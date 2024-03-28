Best non inverter 1.5 ton ACs: Top 6 options to keep your home updated for summer ahead
Discover the top non inverter 1.5 ton ACs available in the market, to make an informed decision for your home cooling needs. Here are our top 6 picks.
When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home, there are several factors to consider. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 6 non inverter 1.5 ton ACs available on the market. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and more to help you make an informed decision for your home cooling needs. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered.
1. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is equipped with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and requires low maintenance. With a powerful cooling capacity, this AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and fresh air indoors. It also comes with a stabilizer-free operation, making it energy-efficient and suitable for Indian households.
Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
- Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
- Stabilizer-free operation
- PM 2.5 filter for clean air
- 3-star energy rating
- Suitable for medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds
Sturdy build quality
Low maintenance
2. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide powerful cooling with its advanced inverter technology. It comes with a corrosion-resistant copper condenser and an in-built stabilizer for reliable and efficient operation. The multi-fan speed settings and sleep mode ensure personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.
Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
- Inverter technology for energy efficiency
- Copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating
- Multi-fan speed settings
- Stabilizer-free operation
- 5-star energy rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Advanced inverter technology
Higher initial cost
Corrosion-resistant condenser
Energy-efficient operation
3. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with a copper condenser coil and a powerful rotary compressor for efficient cooling. It features a filter clean indicator, auto-restart function, and on/off timer for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Its filter clean indicator ensures hassle-free maintenance and clean air indoors.
Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
- Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
- Powerful rotary compressor
- Filter clean indicator
- Auto-restart function
- 3-star energy rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling capacity
Slightly higher power consumption
Convenient features
Low maintenance
4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its anti-dust filter and high ambient cooling feature. It comes with a copper condenser coil and multi-stage filtration for clean and fresh air indoors. The AC is equipped with a self-diagnosis feature, turbo mode, and sleep mode for personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.
Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
- Anti-dust filter for clean air
- High ambient cooling feature
- Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
- Self-diagnosis feature
- 3-star energy rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling performance
May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds
Convenient features
Low maintenance
5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC
The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is designed to provide energy-efficient cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It features an intelligent air throw, self-clean technology, and a turbo cooling mode for instant comfort. The AC comes with a self-cleaning function, sleep mode, and timer for convenient operation and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.
Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC
- Inverter technology for energy efficiency
- Eco-friendly refrigerant
- Intelligent air throw for uniform cooling
- Self-clean technology
- 3-star energy rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient operation
Higher initial cost
Convenient features
Environmentally friendly
6. Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
The Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and wide-angle air flow feature. It comes with an anti-bacterial filter, self-diagnosis function, and turbo mode for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. It offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy efficiency.
Specifications of Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
- Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
- Wide-angle air flow for uniform cooling
- Anti-bacterial filter for clean air
- Self-diagnosis function
- 3-star energy rating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling capacity
Slightly higher power consumption
Convenient features
Sturdy build quality
Non inverter 1.5 ton AC Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Cooling Capacity
|Energy Efficiency
|Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Powerful
|3-star rating
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Advanced inverter technology
|5-star rating
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Powerful
|3-star rating
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Efficient
|3-star rating
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC
|Energy-efficient
|3-star rating
|Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Powerful
|3-star rating
Best value for money:
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, convenient features, and low maintenance. It is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.
Best overall product:
The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With Daikin's renowned technology, this split AC delivers rapid and uniform cooling while maintaining whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a peaceful environment for relaxation or work. The sleek and modern design seamlessly blends with any interior decor, while features like auto restart and sleep mode enhance convenience and energy efficiency.
How to find the perfect Non inverter 1.5 ton AC:
When choosing the perfect non inverter 1.5 ton AC for your home, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, convenient features, and maintenance requirements. Look for a model that offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy savings to meet your specific cooling needs.
