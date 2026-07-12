Switzerland rage over 'disastrous' Embolo red card controversy, but refuse to revive 'Argentina favoured' claims

Switzerland sensed the same opportunity that Cape Verde and Egypt had in Argentina's previous knockout matches, but came even closer to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup. With the defending champions failing to press home their one-goal advantage, the Swiss dominated long spells of the second half, and Dan Ndoye's deserved equaliser put them within touching distance of a famous victory. Referee Joao Pinheiro shows a second yellow card to Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland (Getty Images via AFP)

But the contest turned dramatically five minutes later. Forward Breel Embolo was sent off after a VAR review concluded that he had gone to ground before any contact from Argentina's Leandro Paredes, resulting in a second yellow card for simulation. Reduced to 10 men, Switzerland eventually succumbed in extra time as Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck to seal Argentina's place in the semifinals.

The decision sparked fury in the Swiss camp. Midfielder Remo Freuler labelled the VAR intervention a "disaster", while captain Granit Xhaka argued that such reviews can "kill" a game.

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The incident unfolded shortly before the second hydration break in Kansas City. Paredes was initially booked by Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro for what appeared to be a foul on Embolo. However, the VAR team, operating from FIFA's International Broadcast Centre in Dallas, advised Pinheiro to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The replay showed Embolo beginning to fall before Paredes made any contact. Pinheiro subsequently overturned the booking for the Argentine midfielder and instead cautioned Embolo for simulation. As it was the Swiss forward's second yellow card of the match, it was upgraded to a red card, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of a 1-1 quarterfinal with 10 men.

It was the first dismissal under FIFA's new "mistaken identity" VAR protocol at a World Cup. Under the law, officials can review incidents where a player is shown a yellow or red card if the offence was actually committed by another player—or if the initial disciplinary action was directed at the wrong player.

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin described the decision as "extremely hurtful" and said his side had been "punished by a referee mistake". However, he stopped short of reviving claims that Argentina were being favoured by officials, allegations that had been made by Egypt after their controversial Round-of-16 defeat to Lionel Messi's side.

"I wouldn't say they are being favoured," Yakin said. "Football didn't come out on top. We were punished by a referee mistake. I didn't know this rule before. It was a very harmless situation, a yellow card was awarded, and VAR interfered."

"It was a very meaningful moment for us and it decided the outcome of the match. The VAR and the referee... introducing such a rule is unnecessary. It's extremely hurtful because we missed the chance to reach the semifinals, and I believe we deserved to be there."

Freuler was equally critical of the intervention.

"It's just a disaster," he said. "I don't know what this referee is doing here. I don't understand why VAR gets involved in a situation like this. There were plenty of fouls in the first half that could also have been reviewed. I don't understand how VAR can change a game over an incident like this."

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Switzerland defended resolutely and looked capable of forcing penalties. Argentina struggled to create clear openings before Álvarez finally broke the deadlock with a stunning curling effort in the 112th minute. Lautaro Martínez then added a stoppage-time goal to complete a 3-1 victory.

Xhaka echoed his teammates' frustration, insisting the expanded use of VAR had fundamentally altered the contest.

“The rules are the rules, and we can’t change the rules, but it’s a decision where you kill the game. It is my opinion. I don’t know what else he can do, but just don’t kill the game. I think that we were so good in the game inside. I believe that 11 against 11, we will have had them, but it is very difficult to find the right words after the game.”