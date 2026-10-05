Unannounced protest on Gurugram’s Sohna Road triggers hours-long traffic jam
Some students staged a sit-in outside the State Council of Educational Research and Training office over some admission issues.
An unannounced student protest on Gurugram’s Sohna Road triggered a traffic jam along a nearly three-kilometre stretch on Monday afternoon, with an ambulance remaining stuck for over 40 minutes. Paramedics and motorists watched helplessly as tightly packed cars, trucks, and motorcycles filled every inch, making it impossible for the ambulance to move.
Desperate two-wheeler riders tried squeezing through narrow footpath edges, only to block lanes. The jam choked key arterial roads, from the busy Rajiv Chowk underpass and junction past Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex up to Civil Lines and the District and Sessions Court.
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An HT spot check found bumper-to-bumper traffic for over two to three hours. “We had not moved an inch in nearly 40 minutes,” said a commuter in his car en route to Old Gurugram. “Inside the underpass, the trapped exhaust fumes and blaring horns were suffocating. The worst part was seeing an ambulance siren wailing right behind us with nowhere to go.”
Gurugram traffic police officers said some students staged the unannounced sit-in outside the State Council of Educational Research and Training office over some admission issues. “The traffic police were prompt in diverting traffic to ease the congestion. Our teams were deployed on the ground continuously to monitor the situation,” said Gurugram traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma.
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Traffic police personnel took nearly three hours to regulate and implement diversions to gradually ease the bottleneck and restore normal vehicular flow.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More