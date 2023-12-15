10 best phones under Rs. 25000: Here are top choices for you

Best phones priced under Rs. 25000 offer a myriad of advantages that make them an appealing choice for users seeking both affordability and quality. Despite being considered budget-friendly, these devices boast a commendable array of features and functionalities that rival higher-end counterparts. Best phones under ₹ 25000: Phones in this category are affordable and efficient.

One of the standout advantages is the impressive performance they deliver. With advancements in technology, these phones often integrate powerful processors, ample RAM, and efficient software optimization, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and everyday usage without compromising speed or responsiveness.

Moreover, the camera capabilities in these phones have significantly improved. Many models under ₹25000 now sport sophisticated camera systems, featuring multiple lenses, AI enhancements, and high-resolution sensors, capturing stunning photos and videos, rivalling those from more expensive devices.

Battery life is another area where these phones excel. Many manufacturers prioritize optimizing battery efficiency, allowing users to enjoy extended usage without constantly reaching for a charger. This is especially beneficial for individuals with busy schedules or those who travel frequently.

Additionally, these phones often include modern design elements, high-quality displays, and sufficient storage options, offering a holistic smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

In essence, phones under ₹25000 strike a harmonious balance between cost-effectiveness and premium features, making them a compelling choice for users who prioritize value without compromising on essential functionalities found in higher-end models.

Now that we can listed out the advantages of investing in phone under ₹25000 bracket, we present to you some of the best options available on Amazon in India in this price bracket. All our options are from established brands just as OPPO, Vivo, realme, OnePlus and more and come with the trust of a good global brand. Phones from brands like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus offer innovation, sleek design, advanced camera tech, powerful performance, and robust build quality, catering to diverse user preferences.

1) iQOO Neo 7 5G (Interstellar Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 8200, only 4nm Processor in The Segment| 50% Charge in 10 mins| Motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming

The iQOO Neo 7 5G in Interstellar Black combines top-tier specs with cutting-edge features. Boasting an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the Dimensity 8200 processor (the only 4nm chip in its segment), it's a powerhouse. Its standout feature? An incredible 50% charge in just 10 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. The device also introduces motion control and supports smooth 90 FPS gaming, elevating user experience to new heights, making it an enticing choice for gamers and power users seeking unparalleled performance in a sleek package.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 5G (Interstellar Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Processor: Dimensity 8200 (only 4nm in the segment)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Charging: 50% in 10 minutes (fast charging)

Display: High-refresh-rate panel

Connectivity: 5G-enabled

Camera: Advanced camera system

Gaming: Supports 90 FPS gaming, motion control

Pros Cons Exceptional performance with Dimensity 8200 Possibly high price point compared to some competitors Rapid charging speed for minimal downtime Availability might be limited in certain regions

2) vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The vivo Y200 5G, in Jungle Green, packs impressive features, offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This device caters to budget-conscious consumers by providing No Cost EMI and additional exchange offers, enhancing its affordability. Seamlessly blending performance and aesthetics, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for various needs. Its 5G capabilities enable faster connectivity, while the vibrant Jungle Green color adds a touch of style. The added benefit of No Cost EMI and exchange offers further sweetens the deal, making it an enticing option for those seeking both value and functionality.

Specifications of vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Color: Jungle Green

Connectivity: 5G-enabled

Display: Notable screen quality

Processor: Capable chipset

Camera: Decent camera setup

Offers: No Cost EMI, Additional Exchange Offers

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for faster data speeds Camera performance might not match premium models Generous RAM and storage configuration The processor might face limitations in high-demand tasks

3) realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

The realme narzo 60 Pro in Cosmic Black impresses with an 8GB+128GB configuration and stands out with its Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display. It's a visual treat, elevating user experience with stunning clarity and seamless interaction. The star feature, a 100 MP OIS Camera, promises exceptional photo quality, ensuring moments are captured in incredible detail and stability. This amalgamation of a high-refresh-rate display and a powerful camera system makes the narzo 60 Pro a compelling choice for users seeking top-notch visuals and impressive photography capabilities in a smartphone.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black, 8GB+128GB):

Display: Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Color: Cosmic Black

Camera: 100 MP OIS Camera

Connectivity: Advanced connectivity options

Processor: Efficient chipset

Battery: Reliable battery life

Pros Cons Stunning 120 Hz Super AMOLED display for immersive visuals Potential battery drain due to high-refresh-rate display High-resolution 100 MP OIS Camera for impressive photography The camera's high resolution might not always translate to overall image quality in all conditions

4) iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Graphite Matte, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Graphite Matte presents a sleek powerhouse with 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Its standout 3D Curved AMOLED Display offers immersive visuals, enhancing user experience. Powering it is the cutting-edge 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor, ensuring seamless performance and swift connectivity. The device also boasts a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera, promising detailed and stabilized captures. Being the segment's slimmest and lightest smartphone adds to its allure, making the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G an enticing choice for those seeking a blend of style, performance, and innovation in one device.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Graphite Matte, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Display: 3D Curved AMOLED Display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor

Camera: 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera

Connectivity: 5G capability

Design: Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone in the segment

Color: Graphite Matte

Pros Cons Cutting-edge 4nm processor for swift performance Possibly limited availability in some regions Innovative 3D Curved AMOLED Display for immersive visuals Slim design might compromise battery capacity

5) Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Grey Shimmer is a blend of elegance and performance, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. This device embodies OnePlus's commitment to delivering a seamless user experience. The 'Core Edition' brings forth a balance of essential features, including 5G connectivity, reliable performance, and a sleek design. The Grey Shimmer color adds a touch of sophistication to its aesthetic appeal. For users seeking a dependable and stylish smartphone without compromising on performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G proves to be an ideal choice.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Color: Grey Shimmer

Connectivity: 5G-enabled

Display: High-quality screen

Processor: Capable chipset

Camera: Decent camera setup

Design: Sleek and stylish build

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for faster data speeds Camera performance might not excel compared to flagship models Elegant design and finish Might lack certain premium features found in higher-end OnePlus devices

6) iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon sets a benchmark with 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage. Its 3D Curved AMOLED Display offers immersive visuals, complementing its top-tier performance. Powered by the advanced 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor, it ensures swift connectivity and efficient multitasking. The phone boasts a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera for stunning captures. Being the segment's slimmest and lightest smartphone enhances its appeal, making the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon an enticing choice for those valuing both style and exceptional performance in a device.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Display: 3D Curved AMOLED Display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor

Camera: 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera

Connectivity: 5G capability

Design: Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone in the segment

Color: Blue Lagoon

Pros Cons Cutting-edge 4nm processor for efficient performance Availability might be limited initially Gorgeous 3D Curved AMOLED Display for immersive visuals Slim design might compromise battery capacity

7) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Aqua Surge blends style and functionality, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage. This device embodies OnePlus's commitment to a seamless user experience, boasting 5G connectivity and reliable performance. The Aqua Surge hue adds vibrancy to its sleek design, appealing to those seeking a balance between aesthetics and functionality. For users desiring a dependable smartphone with modern features, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Aqua Surge proves to be an attractive choice.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Color: Aqua Surge

Connectivity: 5G-enabled

Display: High-quality screen

Processor: Capable chipset

Camera: Decent camera setup

Design: Sleek and stylish build

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for faster data speeds Camera performance might not match flagship models Elegant design and vibrant Aqua Surge color Might lack some advanced features found in higher-tier OnePlus devices

8) Blackberry Corporation 32GB KEYone 4G LTE Single SIM Smartphone (Silver)

The BlackBerry Corporation's 32GB KEYone 4G LTE Single SIM Smartphone in Silver is a blend of classic design and modern functionality. With its iconic physical keyboard, it offers a unique typing experience alongside 4G LTE connectivity. The 32GB storage provides ample space for essential apps and files. Sporting a sophisticated Silver finish, this phone appeals to users valuing productivity and a distinctive smartphone experience. Although it doesn't boast the latest specs, its focus on security, productivity, and the renowned BlackBerry keyboard makes it a preferred choice for certain niche users.

Specifications of BlackBerry Corporation 32GB KEYone 4G LTE Single SIM Smartphone (Silver):

Storage: 32GB

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Single SIM

Keyboard: Physical keyboard design

Color: Silver

Security: BlackBerry's security features

Camera: Decent camera setup

Display: Touchscreen display

Operating System: BlackBerry's customized OS

Pros Cons Unique physical keyboard design for efficient typing Outdated specifications compared to modern smartphones Enhanced security features associated with BlackBerry devices Limited app ecosystem and software updates compared to mainstream platforms

9) realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

The realme narzo 60 Pro in Mars Orange showcases power and style with 8GB+128GB configuration. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor ensures seamless performance, while the 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display delivers immersive visuals. The highlight, a 100 MP OIS Camera, promises stunningly detailed and stabilized captures. This combination of a high-refresh-rate display and a powerful camera system makes the narzo 60 Pro a compelling choice for users seeking top-notch performance and impressive photography capabilities wrapped in a vibrant Mars Orange hue.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB):

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display

Camera: 100 MP OIS Camera

Color: Mars Orange

Connectivity: Advanced connectivity options

Battery: Adequate battery capacity

Pros Cons High-performance MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor Camera's high resolution might not translate to exceptional image quality in all conditions Impressive 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display for vibrant visuals Availability may vary across regions initially

10) OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers

The OPPO F23 5G in Bold Gold packs a punch with 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage. Its standout feature? A robust 5000 mAh Battery coupled with a rapid 67W SUPERVOOC Charger, ensuring minimal downtime. The device boasts a versatile 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens, capturing detailed shots in diverse settings. The 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display offers an immersive viewing experience. Alongside its impressive specs, the device comes bundled with enticing offers, making the OPPO F23 5G a compelling choice for those seeking a powerhouse smartphone with added perks.

Specifications of OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger

Camera: 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens

Display: 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display

Color: Bold Gold

Connectivity: 5G capability

Offers: Bundled offers with purchase

Pros Cons Impressive 67W SUPERVOOC Charger for quick charging The large battery might add weight and bulk to the phone High-resolution 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera for versatile photography Availability of offers might vary by region or time of purchase

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Neo 7 5G (Interstellar Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Dimensity 8200 Processor 50% Charge in 10 mins Motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers - - realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display 100 MP OIS Camera - iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Graphite Matte, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 3D Curved AMOLED Display 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Sleek Design - iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone in the segment 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Elegant Design - Blackberry Corporation 32GB KEYone 4G LTE Single SIM (Silver) Physical Keyboard Design Enhanced Security Features - realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display 100 MP OIS Camera OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens 6.72" FH

Best value for money

The realme narzo 60 Pro, with its Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display and powerful 100 MP OIS Camera, stands as the best value for money. Offering top-tier features like these at an affordable price makes it a compelling choice. Its blend of impressive display tech and high-resolution camera capabilities ensures a premium experience without compromising on affordability, making it an exceptional investment for users seeking quality and value.

Best overall product

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, available in Blue Lagoon or Graphite Matte, emerges as the best overall product. It combines a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor, a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera, and a stunning 3D Curved AMOLED Display. Being the segment's slimmest and lightest smartphone adds to its allure. This device presents a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology, impressive camera capabilities, and an exquisite display, making it a standout choice for those seeking an exceptional all-around smartphone experience.

How to buy best phone under ₹ 25000 in India

When looking for the best phone under ₹25,000 in India, consider key aspects. Prioritize your needs—whether it's a great camera, performance, or battery life. Research thoroughly, focusing on processors like Dimensity or Snapdragon for optimal performance. Look for higher RAM configurations and ample storage. Check for essential features like a good display, camera setup, and battery capacity. Compare prices across brands like realme, OnePlus, or iQOO for offers and additional perks. Reading reviews, considering user feedback, and evaluating after-sales service also contribute to making an informed choice.



