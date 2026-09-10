Panchang Today, September 10, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Magha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 10, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 10, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Guruvar that favours serious closure, dignified conduct and careful timing. With Krishna Chaturdashi and Magha Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when pending matters are brought to completion, communication remains restrained and fresh starts are approached with thought rather than impulse.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:03 am
|Sunset
|6:32 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:51 pm to 3:25 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Pithori Amavasya
Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Amavasya
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar usually carries a tone of counsel, learning and measured judgement. Set against Krishna Chaturdashi, the day is often read as one for completion, clearing loose ends and reducing excess rather than adding new layers of commitment. This tithi can support realism, particularly when a matter has developed enough to be reviewed or brought to closure.
Magha adds themes of dignity, legacy and responsibility. It can favour acting with self-respect, respecting established systems and giving due weight to elders, mentors or institutional experience. With the Moon in Leo, there may also be a stronger desire to be heard or take charge, but Panchang guidance suggests pairing confidence with restraint. A calm, considered approach is likely to serve better than dramatic displays. The day's Siddha and Sadhya Yog names may be noted as generally supportive of purposeful effort when intentions are clear and actions are practical.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a day for sorting, reviewing and making decisions with care. Guruvar supports advice, teaching, policy thinking and conversations with experienced people. Krishna Chaturdashi, however, traditionally favours completion over expansion, so it may be better to close files, settle process issues, edit drafts and prepare the ground for later launches rather than rush into a major beginning.
Magha can be useful for dealings with institutions, administration and matters of status, provided conduct remains respectful and precise. At work, speak clearly but avoid turning every difference into a question of pride. If a decision has to be taken, favour what is sustainable, documented and orderly. Practical prioritisation is likely to serve better than a dramatic display of confidence.
Relationships and communication
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that today may sharpen questions of respect, tone and ego within relationships. Magha and the Moon in Leo can bring greater awareness of dignity, recognition and personal space. This can be constructive when people listen carefully and acknowledge each other's roles, but may become strained if conversations turn performative or overly authoritative.
Krishna Chaturdashi can support finishing an old discussion, offering a sincere apology or drawing a reasonable boundary without unnecessary harshness. Family and workplace communication may benefit from brevity and courtesy. If emotions rise, return to the practical issue instead of debating who deserves the last word. Advice from an elder or well-wisher may also be useful when it helps restore proportion and calm.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang practice may find this day well suited to quiet self-review. Guruvar traditionally supports reflection on principles, learning and the quality of one's judgement. Krishna Chaturdashi can be approached as a time to notice what has become heavy, repetitive or unhelpful and to simplify where possible.
Magha adds a reminder to consider responsibilities, inherited values and the example one is setting in public and private life. A short period of silence, reading, journalling or prayerful thought can help organise the mind before the day becomes busy. Keep the focus on clarity rather than intensity. Instead of trying to force a major emotional breakthrough, identify one habit, one unfinished task or one conversation that now needs a mature and orderly response.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 10, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Chaturdashi until 10:33 am; then Krishna Amavasya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Magha until 2:03 pm; then Purva Phalguni
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Siddha until 7:16 pm; then Sadhya
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Shakuni until 10:33 am; then Chatushpada until 9:41 pm; then Naga until 8:56 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Leo
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:31 am
|5:17 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:54 am
|6:03 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:53 am
|12:43 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|11:47 am
|1:18 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:22 pm
|3:12 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:32 pm
|6:55 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:32 pm
|7:41 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:55 pm
|12:41 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am
The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to set priorities, outline a difficult conversation or simply begin the day in a composed frame of mind.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:53 am to 12:43 pm
A favourable period for a focused professional step, such as sending an important note, confirming a plan or taking up a matter that requires confidence and steadiness.
Godhuli Muhurta: 6:32 pm to 6:55 pm
A supportive evening window that may suit a gentle reset at the end of the day. Use it to wind down, review what remains unfinished or close the evening on a calmer footing.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:51 pm
|3:25 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:10 am
|10:44 am
|Yamaganda
|6:03 am
|7:37 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:13 am
|11:03 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:12 pm
|4:02 pm
|Varjyam
|9:48 pm
|11:18 pm
|Aadal Yog
|6:03 am
|2:04 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:
Rahu Kaal: Until 3:25 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning a major new undertaking during this period when possible. It can instead be used for routine work, checking details or continuing tasks that are already underway.
Yamaganda: Until 7:37 am
This period may similarly be kept light, particularly for departures or fresh commitments. If possible, use it for preparation, routine responsibilities or work that does not depend on a significant new beginning.
Gulika Kaal: Until 10:44 am
Where timing is flexible, approach this period with restraint and avoid unnecessary haste around important decisions. Routine work and necessary follow-through can continue.
Varjyam: Until 11:18 pm
This period may also be treated cautiously, particularly for significant new starts or sensitive decisions. If a task cannot be shifted, proceed with preparation and practical judgement.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:03 am
|Sunset
|6:32 pm
|Moonrise
|6:02 am, Friday
|Moonset
|6:02 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|2:08 pm to 3:40 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:51 pm to 3:25 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:48 pm to 3:20 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:45 pm to 3:17 pm
|Chennai
|1:37 pm to 3:09 pm
|Ahmedabad
|2:09 pm to 3:42 pm
|Pune
|2:03 pm to 3:36 pm
|Kolkata
|1:06 pm to 2:39 pm
|Jaipur
|1:56 pm to 3:30 pm
|Kochi
|1:53 pm to 3:25 pm
|Lucknow
|1:36 pm to 3:09 pm
|Indore
|1:56 pm to 3:29 pm
|Guwahati
|12:53 pm to 2:26 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:53 pm to 3:26 pm
|Surat
|2:08 pm to 3:41 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:26 pm to 2:58 pm
|Nagpur
|1:43 pm to 3:16 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:50 pm to 3:22 pm
|Varanasi
|1:28 pm to 3:01 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:16 pm to 2:48 pm
Overall
Taken together, this Guruvar is best used for composure, completion and thoughtful timing. Keep plans realistic, speak with respect and give important matters a little more structure than usual. Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that steady effort and a calm schedule are likely to serve the day better than haste.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More