No budget for an AC? How to stay cool without an AC using simple and affordable cooling solutions
From air coolers to simple home hacks, these budget-friendly cooling options can help you stay comfortable without spending a lot or raising electricity bills.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Symphony Winter 100XL Desert Air Cooler | 4-Side Honeycomb Pads | +Air Fan Technology | Cool Flow Dispenser | 105L | 1-Year WarrantyView Details
₹11,491
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 1 Year Warranty【White】View Details
₹5,799
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | 1 Year Warranty by Orient | White & GreyView Details
₹5,599
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler | Powerful 90ft Air Throw for Large Rooms | Big Ice Chamber & High-Speed Cooling | Inverter Compatible | 1 Year Warranty【White】View Details
₹10,999
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details
₹11,000
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Step outside in peak summer and it feels unbearable. Step inside, and it’s not much better. With temperatures crossing 40°C in many parts of India, staying cool at home has become less of a comfort and more of a daily struggle.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
Air conditioners seem like the obvious solution, but not everyone can afford them, or even install one. Between the upfront cost, rising electricity bills, and practical issues in rented homes, ACs don’t work for a large section of people.
The good news is, you don’t always need one. Indian homes have always relied on a mix of smart appliances and simple hacks to deal with heat. And even today, there are budget-friendly cooling options that can make a real difference—if you know what actually works.
Why ACs are not always practical
On paper, ACs solve the problem. In reality, they come with their own set of challenges.
The first is cost. Buying an AC is just the beginning, you also pay for installation, stabilisers in some cases, and regular servicing. It quickly becomes a long-term expense.
Then comes electricity consumption. Running an AC for hours every day during summer can push monthly bills up significantly, which many households try to avoid.
There’s also the issue of flexibility. If you live in a rented house or move frequently, installing a split AC is not always convenient. Even window ACs need proper space and setup.
Because of this, many people look for options that are easier to manage, lighter on the pocket, and still offer decent relief from the heat.
Budget cooling options in India
Air Coolers: Still the most practical choice
If there’s one appliance that comes closest to an AC without the high cost, it’s an air cooler.
They are widely used across India for a reason, they’re affordable, easy to maintain, and don’t consume much electricity. From large desert coolers for bigger rooms to compact personal coolers, there’s something for every space.
In dry regions, especially in North India, air coolers can be surprisingly effective. The air feels fresh instead of dry, and the cooling is enough for daily comfort.
That said, they need proper ventilation to work well. Keeping a window slightly open helps circulate air better. And while they struggle in humid weather, in the right conditions, they are easily the best budget alternative to an AC.
Fans that do more than just spin
Fans may seem basic, but the right kind can change how a room feels.
High-speed ceiling fans improve airflow across the room, making the heat more bearable. BLDC fans, in particular, are gaining attention because they use much less electricity and are designed for longer usage.
Pedestal and table fans are also useful, especially when you need focused airflow. Instead of cooling the room, they cool you directly, and sometimes that’s enough.
In many homes, upgrading to a better fan setup itself makes a noticeable difference without adding much to the budget.
Portable ACs: Flexible but not cheap
Portable air conditioners are often seen as an easier alternative to traditional ACs. They don’t need permanent installation and can be moved from one room to another.
For renters or people who don’t want to commit to a fixed setup, this sounds ideal. But there’s a trade-off.
Portable ACs are still expensive compared to coolers, and their cooling is not as strong as split ACs. They also consume a fair amount of power.
So while they solve the flexibility issue, they don’t fully solve the cost problem.
Small fans
Sometimes, the problem isn’t just heat, it’s poor airflow. That’s where air circulators come in.
Unlike regular fans, they are designed to move air around the entire room, not just one spot. This helps reduce that closed, stuffy feeling.
Table fans and small portable fans also work well for personal use—on a work desk, near the bed, or in small rooms.
They don’t lower the temperature, but they make the environment more comfortable, which is often what people actually need.
Low-cost cooling hacks that still work
Not every solution needs a plug point. Some of the most effective cooling tricks are simple and have been used in Indian homes for years.
Damp curtains or khus curtains are a great example. As air passes through them, it cools down slightly before entering the room.
Another common trick is placing ice or cold water in front of a fan. It’s not a replacement for a cooling device, but it does offer temporary relief.
Opening windows at night allows cooler air to enter, especially after the sun goes down. Early morning ventilation works the same way.
These methods may seem basic, but when combined with other options, they actually help reduce the overall heat inside the house.
Cooling bedding and everyday comfort
A lot of discomfort during summer comes from body heat rather than just room temperature.
Switching to cotton bedsheets instead of synthetic ones can make a big difference. Cotton allows better airflow and feels lighter on the skin.
Bamboo mats are another simple option that many households still rely on. They don’t trap heat and feel cooler to sleep on.
Even small changes like using lighter blankets or breathable pillow covers can improve comfort at night.
Managing power: Inverter and solar support
While not directly linked to cooling, power backup plays a big role in summer comfort.
Frequent power cuts can make even the best cooling setup useless. An inverter ensures that fans and coolers keep running when you need them most.
Some households are also turning to solar power to reduce electricity costs, especially if they rely heavily on cooling appliances during summer months.
Cooling your home is also about smart habits
Cooling isn’t just about what you buy, it’s also about how you manage your space.
Start with blocking heat from entering your home. Thick curtains, blinds, or even simple shades can reduce direct sunlight.
Try to avoid using appliances that generate heat during the day. Cooking, ironing, or even keeping too many lights on can raise the room temperature.
Light-coloured interiors reflect heat better than darker ones, which helps keep the room slightly cooler.
Even indoor plants, while not a major cooling solution, can improve the overall feel of the space and make it more comfortable.
What actually works in Indian conditions
There’s no single solution that works everywhere. The best setup depends on your location and living conditions.
In dry regions, air coolers combined with proper ventilation work really well.
In humid cities, fans and airflow matter more since coolers lose their effectiveness.
For small rooms, a mix of high-speed fans and simple cooling hacks is often enough.
And if the budget allows, adding a portable AC to the mix can improve comfort—but it’s not always necessary.
Conclusion
Not having an AC doesn’t mean you have to suffer through the summer. With the right combination of appliances and simple changes at home, staying cool is very much possible.
Instead of relying on one expensive solution, it often works better to mix and match, use a cooler where it’s effective, improve airflow with better fans, and support it with small everyday habits.
In the end, dealing with Indian summers is less about spending more and more about making smarter choices that suit your home and your budget.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More