NAVI MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police has busted an alleged hydroponic cannabis trafficking racket with links to Thailand, arresting six people and seizing drugs and other property worth ₹1.33 crore. Thailand-linked ₹1.33-crore drug racket busted, 6 held in Navi Mumbai

The operation began on July 10 when the ANC raided Hotel Monday in Turbhe on specific intelligence and arrested Abdul Rauf Zarin Khan alias Ali, 27, of Taloja and Mitul Arun Manakure, 29, of Vashi. Police allegedly recovered 648.5 grams of hydroponic cannabis worth ₹70.35 lakh and 5 grams of cocaine from the two.

The interrogation of the duo subsequently led to the arrest of Ayan Rajkotwala from Mira Road and Gaurav Chindarkar from Chembur. Police alleged that Chindarkar disclosed he had sourced the contraband from Vrushang Bhanushali, an Indian national currently based in Thailand.

Following the lead, ANC officers arrested Suresh Bhanushali from a lodge in Dombivli, allegedly recovering 451.5 grams of hydroponic cannabis worth ₹45.15 lakh. Niraj Shah was later arrested from Ghatkopar, where 4.3 grams of hydroponic cannabis was allegedly seized.

Overall, police said they recovered around 1.3 kg of hydroponic cannabis, 5 grams of cocaine and 12 mobile phones. The total value of the seized drugs and property is estimated at ₹1.33 crore.

Police said the alleged kingpin, Vrushang Bhanushali, is believed to be operating from Thailand and is wanted in the case. Efforts are underway to trace him and probe the international supply network, police said.