Gloves, paper left inside woman’s abdomen after C-section at Beed hospital; probe ordered

The authorities have launched a probe after gloves and paper were allegedly left inside the abdomen of a 19-year-old woman following a Caesarean section at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The woman's relatives lodged a complaint with the district hospital administration on Tuesday. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Taking serious cognisance of the alleged negligence, Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke has issued a show-cause notice to the medical officer who performed the procedure, the official said.

According to officials, Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad of Wadwani village was admitted to the Beed District Hospital for delivery on the morning of August 1. A C-section was performed on her the same evening.

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However, following the procedure, the patient developed excruciating abdominal pain and post-operative complications. When her family took her to a private medical facility, scans showed foreign objects lodged inside her abdomen, an official said.

The woman's relatives lodged a complaint with the district hospital administration on Tuesday.

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After the matter was escalated to the Deputy Director of Health Services (Latur Circle), a special inquiry committee was formed. The probe panel arrived at the Beed District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and began an investigation, the official said.

While the show-cause notice seeks an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against the operating doctor, the entire OT (operation theatre) team is under the scanner over the alleged lapse, he said.