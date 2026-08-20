Mid-day meal scare: 38 children fall ill after eating ‘kheer’ at Kullu school, report sought

After 38 students were taken ill after eating “kheer” served as part of the mid-day meal in Bari Primary School, the state government has sought a report as the district administration initiated an inquiry into the incident. After 38 students were taken ill after eating “kheer” served as part of the mid-day meal in Bari Primary School, the state government has sought a report as the district administration initiated an inquiry into the incident. (Representational image)

In the Manali subdivision of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, 38 students from Bari Primary School fell ill on Tuesday after consuming kheer served as part of the mid-day meal. 15 of the 39 children were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The condition of the remaining children is also reported to be improving.

“I have sought a report from the director of education on the incident. The district administration had started an inquiry into the incident,” said education minister Rohit Thakur.

The administration has launched an inquiry led by the Manali SDM, and samples of the ration ingredients used to prepare the kheer have been collected for testing.

There are 51 students at the school. All the children present at the school last Tuesday fell ill. 38 children were brought to the CHC, Patlikuhal, on Tuesday. The health of these children suddenly deteriorated after consuming kheer served under the Mid-Day Meal but the exact cause of the illness will only be known after the food samples are tested.

Samples of ingredients used in kheer collected

The additional district magistrate, who also holds additional charge of deputy commissioner, Kullu, Surjit Singh Rathore, said, “38 students from Primary School Badi under Manali subdivision had fallen ill after consuming kheer served as part of the mid-day meal. The administration has directed the Manali SDM to investigate the matter. Samples of the ingredients used to prepare the kheer have been collected and are currently being tested”.

He said all children undergoing treatment are currently out of danger.

Shyam Lal, a parent, said the children fell ill soon after being served kheer during the mid-day meal on Tuesday. The children experienced dizziness, fainting, and vomiting, and they were admitted to the nearby hospital in Patlikuhal. Two children were referred to the Regional Hospital in Kullu yesterday, and three more were referred today.

Former education minister and former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur visited the Patlikuhal CHC where he met the children and their families.

Speaking to the media, Thakur demanded an immediate magisterial inquiry into the incident. He stated, “While the aim is not to blame but it is crucial to determine the exact cause of the children’s illness”.

He said that the kheer was served to the children as part of the mid-day meal at school around 1pm. “About one to one-and-a-half hours later, some children experienced diarrhea and vomiting. The condition of some children deteriorated further between 4 pm to 5 pm after they returned home. By 7pm approximately 38 children were brought to the Patlikuhal Community Health Centre for treatment”.