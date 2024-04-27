 Best Lloyd split ACs in India: Compare and choose the top 8 options for your home - Hindustan Times
Best Lloyd split ACs in India: Compare and choose the top 8 options for your home

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 27, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Looking for the best Lloyd split AC in India? Compare the top 10 models to find the perfect one for your needs and budget.

When it comes to choosing the perfect split AC for your home, Lloyd is a brand that stands out for its quality, performance, and energy efficiency. With a wide range of models to choose from, finding the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Lloyd split ACs available in India, along with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance model, we have got you covered.

Explore top Lloyd split ACs with efficiency and smart features

1.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC is a top-of-the-line split AC that offers superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. With its anti-viral and anti-dust filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation in your home. The 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Copper condenser

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Superior cooling performance

Pricey compared to other models

Clean and healthy air circulation

Energy efficient

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV is a 1-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and a range of features to ensure a comfortable indoor environment. The inverter technology and copper condenser make it an energy-efficient and durable choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

2.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

  • 1-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Copper condenser
  • Sleep mode for energy saving

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Energy efficient

Sleep mode for energy saving

3.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV is a 1.5-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.

Specifications ofLloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS15I5FWGEV

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Expandable inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Auto-restart function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performance

Slightly higher price point

Energy efficient operation

Auto-restart function

4.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and advanced features for a comfortable living space. With its expandable inverter technology and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEV

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Expandable inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Self-diagnosis function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-capacity cooling

Higher initial investment

Energy efficient operation

Self-diagnosis function

5.

Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION

The Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION is a versatile 1-ton split AC that offers flexibility and convenience. With its 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION

  • 1-ton capacity
  • 4-in-1 convertible feature
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Turbo mode for quick cooling

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile and flexible

May require professional installation

Energy efficient operation

Turbo mode for quick cooling

6.

Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV

The Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV is a compact and energy-efficient 0.8-ton split AC that offers effective cooling for small rooms. With its copper condenser and anti-viral filter, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation.

Specifications of Inverter Convertible Copper Anti-Viral GLS09I3FOSEV

  • 0.8-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Copper condenser
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Sleep mode for energy saving

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and energy-efficient

Limited capacity for larger rooms

Clean and healthy air circulation

Sleep mode for energy saving

7.

Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION

The Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION is a high-capacity 1.5-ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and expandable inverter technology. With its energy-efficient operation and anti-viral filter, it is suitable for large-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Expandable GLS18V5FWGST-INSTALLATION

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Expandable inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Auto-clean function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-capacity cooling

Higher initial investment

Energy efficient operation

Auto-clean function

8.

Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV is a high-capacity 2-ton split AC that offers powerful cooling for large living spaces. With its energy-efficient operation and advanced features, it ensures a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS24I5FWGEV

  • 2-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-viral and anti-dust filter
  • Energy efficient
  • Auto-restart function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performance

Higher initial investment

Energy efficient operation

Auto-restart function

Top 3 features of best Lloyd split ACs in India

Lloyd split ACs in IndiaInverter TechnologyCapacityFilter Type
Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGCYes1.5-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEVYes1-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEVYes1.5-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEVYes1.5-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS12V3FOGSYYes1-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS09I3FOSEVYes0.8-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS18V5FWGSTYes1.5-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust
Lloyd GLS24I5FWGEVYes2-tonAnti-viral and anti-dust

Best value for money Lloyd split AC in India

Among the listed models, the Lloyd Convertible Changeable GLS12V3FOGSY-INSTALLATION offers the best value for money. With its versatile 4-in-1 convertible feature and energy-efficient operation, it provides great cooling performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall Lloyd split AC in India

For the best overall features and performance, the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAGC stands out. With its high capacity, expandable inverter technology, and energy-efficient operation, it is suitable for large living spaces.

How to find the perfect Lloyd split AC?

When choosing the perfect Lloyd split AC, consider the size of your room, your cooling requirements, and the specific features that matter to you. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, there is a Lloyd split AC that meets your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

