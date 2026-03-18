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    Looking for a smart cooling solution? Top 5 BLDC fans with remote for silent and efficient cooling at home

    BLDC fans consume less energy, offer a nearly silent performance and can be controlled remotely, which makes them perfect for Indian homes.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Crompton Energion Nucleoid 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Energy Rated | High Air Delivery | 4 Years Manufacturer Warranty | Silver WhiteView Details...

    ₹3,089

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1View Details...

    ₹2,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)View Details...

    ₹3,599

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 380 RPM, Savings upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Denim BlueView Details...

    ₹3,390

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】View Details...

    ₹2,699

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Are you still using conventional fans in your home? If you are, you might be missing out on an important modern convenience that a lot of homeowners are enjoying in their homes now-a-days. Enter: a BLDC fan with a remote.

    BLDC fans with remote controllers are up to 60 percent energy efficient than conventional fans (Amazon)
    BLDC fans with remote controllers are up to 60 percent energy efficient than conventional fans (Amazon)

    For the unversed, a BLDC fan is a Brushless Direct Current fan that uses an electronically controlled motor rather than carbon brushes and induction motors. What this translates to is that BLDC fans offer a nearly silent operation and consume 50 to 60 percent less energy compared to conventional fans. In addition to this, they also run for a longer duration on an inverter due to lower power consumption and come with a remote control for easy usage. So, if you are planning to upgrade your home, here are the top five BLDC fans with remote controllers for you:

    This BLDC fan by Crompton conserves up to 60 percent more energy compared to conventional ceiling fans. Users can pick between the 5-speed settings and the Hyper mode to cool the space. They can also set a timer to automatically turn off the fan after a set period of time. Additionally, buyers get access to a dedicated MOP Mode wherein the fan works on top speed for five minutes and then switches off automatically. Users also get access to a dedicated sleep mode with this appliance.

    Specifications

    Energy rating
    BEE 5 Star
    Speed
    5-speed settings and a Hyper mode
    Motor
    340 RPM motor
    Timer
    Yes
    Special features
    MOP mode, Sleep mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Good performance

    ...

    - Low noise levels

    ...

    - Stylish design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - No installation

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its overall performance and its stylish design.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this BLDC fan for its quieter operation and energy saving feature.

    2. Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1

    Loading Suggestions...
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    This BLDC fan by Orient saves up to 50 percent more energy compared to traditional ceiling fans. Users can pick between the 5-speed settings and a Boost mode to cool a room quickly based on their requirements. Users can also set a timer. They can pick between 2 hours, 4 hours, 6 hours and 8 hours settings based on their needs. In addition to this, this BLDC fan comes with an LED light, which can be turned on or off using a dedicated button on the remote control.

    Specifications

    Energy rating
    BEE 5 Star
    Speed
    5-speed settings and a Boost mode
    Motor
    350 RPM motor
    Timer
    Yes
    Special features
    LED lights

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good product quality

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Stylish design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average fan speed

    ...

    Average noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its product quality and airflow. However, some mention the fan having high noise levels.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this appliance for its airflow and design.

    This BLDC ceiling fan by atomberg saves up to 65 percent more energy compared to traditional ceiling fans and it has a low noise level of 57 decibels. It offers 5-speed settings and a Boost mode to cool a room quickly. It also comes with a timer and LED lights that can be controlled using the accompanying remote control. Additionally, users get access to a sleep mode, which decreases the fan's speed every two hours.

    Specifications

    Energy rating
    BEE 5 Star
    Speed
    5-speed settings and a Boost mode
    Motor
    350 RPM motor
    Timer
    Yes
    Special features
    LED lights, sleep mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good product quality

    ...

    Great energy efficiency

    ...

    Sleek design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average fan speed

    ...

    Average noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its premium appearance and its energy efficiency. However, some mention the fan isn't silent.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this BLDC fan for its sleek design and good airflow.

    This BLDC ceiling fan by Havells saves up to 65 percent more energy compared to traditional and it has a low noise level of 52 decibels. User offers 5-speed settings along with a boost mode for faster cooling and a breeze mode for circulating the air. Users also get access to a sleep mode, which decreases the fan's speed, and a mop mode, which can be used for drying the floor after mopping.

    Specifications

    Energy rating
    BEE 5 Star
    Speed
    5-speed settings with boost and breeze mode
    Motor
    380 RPM motor
    Timer
    Yes
    Special features
    Breeze mode, sleep mode, boost mode

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Good product quality

    ...

    - Good performance

    ...

    - Sleek design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - Average remote functionality

    ...

    - Average noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its performance in terms of cooling and energy efficiency. However, its remote control has received mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this fan for its overall performance.

    This BLDC ceiling fan by Bajaj has a low noise level of 45 decibels. It offers 5-speed settings along with a breeze mode for circulating the air. Users also get access to a memory function and two timer settings. The blades of this fan are made with anti-corrosive aluminum, which ensures longevity.

    Specifications

    Energy rating
    BEE 5 Star
    Speed
    5-speed settings with a breeze mode
    Motor
    350 RPM motor
    Timer
    Yes
    Special features
    Low noise level of 45db, memory function

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Looks good

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average durability

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its build quality. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this BLDC fan for its cooling features and low noise levels.

    Top 3 features of BLDC fans with remote

    NAMEFAN SPEEDENERGY RATINGSPECIAL FEATURES
    Crompton Energion Nucleoid 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan5-speed settings and a Hyper modeBEE 5 StarMop mode, Sleep mode
    Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote5-speed settings and a Boost modeBEE 5 StarLED lights
    atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control5-speed settings and a Boost modeBEE 5 StarLED lights, Sleep mode
    Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 380 RPM5-speed settings with Boost and Breeze modesBEE 5 StarBreeze mode, sleep mode, boost mode
    Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home5-speed settings with a Breeze modeBEE 5 StarLow noise level of 45db, memory function

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    FAQs for purchasing a BLDC fans with a remote controller
    Popular brands in this category are Crompton, atomberg, Bajaj and Havells.
    Yes, all BLDC fans come with a remote controller.
    Most BLDC fans with remote controllers offer noise levels around 50db to 60db, which is less than the noise levels of conventional fans (around 70db).
    Most BLDC fans with remote controllers offer 5-speed settings that is coupled with a boost or a breeze mode.
    No, not all BLDC fans with remote controllers come with LED lights.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Looking For A Smart Cooling Solution? Top 5 BLDC Fans With Remote For Silent And Efficient Cooling At Home
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