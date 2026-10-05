Indian-born Cheetah gives birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, total population reaches 60

An Indian-born female cheetah, KJP21, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park on Monday, taking the total cheetah population in India to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. The birth of the five cubs also marks the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said. (HT_PRINT)

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the development, stating KJP21, a 32-month-old female cheetah, is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth after Mukhi and KGP12 and marked another significant milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population.

“Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He added that the birth of the five cubs also marks the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah.

“Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India,” the Union Minister further stated.

He further congratulated the veterinarians, field staff, managers and others associated with Project Cheetah for their efforts.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also shared the development, describing it as another proud moment for Project Cheetah and congratulated the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team.

“Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah…Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India’s journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation,” CM Yadav said.