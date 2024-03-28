Best non inverter 1.5 ton ACs: Top 6 options to keep your home updated for summer ahead

When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home, there are several factors to consider. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 6 non inverter 1.5 ton ACs available on the market. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and more to help you make an informed decision for your home cooling needs. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. 10 best non inverter 15 ton acs

1. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B09R4QLDWK

The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is equipped with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and requires low maintenance. With a powerful cooling capacity, this AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and fresh air indoors. It also comes with a stabilizer-free operation, making it energy-efficient and suitable for Indian households.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling

Stabilizer-free operation

PM 2.5 filter for clean air

3-star energy rating

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds Sturdy build quality Low maintenance

2. Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

B0BQVPKT74

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide powerful cooling with its advanced inverter technology. It comes with a corrosion-resistant copper condenser and an in-built stabilizer for reliable and efficient operation. The multi-fan speed settings and sleep mode ensure personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Inverter technology for energy efficiency

Copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating

Multi-fan speed settings

Stabilizer-free operation

5-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced inverter technology Higher initial cost Corrosion-resistant condenser Energy-efficient operation

3. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

B0BQ7CNJMC

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with a copper condenser coil and a powerful rotary compressor for efficient cooling. It features a filter clean indicator, auto-restart function, and on/off timer for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Its filter clean indicator ensures hassle-free maintenance and clean air indoors.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling

Powerful rotary compressor

Filter clean indicator

Auto-restart function

3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling capacity Slightly higher power consumption Convenient features Low maintenance

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 7 picks to beat the heat and get superior cooling, energy efficiency and unmatched comfort

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

B0BQR2WMHX

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its anti-dust filter and high ambient cooling feature. It comes with a copper condenser coil and multi-stage filtration for clean and fresh air indoors. The AC is equipped with a self-diagnosis feature, turbo mode, and sleep mode for personalized comfort and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Anti-dust filter for clean air

High ambient cooling feature

Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling

Self-diagnosis feature

3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds Convenient features Low maintenance

5. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

B0CSN6H87B

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC is designed to provide energy-efficient cooling with its inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerant. It features an intelligent air throw, self-clean technology, and a turbo cooling mode for instant comfort. The AC comes with a self-cleaning function, sleep mode, and timer for convenient operation and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.

Specifications of Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Inverter technology for energy efficiency

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Intelligent air throw for uniform cooling

Self-clean technology

3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation Higher initial cost Convenient features Environmentally friendly

Also read: Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Top 10 options offering consistent cooling without excessive energy consumption

6. Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

B07N2WZFLZ

The Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and wide-angle air flow feature. It comes with an anti-bacterial filter, self-diagnosis function, and turbo mode for added convenience. The AC is equipped with a powerful cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. It offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling

Wide-angle air flow for uniform cooling

Anti-bacterial filter for clean air

Self-diagnosis function

3-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling capacity Slightly higher power consumption Convenient features Sturdy build quality

Non inverter 1.5 ton AC Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Cooling Capacity Energy Efficiency Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Powerful 3-star rating Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Advanced inverter technology 5-star rating Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Powerful 3-star rating Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Efficient 3-star rating Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC Energy-efficient 3-star rating Comfee 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Powerful 3-star rating

Best value for money:

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, convenient features, and low maintenance. It is suitable for long hours of operation without worrying about high electricity bills, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.

Best overall product:

The Daikin Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With Daikin's renowned technology, this split AC delivers rapid and uniform cooling while maintaining whisper-quiet operation, ensuring a peaceful environment for relaxation or work. The sleek and modern design seamlessly blends with any interior decor, while features like auto restart and sleep mode enhance convenience and energy efficiency.

How to find the perfect Non inverter 1.5 ton AC:

When choosing the perfect non inverter 1.5 ton AC for your home, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, convenient features, and maintenance requirements. Look for a model that offers a perfect blend of performance, convenience, and energy savings to meet your specific cooling needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.