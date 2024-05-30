Best 1.5 ton ACs under 40,000: Top 10 picks from window and split ACs for perfect cooling this summer

In the world of air conditioning, finding a balance between performance and affordability is essential.When it comes to 1.5-ton AC units priced under ₹40000, discerning consumers seek reliability without compromising on cooling efficiency. Among the myriad options available, brands like Voltas, Lloyd, and Blue Star stand out for their commitment to quality and innovation. Top picks for ACs under Rs.40000 to battle the heat this summer.(Pexels)

When we talk about some of the best AC brands in India, then a brand like Voltas, renowned for its pioneering technology and durability, presents compelling choices in this segment. It promises cool comfort without breaking the bank. Lloyd, with its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, offers competitive options that prioritize energy efficiency and performance. Blue Star, known for its robust engineering and cooling expertise, showcases models tailored to meet diverse needs within budget constraints.

As we navigate through the options of budget-friendly 1.5-ton AC units, these brands emerge as front runners, promising reliability, efficiency, and cooling prowess, making them top contenders for consumers seeking the best value for their money.

Here are some of the top picks from the best AC brands and other competitors:

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers smart cooling for medium-sized rooms. With True AI Mode and 7 in 1 Convertible feature, it adjusts cooling based on room temperature, saving energy efficiently. Its PM 0.1 Filter ensures clean air, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy control via the MirAie App and voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. Customers love its energy efficiency and sleek design, though opinions vary on noise levels and overall performance.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Cooling capacity: 1.5 Tons

Condenser details: Copper Condenser Coil

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on Compressor

Special features: Wi-Fi enabled, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced features Mixed opinions on noise levels Seamless connectivity Varied satisfaction with overall performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the energy efficiency and sleek design of the Panasonic AC but have mixed opinions on noise and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced features and seamless connectivity, perfect for those prioritizing energy efficiency and convenience.

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible mode. It adjusts cooling based on room temperature, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. This AC features an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner air, and the copper condenser ensures better cooling and durability. Its energy-saving operation and smart features like low gas detection and stabilizer-free operation make it a great choice for efficient cooling.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling capacity: 4.75 Kilowatts

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Component, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficiency Some find the installation process challenging Versatile cooling modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value, features, quiet operation, and cooling capacity of this AC, but some find the installation process challenging.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its energy efficiency and versatile cooling modes, making it perfect for medium-sized rooms and providing clean, comfortable air.

Also read: Best Lloyd split ACs in India: Compare and choose the top 8 options for your home

3. Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and adjustable 4-in-1 cooling modes. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it adapts to various cooling needs. The copper condenser ensures durability and better cooling performance. It also features an anti-dust filter and antimicrobial protection for cleaner air, making it suitable for those with allergies.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling capacity: 1.5 Ton

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Installation issues, noise, and leakage reported Air purification features Poor service and remote control functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are unhappy with installation issues, noise, and leakage, affecting overall satisfaction with the product.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling and air purification features, ideal for maintaining a comfortable and clean indoor environment.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, ID318YKU, 2023 Model, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and flexible cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible mode. It features Turbo Cool for instant relief during hot summers and is Smart Ready, allowing operation through Blue Star's Smart App and voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The Eco mode helps save energy while maintaining comfortable cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this AC is perfect for those looking for smart and efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling capacity: 1.5 Ton

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Inverter Compressor

Special features: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Cool

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooling options Dissatisfaction with service support and leaks Smart features Mixed opinions on value and efficiency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers express dissatisfaction with service support and after-sales service, mentioning issues with remote functionality and leakage. Opinions on value, installation, and efficiency are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its versatile cooling options and smart features, providing efficient and flexible cooling for medium-sized rooms.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with advanced features like Dew Clean Technology and a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. Ideal for small-sized rooms, it ensures high energy efficiency with its patented inverter Swing compressor. The Triple Display provides easy monitoring, and the Coanda Airflow ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. It's a great choice for maintaining a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling capacity: 17100 British Thermal Units

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast cooling Installation charges and delays reported Energy efficiency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quality and energy efficiency, noting it cools quickly. Some have issues with installation charges and delays.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its fast cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced air purification features, making it ideal for maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. With Turbo Mode for instant cooling, it ensures comfort even during peak summer. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability, requiring low maintenance. Additional features like auto swing, LED display, and sleep mode make it a practical choice for reliable cooling.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Cooling capacity: 1.53 Kilowatts

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 5 Years on Compressor

Special features: Turbo Mode, Dust Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Performance, service, noise, and remote control issues User-friendly features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling quality and value, but some report issues with performance, service, noise, and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling and user-friendly features, making it a reliable and economical choice for medium-sized rooms.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, 2024 Model, TW-Q18WUXA, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is a cost-effective and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring optimal cooling and energy savings. The Convertible 4-in-1 cooling and 4-way air swing features provide flexible and comprehensive cooling options. Equipped with a durable copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, it offers uninterrupted cooling and rust prevention. This AC is ideal for those seeking a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Cooling capacity: 1.5 Tons

Condenser details: Copper with Ocean Black Protection

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor with Gas Charging

Special features: DUAL Inverter Compressor, 4 Way Air Swing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficiency Mixed opinions on noise, value, cooling, and installation Flexible cooling options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the appearance and energy efficiency, mentioning it looks good and saves electricity. Opinions are mixed on noise, value, cooling, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its energy efficiency, flexible cooling options, and durable construction, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Featuring a variable speed compressor, it adjusts power based on heat load for optimal energy efficiency. With a high-density dust filter and 2-way air directional control, it ensures clean and comfortable air circulation. This AC is ideal for those seeking efficient cooling and air purification in one unit.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

Cooling capacity: 5000 Kilowatts

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 1 Year on Product

Special features: Dust Filter, Fast Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Mixed opinions on noise and performance Air purification

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, installation, value, and cooling of the air conditioner. However, opinions are mixed on noise and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling, air purification, and reliable performance, making it a great budget-friendly option.

Also read: Best 1.5 ton window ACs in India: Top 9 picks for efficient cooling

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318P, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC provides efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. With its copper condenser and rotary compressor, it ensures fast and effective cooling. The unit is equipped with features like sleep mode and an anti-freeze thermostat, making it suitable for consistent, comfortable use.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Cooling capacity: 4800 British Thermal Units

Condenser details: Copper

Warranty: 80 Months on Compressor

Special features: Turbo Cool, Self-Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling High noise levels reported Reliable performance Varied opinions on quality and cooling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have negative opinions about the noise level, stating it is very high. Opinions vary on quality and cooling.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling capabilities and reliable performance, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is designed for medium-sized rooms, providing efficient cooling with its copper condenser and anti-corrosive blue fins. This AC is economical and easy to install, featuring R32 green refrigerant for an eco-friendly operation. The unit ensures durability with its hydrophilic blue fin evaporator and dust filter.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Cooling capacity: 4.95 Kilowatts

Condenser details: 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor

Special features: Turbo Mode, Self Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Mixed opinions on noise and value Durable construction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the performance, appearance, and efficiency. Some mention it reduces electricity bills, but opinions are mixed on noise and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling, durable construction, and eco-friendly refrigerant, making it a reliable option for medium-sized rooms.

How much area can a 1.5-ton AC cover?

A 1.5-ton AC is typically suitable for cooling areas ranging from 120 to 180 square feet, depending on factors such as insulation, ceiling height, number of windows, and local climate conditions. It's essential to consider these factors to ensure optimal cooling efficiency and comfort within the designated space.

What is the energy consumption of a 1.5-ton AC in a year?

The energy consumption of a 1.5-ton AC can vary based on factors like usage patterns, energy efficiency rating, and local climate conditions. On average, a 3-star rated 1.5-ton AC may consume around 900 to 1200 units of electricity per year, but this can vary significantly depending on individual usage and environmental factors.

How to pick the best 1.5 ton AC under ₹ 40000?

To select the best 1.5-ton AC under ₹40,000, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, brand reputation, and additional features like air purification and smart connectivity. Read customer reviews for insights into performance and service. Compare specifications and warranties to ensure durability and value for money, prioritizing your specific cooling needs.

Best value for money 1.5 ton AC under ₹ 40000 on Amazon:

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Among the options presented, the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC stands out as the best value-for-money product. Despite some reported issues with performance, service, noise, and remote control, its efficient cooling and user-friendly features make it a reliable and economical choice for medium-sized rooms.

Best overall 1.5 ton AC under ₹ 40000 on Amazon:

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is chosen as the best overall product. With advanced features and seamless connectivity, it offers efficient cooling and convenience, ideal for those prioritizing energy efficiency and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton AC under ₹ 40000:

Best 1.5 ton AC under Rs.4000 Type Cooling Special Features Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Inverter Split AC True AI Mode 7 in 1 Convertible, Wi-Fi enabled, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC 5 in 1 Convertible Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Adjustable 4-in-1 Mode Anti-dust Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Turbo Cool Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Dew Clean Technology PM 2.5 Filter Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Window AC Turbo Mode Dust Filter LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC Inverter Window AC Convertible 4-in-1 DUAL Inverter Compressor, 4-Way Air Swing Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC Inverter Window AC Variable speed Dust Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Window AC Rotary Compressor Turbo Cool, Self-Diagnosis Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC Window AC R32 green refrigerant Turbo Mode, Self Diagnosis

The best 1.5 ton AC under ₹ 40000: FAQs

What brands offer the best 1.5-ton AC under ₹40,000?

Look for renowned brands like Voltas, Lloyd, Blue Star, Panasonic, LG, and Daikin, known for their quality, performance, and innovation in the air conditioning industry.

What features should I prioritize in a 1.5-ton AC under ₹40,000?

Focus on essential features like energy efficiency (star ratings), cooling capacity suitable for your room size, durable condenser material (preferably copper), and additional functionalities such as air purification, smart connectivity, and flexible cooling modes.

How can I ensure the best value for money within this budget range?

Compare prices, features, and warranties across different models and brands. Look for special offers, discounts, or bundled deals that can enhance the overall value proposition. Additionally, read customer reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction levels.

Are there any maintenance or installation considerations for budget-friendly 1.5-ton AC units?

Prioritize proper installation by certified professionals to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the AC unit. Additionally, adhere to regular maintenance schedules, including cleaning filters and coils, to maintain efficient cooling and prolong the lifespan of the appliance.

