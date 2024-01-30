Best window ACs for coming summer: Make your house summer-ready already

With the sun beating down relentlessly, a reliable cooling solution becomes imperative, and there's no better answer than a well-chosen window air conditioner. In this guide, we explore the reasons why a window AC is the ideal choice to make your house summer-ready well in advance. Best window ACs for coming summer: These ACs provide an economical solution for cooling individual rooms or small spaces.

Window air conditioners offer a unique blend of efficiency, affordability, and ease of installation. Unlike central AC systems that require significant upfront investment and professional installation, window ACs are cost-effective and can be easily mounted in most windows. This makes them a practical solution for both homeowners and renters, allowing everyone to enjoy a cool and comfortable living space without breaking the bank.

Choosing the best window AC for coming summer involves considering various factors to ensure it meets your specific needs. Room size, cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features such as adjustable fan speeds and programmable timers play a crucial role in making an informed decision. Our comprehensive guide is crafted to simplify this process, offering valuable insights into the best window ACs for the upcoming summer.

Navigating the myriad options available in the market can be overwhelming, but our guide aims to be your go-to resource for selecting the most suitable window air conditioner. Whether you need a unit for a spacious living room or a compact model for a smaller bedroom, our recommendations cover a range of choices. Dive into our expert advice to understand the key considerations and discover the top window AC units that will ensure your home is summer-ready, providing a cool oasis during the hottest months of the year.

Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 242 Vectra Plus, White)

Experience powerful and efficient cooling with the Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star Window AC. This 2023 model features Turbo Mode and a copper condenser coil for enhanced performance and durability. With a remote-controlled operation, it ensures convenience and comfort. The 2-star energy rating, stabilizer-free operation, and R32 refrigerant highlight its energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. The sleek white design complements any room, while features like auto swing, timer, and sleep mode provide customizable cooling.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 242 Vectra Plus, White)

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 2 Tons

Cooling power: 1.99 Kilowatts

Special feature: Remote controlled, dust filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with turbo mode 2-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient Remote-controlled operation for convenience Heavier weight compared to some other models Copper condenser coil for better cooling and durability Noise level may be slightly higher at 58 dB Stabilizer-free operation within a 230V voltage range Annual energy consumption is relatively high R32 refrigerant for environmental sustainability

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW)

Lloyd presents the GLW12C2YWSEW, a 1.0 Ton 2 Star Window AC with a sleek design and powerful performance. This 2023 model boasts a Non-Inverter Compressor for efficient cooling in medium-sized rooms. The self-diagnosis function, 100% copper components, and Blue Fin Coils ensure durability and low maintenance. With features like auto restart, strong dehumidification, and an LED display, this window AC combines convenience and performance, making it an excellent addition to your home or office.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW)

Brand: LLOYD

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling power: 3.1 Kilowatts

Special features: Self diagnosis, clean air filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with a 1-ton capacity 2-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient Smart and elegant design suits various interiors Relatively higher net weight at 38.5 kg Self-diagnosis function for enhanced durability Annual energy consumption is moderate Blue fin coils and 100% copper components for better cooling Auto restart, dehumidification, and remote control for convenience

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA, White,)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. This 2023 model boasts Turbo Mode for quick cooling, R32 green technology for environmental friendliness, and a copper condenser with anti-corrosive blue fins for durability. Enjoy features like an anti-dust filter, sleep mode, and auto-restart for enhanced comfort. With a 10-year extended warranty on the compressor, this white AC combines performance and longevity for a cool and sustainable home.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA, White,)

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling power: 5.1 Kilowatts

Special features: R32 green AC, anti-corrosive blue fin coils

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation Relatively heavier unit at 44 kgs Turbo Mode for quick cooling 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient R32 refrigerant for environmental sustainability Larger dimensions may require specific window size Anti-corrosive Blue Fin Coils and 100% copper condenser Extended 10-year warranty on the compressor

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC (GLW18C4YWGEW) combines efficiency with elegance. Featuring a Non-Inverter Compressor, this 2023 model ensures economical and low-noise operation. With a 4-star energy rating, it cools medium-sized rooms effectively while consuming only 1137.94 units annually. The unit's blue fin coils and 100% copper components enhance cooling performance and durability. Packed with features like self-diagnosis, auto-restart, and strong dehumidification, this window AC offers a smart and convenient cooling solution for your home or office.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW)

Brand: LLOYD

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.9 Kilowatts

Special features: Self diagnosis, strong dehumidification, auto restart

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4-star energy rating for energy efficiency Relatively heavier unit at 50.5 kgs Elegant design with golden deco strip Larger dimensions may require specific window size Self-diagnosis function for enhanced durability Moderately higher net weight Blue Fin Coils and 100% copper components for better cooling Auto restart, dehumidification, and remote control for convenience



Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 185V Vertis Elite, White)

Experience powerful and efficient cooling with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC. This 2023 model, featuring an inverter compressor, is not only economical but also easy to install. The auto-swing feature ensures cool air reaches every corner of your room. With a 5-star energy rating, copper condenser coil, and 2-in-1 adjustable mode, this AC offers both performance and versatility. The LED display, self-diagnosis, and ultra-silent operation add to the convenience. Bring home uninterrupted cooling with a 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 185V Vertis Elite, White)

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling power: 1.64 Kilowatts

Special features: Inverter compressor, dust filter, 2-in-1 adjustable mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for high efficiency Relatively heavier unit at 52.2 kgs Inverter compressor for energy savings Larger dimensions may require specific window size 2-in-1 adjustable mode for customized cooling Moderately higher net weight Copper condenser coil for better cooling performance 10-year compressor warranty for long-term peace of mind

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

Level up your cooling experience with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC. This 2023 model, featuring turbo mode for instant cooling, is both economical and easy to install. With a 3-star energy rating, it's suitable for medium-sized rooms. The R32 green AC, copper condenser with anti-corrosive blue fins, and hydrophilic blue fin evaporator ensure durability and efficient cooling. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year extended warranty on the compressor. Bring home powerful and reliable cooling with Godrej.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White)

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling power: 4.95 Kilowatts

Special features: Turbo mode, R32 Refrigerant, anti-corrosive blue fin

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo mode for instant cooling Relatively heavier unit at 50.5 kgs R32 green AC for environmental friendliness Moderately higher annual energy consumption Copper condenser with anti-corrosive blue fins for durability Requires specific window size due to dimensions Hydrophilic blue fin evaporator for efficient cooling 10-year extended warranty on compressor for peace of mind

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC( Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2023 Model,Estra DX -CAW18SC3R32F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Estra DX - CAW18SC3R32F0) offers an economical and easy-to-install cooling solution. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it's ideal for mid-sized rooms. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, while features like the Aqua Clear Protection on the 100% copper condenser coil enhance durability. Enjoy maximum comfort with key features like 2-way swing, turbo mode, and a dust filter. The R32 refrigerant makes it environmentally friendly. This 2023 model provides efficient cooling, making it a reliable choice for your space.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC( Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2023 Model,Estra DX -CAW18SC3R32F0,White)

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling power: 5000 Kilowatts

Special features: Dust filter, air purification filter, dehumidifier

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating for efficient cooling Relatively higher weight at 54 kg Aqua Clear Protection on the copper condenser for durability Requires specific window size due to dimensions Turbo mode for faster cooling Annual energy consumption is moderate 2-way swing for enhanced air distribution Environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant 5-year compressor warranty for long-term peace of mind

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFB312LN, White)

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (WFB312LN) is a reliable cooling solution for small-sized rooms. With a fixed-speed compressor, it offers an economical and easy-to-install option. The 1-ton capacity ensures efficient cooling, and the copper condenser coil guarantees low maintenance and enhanced durability. Featuring multiple modes, including Turbo Cool and Humidity Control, it caters to diverse cooling needs. The R32 refrigerant makes it environmentally friendly. With a 1-year product and 5-year compressor warranty, it's a trusted choice for a cool and comfortable environment.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFB312LN, White)

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling power: 1 Tons

Special Feature: Dust filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical and easy to install Limited features and modes Suitable for small-sized rooms (up to 120 sq.ft) Fixed-speed compressor for basic cooling Copper condenser for better cooling and low maintenance Moderate warranty duration (1 year on product) R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness

Product Name Capacity (Tons) Cooling power (Kilowatts) Special feature Voltas 2 Ton 2 Star Window AC (242 Vectra Plus) 2 1.99 Turbo Mode, Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Window AC (GLW12C2YWSEW) 1 3.1 Self Diagnosis, 100% Copper, Clean Air Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC (AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA) 1.5 5.1 Turbo Mode, R32 green AC, Anti-Dust Filter Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC (GLW18C4YWGEW) 1.5 4.9 Self Diagnosis, Strong Dehumidification, Auto Restart Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (185V Vertis Elite) 1.5 1.64 Inverter Compressor, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Dust Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA) 1.5 4.95 Turbo Mode, R32 Refrigerant, Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Estra DX - CAW18SC3R32F0) 1.5 5 High-Density Filter, 2-Way Air Directional Control, Dehumidifier Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (WFB312LN) 1 1 Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Self-Diagnosis

Best value for money:

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC stands out as the best value for money with its turbo mode, R32 green technology, and anti-corrosive blue fins. Offering powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms, it combines energy efficiency with durability. The 10-year extended warranty on the compressor ensures a long-lasting and cost-effective cooling solution for your home.

Best overall product:

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is the best overall product, providing a perfect balance of performance and versatility. With an inverter compressor, 2-in-1 adjustable mode, and 5-star energy rating, it offers efficient and customizable cooling. The copper condenser coil enhances durability, while features like the LED display and ultra-silent operation add convenience. With a 10-year compressor warranty, it ensures a reliable and long-term solution for a cool and comfortable living space.

How to find the best window AC for coming summer?

To find the best window AC for the coming summer, consider the room size, cooling capacity, and energy efficiency. Measure your room dimensions and choose an AC with the right capacity (Tons). Look for energy ratings and select a model with a higher star rating for cost-effective operation. Check for special features like inverter technology, turbo mode, and dust filters to enhance performance. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and durability. Additionally, compare warranty periods and after-sales service. Prioritize well-known brands that offer a balance of performance, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.