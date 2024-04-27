When it comes to choosing the perfect split AC for your home, Lloyd is a brand that stands out for its quality, performance, and energy efficiency. With a wide range of models to choose from, finding the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Lloyd split ACs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance model, we have got you covered. Explore top Lloyd split ACs with efficiency and smart features

1.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC is a top-of-the-line split AC that offers superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. With its anti-viral and anti-dust filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation in your home. The 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC

1.5-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Copper condenser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior cooling performance Pricey compared to other models Clean and healthy air circulation Energy efficient

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV is a 1-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and a range of features to ensure a comfortable indoor environment. The inverter technology and copper condenser make it an energy-efficient and durable choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

2.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

1-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Copper condenser

Sleep mode for energy saving

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Energy efficient Sleep mode for energy saving

3.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV is a 1.5-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.

Specifications ofLloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

1.5-ton capacity

Expandable inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Auto-restart function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Slightly higher price point Energy efficient operation Auto-restart function

4.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV

1.5-ton capacity

Expandable inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Self-diagnosis function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Higher initial investment Energy efficient operation Self-diagnosis function

5.

Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION

The Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION is a versatile 1-ton split AC that offers flexibility and convenience. With its 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION

1-ton capacity

4-in-1 convertible feature

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Turbo mode for quick cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and flexible May require professional installation Energy efficient operation Turbo mode for quick cooling

6.

Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV

The Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV is a compact and energy-efficient 0.8-ton split AC that offers effective cooling for small rooms. With its copper condenser and anti-viral filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation.

Specifications of Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV

0.8-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Copper condenser

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Sleep mode for energy saving

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and energy-efficient Limited capacity for larger rooms Clean and healthy air circulation Sleep mode for energy saving

7.

Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION

The Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and expandable inverter technology. With its energy-efficient operation and anti-viral filter, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION

1.5-ton capacity

Expandable inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Auto-clean function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Higher initial investment Energy efficient operation Auto-clean function

8.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV is a high-capacity 2-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling for large living spaces. With its energy-efficient operation and advanced features, it ensures a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV

2-ton capacity

Inverter technology

Anti-viral and anti-dust filter

Energy efficient

Auto-restart function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Higher initial investment Energy efficient operation Auto-restart function

Top 3 features of best Lloyd split ACs in India

Lloyd split ACs in India Inverter Technology Capacity Filter Type Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC Yes 1.5-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEV Yes 1-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV Yes 1.5-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV Yes 1.5-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS12V3FOGSY Yes 1-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS09I3FOSEV Yes 0.8-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS18V5FWGST Yes 1.5-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust Lloyd GLS24I5FWGEV Yes 2-ton Anti-viral and anti-dust

Best value for money Lloyd split AC in India

Among the listed models, the Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION offers the best value for money. With its versatile 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it provides great cooling performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall Lloyd split AC in India

For the best overall features and performance, the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC stands out. With its high capacity, expandable inverter technology, and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large living spaces.

How to find the perfect Lloyd split AC?

When choosing the perfect Lloyd split AC, consider the size of your room, your cooling requirements, and the specific features that matter to you. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, there is a Lloyd split AC that meets your needs.

