Ludhiana: Three-year-old seeing off sister crushed to death by school bus

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy was run over and killed by a school bus at Salu Bhaini village of Koom Kalan, Ludhiana, on Wednesday morning. The bus was reportedly operating without an attendant, a mandatory requirement under the Safe School Vahan Policy. Villagers apprehended the bus driver after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene with children still onboard, the victim’s father claimed. (HT File)

The toddler, Samardeep Singh, accompanied his mother, Amandeep Kaur, to the roadside to see off his elder sister, Ramandeep Kaur, as she boarded her bus for BITS International Convent School, Kadiana Kalan, on Rahon Road.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s father, Harmesh Singh, an electrician, the incident occurred as his wife was returning home after safely seating their daughter on the bus. As the mother crossed in front of the vehicle with the toddler following closely behind, the bus driver allegedly moved forward without sounding the horn or ensuring the path was clear. The child was run over by both the front and rear wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.

Villagers apprehended the bus driver after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene with children still onboard, the victim’s father claimed.

Despite frantic cries from bystanders to halt, the driver reportedly continued operating the vehicle in a bid to escape. Villagers chased the bus, intercepted it and handed the driver over to the police.

Questioning the school’s safety standards, Harmesh claimed the driver appeared to be barely 19-20 years old and alleged that no attendant was present on the bus. “The school management is equally responsible for my son’s death,” he said.

Acting on the complaint, the Koom Kalan police registered an FIR against driver Navdeep Singh of Garcha village and the school management. The driver has been arrested. The driver failed to produce a valid driving licence on the spot. SHO inspector Madhu Bala said the police are also examining whether the vehicle complied with other provisions of the Safe School Vahan Policy. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the bus was owned by the school and did not have an attendant on board. They are now scrutinising the vehicle’s documents and seeking records from the school and the transport department.

Despite repeated attempts, the school principal was not available for comments.