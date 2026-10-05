‘Insulting remarks, sexual gestures': Gujarat influencer posts reel on Mahatma Gandhi with ₹500 note, booked under IT Act
The accused woman has been identified as Simran Patel who has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.
A Gujarat-based social media influencer with nearly one million followers was reportedly arrested by Surat Cyber Crime Branch for posting an objectionable reel involving a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on a ₹500 currency note.
The influencer has been identified as 47-year-old Simran Patel, a homemaker and resident of Adajan area in Surat, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. She was held under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which prohibits publishing, transmitting, or causing the publication/transmission of obscene material in electronic form.
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Police said that Patel had uploaded a reel on her Instagram account on October 1, a day before Gandhi Jayanti. The video showed an image of Gandhiji on the ₹500 currency note in a vulgar manner. "It was accompanied by objectionable and insulting statements and gestures with a sexual reference," police was quoted as saying.
The alleged video was reported to the police by Dharmesh Gami, who heads an outfit called Gau Raksha Manch (cow protection platform), according to India Today.
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“We felt that making such an insulting video was not appropriate. So we lodged a complaint with the cyber police and got a case registered,” he was quoted as saying.
Following the incident, police urged people not to spread rumours or unverified content through social media and urged them to inform authorities if they come across fake or objectionable reels or posts.
It also cautioned social media users against creating or sharing obscene, objectionable or insulting content involving national figures, religious or social symbols, saying such activities are illegal and can invite legal action.
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