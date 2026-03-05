Planning to buy an AC in 2026? These 8 air conditioners are worth considering
Rising temperatures and smarter cooling tech make this a good time to upgrade. This guide looks at some of the best AC options in 2026.
Best overallLG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Him Clean, 2026 Model, AS-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
₹35,990
Most trusted brandSamsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC (2026 Model, WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, AR50H18D13HNNA)View Details
₹35,490
Budget friendlyLG Essential Series, 0.8 Ton 2 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, 2026 Model, AS-Q11KNVE, White)View Details
₹26,490
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOASR)View Details
₹23,990
AI poweredGodrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)View Details
₹29,490
Summer temperatures continue to climb across many parts of India, and a dependable air conditioner has become an essential home appliance rather than a luxury. With newer models offering better energy efficiency, quieter operation, and smarter controls, choosing the right AC can significantly improve everyday comfort.
Manufacturers have also started focusing more on long-term reliability and electricity savings. In this guide, we look at some of the best air conditioners available in 2026 that combine strong cooling performance, practical features, and dependable value for modern homes.
The LG 1.5 Ton Smart Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms and focuses on fast cooling with efficient power consumption. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling adjusts capacity depending on heat load, helping save electricity. The Smart Inverter compressor ensures stable performance and low noise levels. With HD filter and anti-virus protection, it improves indoor air quality. The AC supports cooling even at temperatures up to 55°C. Built with copper condenser coils and Ocean Black protection, it offers durability and long-term reliability while maintaining consistent cooling performance during extreme summers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast cooling with AI convertible modes
Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating
Reason to avoid
Installation cost may be high
Outdoor unit noise reported by some customers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the efficient cooling and energy savings. Buyers also appreciate the quiet operation and smart features, but some customers report installation concerns and missing copper pipe.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for strong cooling, energy-efficient inverter technology, and durable copper build designed for reliable performance in hot Indian summers.
MOST TRUSTED BRAND
2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC (2026 Model, WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, AR50H18D13HNNA)
The Samsung Bespoke AI Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling combined with smart technology and energy optimisation. Designed for medium rooms, the AC features AI Energy Mode that can help reduce power consumption while maintaining comfortable temperatures. Its Digital Inverter compressor adjusts cooling automatically, improving efficiency and reducing noise levels. The 5-step convertible cooling allows users to control capacity based on the room’s needs. With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control support, and SmartThings integration, this model focuses on convenience and smart home compatibility along with reliable cooling during extreme summer temperatures.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart features with WiFi and voice control
Strong cooling with inverter technology
Reason to avoid
Cooling speed reported slow by some customers
Installation experience varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smart features, quality build, and energy efficiency. Buyers also mention powerful cooling, though some customers report slow cooling and mixed installation experiences.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for its AI energy optimisation, smart connectivity features, and reliable inverter cooling designed for modern smart homes.
The LG Essential Series 0.8 Ton Smart Inverter Split AC is designed for compact rooms and small apartments where efficient cooling and energy savings are priorities. Its Smart Inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on room temperature to maintain comfort and reduce electricity consumption. The AC includes convertible cooling modes and Viraat mode for quick cooling during peak summer heat. It also features HD filter with anti-virus protection for cleaner air indoors. Built with a durable copper condenser and protective coating, the unit offers long-term reliability and stable performance even in high ambient temperatures.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design suitable for small rooms
Quiet inverter compressor operation
Reason to avoid
Cooling speed may feel slow for some customers
Value for money debated by customers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the silent operation and efficient power consumption. Buyers also mention good quality, though some customers report slow cooling and missing copper pipe issues.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for compact room cooling, reliable inverter technology, and efficient performance designed for small living spaces.
The Lloyd 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC is built for smaller rooms and focuses on powerful cooling with flexible capacity control. Its 6-in-1 convertible technology allows users to adjust cooling levels depending on room temperature and occupancy. The AC supports cooling at ambient temperatures up to 52°C, making it suitable for harsh summer conditions. With anti-viral and PM2.5 filters, it improves air quality indoors. The copper condenser with golden fins enhances durability and cooling efficiency while reducing maintenance needs. Turbo cooling mode helps deliver faster cooling during peak heat.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong cooling performance
Affordable price compared to competitors
Reason to avoid
Installation experiences vary
Small room suitability only
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling performance and overall quality. Buyers also mention affordable pricing, though some customers report mixed installation experiences.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for reliable cooling performance, air purification filters, and affordable pricing suitable for compact rooms.
The Godrej 1.5 Ton AI Powered Inverter Split AC offers strong cooling with intelligent temperature control and energy-saving technology. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling allows users to adjust capacity based on the heat load, helping reduce electricity usage. The AC supports heavy-duty cooling even at temperatures up to 52°C, making it suitable for Indian summers. With features like i-Sense technology, self-cleaning system, and antimicrobial filters, it enhances indoor comfort and hygiene. Built with a copper condenser and durable components, the unit is designed to deliver consistent performance and long-term reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Heavy duty cooling performance
Long comprehensive warranty
Reason to avoid
Remote functionality criticised by customers
High fan speed noise reported
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the build quality and value for money. Buyers also mention effective cooling, though some customers report loud fan noise and installation issues.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for powerful cooling, AI features, and extended warranty support designed for long-term durability.
The Cruise 1 Ton Inverter Split AC focuses on affordable cooling performance combined with efficient air filtration. It features convertible 4-in-1 cooling technology that adjusts cooling capacity based on temperature requirements. The AC includes a seven-stage filtration system with PM2.5 filters to improve indoor air quality. Its inverter compressor ensures stable performance while reducing electricity consumption. Built with a copper condenser coil and anti-corrosion protection, the unit offers durability and low maintenance. With strong airflow and efficient cooling capacity, it is suitable for small to medium rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful airflow and cooling
Budget friendly pricing
Reason to avoid
Noise levels vary for customers
Limited brand recognition
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the powerful cooling and value for money. Buyers also mention strong airflow and good service, though some customers report noticeable noise levels.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for budget-friendly inverter cooling and strong airflow designed for efficient cooling in smaller rooms.
The Blue Star 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC is designed for compact spaces while maintaining strong cooling efficiency. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology allows flexible operation depending on temperature and energy requirements. The AC supports cooling even at extreme temperatures up to 52°C. With anti-corrosive blue fins and a copper condenser, the system offers durability and long-lasting performance. Additional features like turbo cooling, comfort sleep mode, and self-diagnosis enhance usability. The compact design makes it suitable for smaller bedrooms or offices where efficient cooling and low power consumption are essential.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong cooling for compact rooms
Energy efficient performance
Reason to avoid
Installation experience varies
Value perception differs among customers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling efficiency and low noise levels. Buyers also mention energy savings, though some customers report installation difficulties and mixed value opinions.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should choose this product for reliable cooling performance, compact design, and efficient energy consumption.
The Godrej 1 Ton AI Inverter Split AC combines intelligent cooling features with efficient energy performance for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible technology allows users to adjust cooling levels to match the room conditions, helping reduce electricity consumption. The unit supports heavy-duty cooling at temperatures up to 52°C, ensuring comfort during extreme summers. The AC also features i-Sense technology, where the remote sensor adjusts temperature based on the user’s location. With copper condenser coils and self-cleaning functionality, the system offers durability, consistent performance, and improved indoor air quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Intelligent cooling with i-sense technology
Quiet indoor unit operation
Reason to avoid
Performance inconsistency reported
Installation service varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cooling capacity and quiet indoor unit. Buyers also mention good build quality, though some customers report installation delays and performance issues.
Why choose this product?
Customers should choose this product for AI powered cooling control, durable copper condenser design, and strong cooling performance for medium rooms.
Factors to consider when buying an AC
- Cooling capacity: Choose the right tonnage based on room size to ensure effective cooling without unnecessary electricity consumption.
- Energy efficiency: Look for higher BEE star ratings and inverter compressors that maintain stable cooling while reducing long-term power usage.
- Air filtration features: Modern ACs include dust filters, anti-bacterial filters, and air purification technologies that improve indoor air quality.
- Noise levels: Quieter indoor units create a more comfortable environment, especially for bedrooms or home offices.
- Service and warranty: Reliable after-sales support and compressor warranties can make a significant difference in long-term ownership experience.
How important is inverter technology when buying an AC in 2026?
Inverter air conditioners have become the standard in recent years because they adjust compressor speed based on cooling demand. This helps maintain a stable temperature while consuming less electricity. For most homes in 2026, choosing an inverter AC offers better efficiency, quieter operation, and lower long-term running costs.
What AC capacity works best for most homes?
The right capacity depends mainly on room size and heat conditions. A 1-ton AC generally suits smaller bedrooms, while 1.5-ton units work well for medium-sized rooms. Larger living spaces often require a 2-ton model. Selecting the correct capacity ensures effective cooling without unnecessary strain on the compressor.
Do modern ACs offer meaningful improvements over older models?
Recent air conditioners include several improvements such as improved inverter compressors, better filtration systems, and smarter temperature management. Many models also support Wi-Fi controls and energy monitoring. These upgrades can lead to quieter operation, improved cooling consistency, and better electricity efficiency compared with older units.
Top 3 features of best AC
|Best AC
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Annual Energy Consumption
|LG AS-Q18JNXE
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|769.55 units
|Samsung Bespoke AI AC
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|847.65 units
|LG Essential Series
|0.8 Ton
|2 Star
|577.95 units
|Lloyd GLS09I3FOASR
|0.8 Ton
|3 Star
|549.06 units
|Godrej 1.5 Ton AI AC
|1.5 Ton
|3 Star
|951.91 units
|Cruise 1 Ton AC
|1 Ton
|3 Star
|685.18 units
|Blue Star IA309TNU
|0.8 Ton
|3 Star
|544.39 units
|Godrej 1 Ton AI AC
|1 Ton
|3 Star
|905.41 units
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.