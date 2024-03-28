 Best non inverter 1.5 ton ACs: Top 6 options to keep your home updated for summer ahead - Hindustan Times
Best non inverter 1.5 ton ACs: Top 6 options to keep your home updated for summer ahead

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 28, 2024 05:38 PM IST

Discover the top non inverter 1.5 ton ACs available in the market, to make an informed decision for your home cooling needs. Here are our top 6 picks.

When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home, there are several factors to consider. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 6 non inverter 1.5 ton ACs available on the market. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and more to help you make an informed decision for your home cooling needs. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is equipped with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and requires low maintenance. With a powerful cooling capacity, this AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and fresh air indoors. It also comes with a stabilizer-free operation, making it energy-efficient and suitable for Indian households.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • PM 2.5 filter for clean air
  • 3-star energy rating
  • Suitable for medium-sized rooms

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds

Sturdy build quality

Low maintenance

2. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide powerful cooling with its advanced inverter technology. It comes with a corrosion-resistant copper condenser and an in-built stabilizer for reliable and efficient operation. The multi-fan speed settings and sleep mode ensure personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating
  • Multi-fan speed settings
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • 5-star energy rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced inverter technology

Higher initial cost

Corrosion-resistant condenser

Energy-efficient operation

3. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with a copper condenser coil and a powerful rotary compressor for efficient cooling. It features a filter clean indicator, auto-restart function, and on/off timer for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Its filter clean indicator ensures hassle-free maintenance and clean air indoors.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
  • Powerful rotary compressor
  • Filter clean indicator
  • Auto-restart function
  • 3-star energy rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling capacity

Slightly higher power consumption

Convenient features

Low maintenance

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 7 picks to beat the heat and get superior cooling, energy efficiency and unmatched comfort

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its anti-dust filter and high ambient cooling feature. It comes with a copper condenser coil and multi-stage filtration for clean and fresh air indoors. The AC is equipped with a self-diagnosis feature, turbo mode, and sleep mode for personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Anti-dust filter for clean air
  • High ambient cooling feature
  • Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
  • Self-diagnosis feature
  • 3-star energy rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling performance

May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds

Convenient features

Low maintenance

5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is designed to provide energy-efficient cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It features an intelligent air throw, self-clean technology, and a turbo cooling mode for instant comfort. The AC comes with a self-cleaning function, sleep mode, and timer for convenient operation and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.

Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Intelligent air throw for uniform cooling
  • Self-clean technology
  • 3-star energy rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient operation

Higher initial cost

Convenient features

Environmentally friendly

Also read: Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Top 10 options offering consistent cooling without excessive energy consumption

6. Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and wide-angle air flow feature. It comes with an anti-bacterial filter, self-diagnosis function, and turbo mode for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. It offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
  • Wide-angle air flow for uniform cooling
  • Anti-bacterial filter for clean air
  • Self-diagnosis function
  • 3-star energy rating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling capacity

Slightly higher power consumption

Convenient features

Sturdy build quality

Non inverter 1.5 ton AC Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCooling CapacityEnergy Efficiency
Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACPowerful3-star rating
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACAdvanced inverter technology5-star rating
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACPowerful3-star rating
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACEfficient3-star rating
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter ACEnergy-efficient3-star rating
Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACPowerful3-star rating

Best value for money:

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, convenient features, and low maintenance. It is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.

Best overall product:

The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With Daikin's renowned technology, this split AC delivers rapid and uniform cooling while maintaining whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a peaceful environment for relaxation or work. The sleek and modern design seamlessly blends with any interior decor, while features like auto restart and sleep mode enhance convenience and energy efficiency.

How to find the perfect Non inverter 1.5 ton AC:

When choosing the perfect non inverter 1.5 ton AC for your home, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, convenient features, and maintenance requirements. Look for a model that offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy savings to meet your specific cooling needs.

