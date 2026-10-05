‘Delhiites can learn’: Indian man in Dubai shows how ‘simple common sense’ keeps traffic moving

An Indian man living in Dubai has shared a video highlighting what impressed him about the city’s traffic discipline. In the clip, he pointed out how drivers waiting to take a turn avoided entering and blocking an intersection, allowing traffic on the other side to continue moving smoothly. An Indian man highlighted Dubai’s civic sense as drivers waited patiently instead of blocking an intersection. (Instagram/imabhi)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Abhishek, filmed a long queue of cars waiting near a turn. While the road appeared crowded at first glance, he explained that motorists were deliberately holding back until there was enough space ahead.

‘People are not blocking it’ "Look, this entire line that you see here, this isn't a traffic jam. All of them need to turn. And in order to turn, look, the road here, people are not blocking it. Even a Dubai Police car just passed through, but only as many cars will move up to there as can fit without blocking the path. Whether they need to turn or take a U-turn, they can decide that for themselves, but the ones who actually need to turn are waiting because, on this side where they need to turn, there is a jam," Abhishek said in the video.

He added that instead of moving ahead and getting stuck in the middle of the junction, drivers were waiting for the road in front of them to clear.

"So, until this road clears up, no one from that side is coming over here and blocking the middle. Because of that, traffic in this lane is moving along smoothly, and over on that side as well, traffic is flowing completely. Such simple common sense, but look what a great solution it is."

Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, "Dubai ka civic sense, Delhi people can learn."

Watch the clip here: