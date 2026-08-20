National Insurance Company Limited has released the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant examination can download the admit card through the official website of NIAL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to download here

The admit card is available on the official website from August 19 to August 27, 2026.

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The phase 1 examination will be held on August 27, 2026. The prelims exam comprises objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will last 60 minutes. The question paper is divided in 3 sections- English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates will have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks as determined by the Company. Adequate number of candidates state-wise and category-wise as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

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NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026: How to download hall ticket All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the hall ticket given here:

1. Visit the official website of NIAL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

2. Click on the recruitment link, and a new page will open.

3. Click on the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

This recruitment drive will fill 500 Assistant vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.

Direct link to download NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026