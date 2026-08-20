NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to download here
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to check the hall ticket and download it is given here.
National Insurance Company Limited has released the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant examination can download the admit card through the official website of NIAL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The admit card is available on the official website from August 19 to August 27, 2026.
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The phase 1 examination will be held on August 27, 2026. The prelims exam comprises objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will last 60 minutes. The question paper is divided in 3 sections- English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.
Candidates will have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks as determined by the Company. Adequate number of candidates state-wise and category-wise as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.
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NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026: How to download hall ticket
All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the hall ticket given here:
1. Visit the official website of NIAL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
2. Click on the recruitment link, and a new page will open.
3. Click on the NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
5. Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed.
6. Check the admit card and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
This recruitment drive will fill 500 Assistant vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More