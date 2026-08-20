The Bar Council of India has started the registration process for the AIBE 22 Exam. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination can find the direct link to register on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 22 Exam: Registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here

Important Dates The last date to apply for the examination is October 27, 2026 and the last date for payment of application fee is October 28, 2026. The correction window will close on October 30, 2026.

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The admit card will be available for download on November 14 and the examination will be held on November 29, 2026.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 22 Exam new registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Application Fee The application fee is ₹3500/- for General/OBC category candidates and ₹2500/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates. All candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee at the time of submission of the application form through the authorized payment gateway only.

The fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applications without payment of the prescribed fee shall be considered incomplete and will not be processed. Candidates must retain the payment receipt/transaction ID for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

Direct link to apply here