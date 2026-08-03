Eye on polls, Punjab BJP chief Dhillon appoints his core team

With an eye on the Punjab assembly elections due early next year, the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a major organisational revamp, with newly-appointed state president Kewal Singh Dhillon unveiling his first full-fledged state team — five general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents and 12 secretaries — that seeks to strike a balance between seasoned party leaders and prominent entrants from rival political parties. The appointments come just weeks after the BJP made a significant political statement by appointing Kewal Singh Dhillon as its first-ever Jat Sikh state president. (HT)

The appointments come just weeks after the BJP made a significant political statement by appointing Dhillon as its first-ever Jat Sikh state president, signalling the party’s intent to expand its reach among Punjab’s rural and Sikh electorate after its split with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

While Dhillon’s elevation marked a departure from the BJP’s traditional leadership pattern in Punjab, the newly constituted state team continues to be dominated by leaders from Hindu and other communities, indicating that the party has largely retained its existing organisational framework while accommodating new social and political representation.

The organisational revamp is part of the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its independent political base in Punjab following the collapse of its nearly three-decade alliance with the SAD in September 2020 over the Centre’s now-relealed farm laws. Since then, the party has been working to broaden its support beyond its traditional urban vote bank comprising traders, Hindu voters and sections of the Dalit community.

The BJP’s first solo contest in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections yielded disappointing results, with the party winning only two seats and securing a 6.6% vote share. The SAD also suffered its worst-ever electoral performance, winning just three seats in the 117-member assembly.

Homegrown leaders dominate key posts

Among the five state general secretaries — considered the most powerful organisational posts after the state president — the BJP retained Anil Sarin and Parminder Singh Brar from the previous team while appointing Rajesh Bagha, Rajnish Dhiman and Jiwan Garg.

The party has largely preferred long-time BJP leaders for these crucial positions. Brar, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, is the only exception and also the lone Sikh among the five general secretaries, underlining the party’s cautious approach in balancing organisational continuity with political expansion.

12 vice-presidents appointed

The BJP has appointed 12 state vice-presidents, including former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, Rakesh Rathour, Subhash Sharma, Manjit Singh Rai, Ashwani Sekhri, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram Valmiki, Tejinder Singh Bittu, Jasmine Sandhawalia, Jatinder Mittal, Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon and Ranjit Singh Gill.

Among the prominent Sikh faces accommodated as vice-presidents are former All India Congress Committee national secretary Tejinder Singh Bittu, former SAD leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon and former SAD leader and real estate businessman Ranjit Singh Gill.

Jasmine Sandhawalia, a prominent member of the BJP’s national media team, is the only woman among the party’s top organisational leadership comprising the 12 vice-presidents and five general secretaries.

Mix of experience and new entrants

The party also announced 12 state secretaries, reflecting a blend of experienced organisational workers and relatively new entrants. Those appointed include Manjit Singh Manna (Amritsar), Mangat Rai Bansal (Mansa), Rakesh Sharma (Pathankot), Suraj Bhardwaj (Amritsar), Vandana Sangwal (Fazilka), Meenu Sethi (Hoshiarpur), Ranjam Kamra (Fazilka), Charanjeet Singh Brar (Fazilka), Kamalpreet Kaur Chaudhary (Jalandhar), Meena Tarnaich (Pathankot), Amarjit Singh Amri (Ludhiana) and Ekta Nagpal (Mohali).

Surprise choice for youth wing chief

In a surprise move, the BJP appointed Patiala municipal corporation councillor Anuj Khosla as president of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Punjab. Considered close to former Union minister Preneet Kaur, Khosla emerged as a dark horse despite several young leaders with statewide recognition being in the race for the post.

The party also retained Jai Inder Kaur as president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, ensuring continued representation for the erstwhile Patiala royal family led by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Retired IAS officer SS Channi has been appointed the party’s chief spokesperson, while Vineet Joshi will head the state media cell. Pritpal Singh Baliawal and former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu have been named co-media in-charges.