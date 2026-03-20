No budget for an AC? How to stay cool without an AC using simple and affordable cooling solutions

Step outside in peak summer and it feels unbearable. Step inside, and it’s not much better. With temperatures crossing 40°C in many parts of India, staying cool at home has become less of a comfort and more of a daily struggle. Budget cooling solutions when an AC gets too expensive. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Air conditioners seem like the obvious solution, but not everyone can afford them, or even install one. Between the upfront cost, rising electricity bills, and practical issues in rented homes, ACs don’t work for a large section of people.

The good news is, you don’t always need one. Indian homes have always relied on a mix of smart appliances and simple hacks to deal with heat. And even today, there are budget-friendly cooling options that can make a real difference—if you know what actually works.

Why ACs are not always practical On paper, ACs solve the problem. In reality, they come with their own set of challenges.

The first is cost. Buying an AC is just the beginning, you also pay for installation, stabilisers in some cases, and regular servicing. It quickly becomes a long-term expense.

Then comes electricity consumption. Running an AC for hours every day during summer can push monthly bills up significantly, which many households try to avoid.

There’s also the issue of flexibility. If you live in a rented house or move frequently, installing a split AC is not always convenient. Even window ACs need proper space and setup.

Because of this, many people look for options that are easier to manage, lighter on the pocket, and still offer decent relief from the heat.

Budget cooling options in India Air Coolers: Still the most practical choice If there’s one appliance that comes closest to an AC without the high cost, it’s an air cooler.

They are widely used across India for a reason, they’re affordable, easy to maintain, and don’t consume much electricity. From large desert coolers for bigger rooms to compact personal coolers, there’s something for every space.

In dry regions, especially in North India, air coolers can be surprisingly effective. The air feels fresh instead of dry, and the cooling is enough for daily comfort.

That said, they need proper ventilation to work well. Keeping a window slightly open helps circulate air better. And while they struggle in humid weather, in the right conditions, they are easily the best budget alternative to an AC.