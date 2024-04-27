Best Lloyd split ACs in India: Compare and choose the top 8 options for your home
Looking for the best Lloyd split AC in India? Compare the top 10 models to find the perfect one for your needs and budget.
When it comes to choosing the perfect split AC for your home, Lloyd is a brand that stands out for its quality, performance, and energy efficiency. With a wide range of models to choose from, finding the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Lloyd split ACs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance model, we have got you covered.
1.
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC is a top-of-the-line split AC that offers superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. With its anti-viral and anti-dust filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation in your home. The 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Copper condenser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Superior cooling performance
Pricey compared to other models
Clean and healthy air circulation
Energy efficient
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV is a 1-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and a range of features to ensure a comfortable indoor environment. The inverter technology and copper condenser make it an energy-efficient and durable choice for small to medium-sized rooms.
2.
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
- 1-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Copper condenser
- Sleep mode for energy saving
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Energy efficient
Sleep mode for energy saving
3.
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV is a 1.5-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.
Specifications ofLloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Expandable inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Auto-restart function
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling performance
Slightly higher price point
Energy efficient operation
Auto-restart function
4.
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Expandable inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Self-diagnosis function
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-capacity cooling
Higher initial investment
Energy efficient operation
Self-diagnosis function
5.
Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION
The Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION is a versatile 1-ton split AC that offers flexibility and convenience. With its 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION
- 1-ton capacity
- 4-in-1 convertible feature
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Turbo mode for quick cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile and flexible
May require professional installation
Energy efficient operation
Turbo mode for quick cooling
6.
Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV
The Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV is a compact and energy-efficient 0.8-ton split AC that offers effective cooling for small rooms. With its copper condenser and anti-viral filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation.
Specifications of Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV
- 0.8-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Copper condenser
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Sleep mode for energy saving
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and energy-efficient
Limited capacity for larger rooms
Clean and healthy air circulation
Sleep mode for energy saving
7.
Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION
The Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and expandable inverter technology. With its energy-efficient operation and anti-viral filter, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION
- 1.5-ton capacity
- Expandable inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Auto-clean function
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-capacity cooling
Higher initial investment
Energy efficient operation
Auto-clean function
8.
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV is a high-capacity 2-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling for large living spaces. With its energy-efficient operation and advanced features, it ensures a comfortable indoor environment.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV
- 2-ton capacity
- Inverter technology
- Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
- Energy efficient
- Auto-restart function
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling performance
Higher initial investment
Energy efficient operation
Auto-restart function
Top 3 features of best Lloyd split ACs in India
|Lloyd split ACs in India
|Inverter Technology
|Capacity
|Filter Type
|Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC
|Yes
|1.5-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEV
|Yes
|1-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV
|Yes
|1.5-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV
|Yes
|1.5-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS12V3FOGSY
|Yes
|1-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS09I3FOSEV
|Yes
|0.8-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS18V5FWGST
|Yes
|1.5-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
|Lloyd GLS24I5FWGEV
|Yes
|2-ton
|Anti-viral and anti-dust
Best value for money Lloyd split AC in India
Among the listed models, the Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION offers the best value for money. With its versatile 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it provides great cooling performance at an affordable price point.
Best overall Lloyd split AC in India
For the best overall features and performance, the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC stands out. With its high capacity, expandable inverter technology, and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large living spaces.
How to find the perfect Lloyd split AC?
When choosing the perfect Lloyd split AC, consider the size of your room, your cooling requirements, and the specific features that matter to you. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, there is a Lloyd split AC that meets your needs.
