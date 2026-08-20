AIBE 22 Exam: Registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here
AIBE 22 Exam registration process has started at allindiabarexamination.com. The direct link to apply for the exam is given here.
The Bar Council of India has started the registration process for the AIBE 22 Exam. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination can find the direct link to register on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
Important Dates
The last date to apply for the examination is October 27, 2026 and the last date for payment of application fee is October 28, 2026. The correction window will close on October 30, 2026.
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The admit card will be available for download on November 14 and the examination will be held on November 29, 2026.
How to Apply
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 22 Exam new registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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Application Fee
The application fee is ₹3500/- for General/OBC category candidates and ₹2500/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates. All candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee at the time of submission of the application form through the authorized payment gateway only.
The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More