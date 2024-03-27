Best 1.5 ton window ACs in India: Top 9 picks for efficient and maximum cooling at home
Discover the best 1.5 ton window ACs in India with top-rated brands, price range, and detailed product comparisons.
If you're in the market for a 1.5 ton window AC, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of the top 9 best options available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or the best value for money, we've got you covered. Our comprehensive guide includes detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make your choice easier. Let's dive in and find the perfect 1.5 ton window AC for your needs.
1. Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT is a powerful and energy-efficient 1.5 ton window AC. With advanced air purification technology, it ensures clean and fresh air in your home. The adjustable temperature control and energy-saving mode make it a great choice for any household. Its durable build and reliable performance make it a top contender in the market.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
- Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Air Purification: Yes
- Adjustable Temperature Control: Yes
- Energy-Saving Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Relatively high price
Powerful cooling
Limited availability
Advanced air purification
2. Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
The Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W is a reliable and efficient 1.5 ton window AC. It features a durable condenser and adjustable cooling modes to suit your comfort needs. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a good balance of performance and energy efficiency. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a popular choice among consumers.
Specifications of Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Adjustable Cooling Modes: Yes
- Durable Condenser: Yes
- Sleek Design: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Reliable performance
Average energy efficiency
User-friendly controls
Limited warranty coverage
Durable build
3. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC is a high-performance and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. Its inverter technology ensures consistent cooling and lower energy consumption. With adjustable temperature settings and a copper condenser, it offers reliable and durable performance. The anti-bacterial filter and dehumidifier function make it a perfect choice for healthy and comfortable indoor air.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC
- Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser: Yes
- Anti-bacterial Filter: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Slightly higher price point
Durable copper condenser
Limited availability
Anti-bacterial filter
4. LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA
The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA is a feature-packed and stylish 1.5 ton window AC. With its convertible cooling modes and anti-virus protection, it offers a versatile and healthy air conditioning experience. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient and quiet operation, while the ocean black protection provides superior durability. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a premium choice for modern homes.
Specifications of LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA
- Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Convertible Cooling Modes: Yes
- Dual Inverter Compressor: Yes
- Anti-virus Protection: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convertible cooling modes
Higher price point
Advanced inverter compressor
Limited availability
Stylish design
5. Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
The Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR is a reliable and affordable 1.5 ton window AC. With its fixed cooling capacity and copper condenser, it offers efficient and long-lasting performance. The eco-friendly refrigerant and anti-dust filter ensure a healthy and sustainable cooling experience. Its simple and compact design makes it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Specifications of Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Fixed Cooling Capacity: Yes
- Copper Condenser: Yes
- Eco-friendly Refrigerant: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Affordable price point
Limited features
Long-lasting performance
Average energy efficiency
Eco-friendly refrigerant
6. Lloyd Window GLW18B5YWGEW
The Lloyd Window GLW18B5YWGEW is a stylish and energy-efficient 1.5 ton window AC. With its golden copper condenser and adjustable cooling modes, it offers a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics. The self-diagnosis function and turbo cool mode ensure convenient and effective cooling. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a top choice for modern households.
Specifications of Lloyd Window GLW18B5YWGEW
- Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Golden Copper Condenser: Yes
- Adjustable Cooling Modes: Yes
- Self-diagnosis Function: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Higher price point
Energy-efficient performance
Limited availability
Advanced cooling modes
7. Voltas Window 183 Vectra Pearl
The Voltas Window 183 Vectra Pearl is a compact and efficient 1.5 ton window AC. With its adjustable louvers and turbo mode, it ensures quick and effective cooling in any room. The high ambient cooling and active dehumidifier function make it a reliable choice for hot and humid climates. Its durable build and user-friendly controls make it a popular option for small and mid-sized spaces.
Specifications of Voltas Window 183 Vectra Pearl
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Adjustable Louvers: Yes
- Turbo Mode: Yes
- Active Dehumidifier: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact design
Average energy efficiency
Effective cooling performance
Limited features
Durable build
8. Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA
The Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA is a reliable and budget-friendly 1.5 ton window AC. With its adjustable temperature control and anti-dust filter, it offers efficient and clean cooling for your home. The silent operation and sleep mode ensure a peaceful and comfortable indoor environment. Its sturdy build and easy maintenance make it a practical choice for any household.
Specifications of Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Adjustable Temperature Control: Yes
- Silent Operation: Yes
- Anti-dust Filter: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly price
Limited energy efficiency
Efficient cooling performance
Basic features
Silent operation
9. Lloyd Window Copper Silver GLW18C3YWSEW
The Lloyd Window Copper Silver GLW18C3YWSEW is a stylish and energy-efficient 1.5 ton window AC. With its silver copper condenser and turbo cool mode, it offers powerful and effective cooling for your home. The self-clean function and moisture removal feature ensure a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. Its sleek design and advanced cooling technology make it a top choice for modern households.
Specifications of Lloyd Window Copper Silver GLW18C3YWSEW
- Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
- Cooling Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Silver Copper Condenser: Yes
- Turbo Cool Mode: Yes
- Self-clean Function: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Higher price point
Energy-efficient performance
Limited availability
Advanced cooling technology
Best 1.5 ton window AC Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Energy Efficiency
|Cooling Capacity
|Adjustable Cooling Modes
|Anti-bacterial Filter
|Convertible Cooling Modes
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
|5-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
|3-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|No
|Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC
|5-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA
|5-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
|3-star rating
|1.5 ton
|No
|No
|No
|Lloyd Window GLW18B5YWGEW
|4-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Voltas Window 183 Vectra Pearl
|3-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|No
|Godrej Window 1.5T WFC-18UTC3-WWA
|3-star rating
|1.5 ton
|Yes
|No
|No
|Lloyd Window Copper Silver GLW18C3YWSEW
|4-star rating
|1.5 ton
|No
|No
|Yes
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient inverter technology, durable copper condenser, and anti-bacterial filter. It provides a perfect blend of performance and cost-effectiveness for any household.
Best overall product:
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its innovative convertible purification technology, this AC not only cools the air but also ensures that it is clean and free from impurities. Equipped with advanced filtration systems, including nanoe™ X and PM 2.5 filter, it effectively removes airborne particles, allergens, and harmful microorganisms, promoting a healthier indoor environment.
How to find the best 1.5 ton window AC:
When choosing the perfect 1.5 ton window AC, consider the energy efficiency, cooling capacity, adjustable features, and overall value for money. Look for advanced technologies, durable build, and user-friendly controls to find the ideal product for your home.
