specifications of CP PLUS CCTV Camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: Wireless model, Wi-fi enabled

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy plug-and-play installation Limited resolution compared to competitors 360-degree surveillance App interface may have bugs

8.

TP-Link Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera | 2MP 1080p Full HD Live View | 360° Visual Coverage | Night Vision | Support Alexa and Google Assistant | 2-Way Audio

A CCTV camera is not only built for surveillance but also for baby monitoring and pet monitoring as well. The camera comes with 1080p full HD vision quality and night vision as well ensuring you get crisp and clear images in your footage always. The security camera also comes with IP65 protection which ensures it can be used outdoors during rain and snow weather conditions making it a tough camera to own. The CCTV camera also comes with motion sensors, and cry detection which can easily monitor your child for you and alert you via the app if your baby is crying making it a great addition to your home.

Specifications of TP Link Tapo C500 camera

Wi-Fi connectivity: Yes

Smartphone compatibility: Yes

Night vision: Yes

Special features: 2 way audio, Cry detection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD vision quality Limited integration with smart assistants IP65 protection Higher price point

Best 3 features for you

Product Night Vision Google/Android Compatibility Special Features Conbre MultipleXR2 Pro HD Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera Yes Yes Motion sensor, HD resolution IMOU 360° 1080P Full HD Security Camera Yes Yes 2 way audio, Cloud storage for 31 days Tapo TP-Link C200 Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Yes Yes Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, Sound and light alarm Xiaomi MI Wireless Home Security Camera 2i Yes Limited 360-degree view, AI-enhanced capabilities PHILIPS Outdoor Weather Proof IP65 CCTV WiFi Security Camera Yes Limited Weatherproof design, 360-degree surveillance EZVIZ by Hikvision C8C 2MP Outdoor Pan/Tilt Smart WiFi CCTV Camera Yes Yes IP65 grade, Dual storage options CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera Yes Limited Easy plug-and-play installation, 360-degree surveillance TP-Link Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera Yes Limited Full HD vision quality, IP65 protection

Best value for money

The TP-Link Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera offers full HD vision quality, night vision, motion sensors, and cry detection, making it a versatile option for both surveillance and baby monitoring. With IP65 protection, it's suitable for outdoor use in various weather conditions, offering good value for its features and durability.

Best overall product

The Conbre MultipleXR2 Pro HD Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera stands out as the best overall product. It offers a 360-degree view, day and night vision, motion sensor, and HD resolution. Its compatibility with both iOS and Android devices, along with easy installation and operation through a smartphone app, makes it a comprehensive and user-friendly choice for home security.

How to pick the best Wi-Fi CCTV cameras

To select the best Wi-Fi CCTV camera, consider key factors like resolution, night vision capabilities, compatibility with smartphones, and special features such as motion detection or cloud storage. Assess your specific surveillance needs and the environment where the camera will be placed. Look for reliable brands offering a balance between affordability and quality. Read user reviews to gauge performance and ease of use. Ensure seamless integration with your existing smart devices and preferred apps. Ultimately, prioritise a camera that offers high-resolution footage, clear night vision, easy remote access, and advanced features tailored to your security requirements for optimal peace of mind.

