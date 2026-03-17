8 robot vacuum cleaner myths you’ve been believing and what they can really do

Robot vacuums have become a common sight in many homes, yet most people still don’t fully understand what these little machines can do. Having tested and reviewed them professionally for years, I’ve noticed several myths floating around. Some underestimate modern robot vacuums, while others expect them to do everything. Let’s clear the confusion with eight common robot vacuum misconceptions—and what you should really know. You will be surprised to know that a robot vacuum cleaner can do much more than just suck up the dust! (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

1. Robot vacuum cleaners only vacuum It’s easy to think robot vacuums just suck up dust—but most modern models can mop too. Even mid-range models come with water tanks and mop pads. You’ll need to attach the tank for mopping, and some will require you to carry the vacuum into the room to avoid wetting carpets.

Premium models go a step further. You can set “no-mop zones,” lift mop pads over carpets automatically, and even use docks that refill water, dispense detergent, and clean the mop pads. So yes, they’re more than just vacuums.

2. They can’t clean multiple floors Robot vacuums can’t climb stairs on their own—but you can carry them between floors. Most apps allow you to save multiple floor maps, so the vacuum can navigate each level easily. It won’t return to its dock mid-clean on a different floor, but sensors prevent it from falling down stairs. Multi-floor cleaning is definitely doable with a little human help.

3. Roomba is still the top choice While Roomba is still popular, it’s no longer the clear leader. Brands like Dreame, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes and Eufy now offer more advanced features, better reliability, and often better value. Roomba is solid, but if you’re shopping today, don’t assume it’s automatically the best.

4. They can’t handle pet hair Pet hair is tricky, but robot vacuums aren’t helpless. Regular light cleaning with a robovac can prevent fur buildup, making deep cleaning easier later. They’re especially useful for hard-to-reach spots like under beds.

If you have pets, look for a vacuum with strong suction (around 6,000Pa or more) and a self-emptying bin. High-end docks are worth it—they prevent jams from all that fur.

5. Robot vacuums are too complicated Many think robot vacuum cleaners are overly technical. While they do have advanced settings for tech-savvy users, basic operation is simple. Most guide you through setup via an app and a quick mapping run of your home. Once that’s done, you can just press “Go,” and the vacuum will handle cleaning with little input required.

6. Clutter will stop them Modern robot vacuums use smart navigation to avoid obstacles, and top models can even recognise different types of clutter. A little mess is usually fine.

However, cables, shallow objects, or non-house-trained pets can still cause problems. Most vacuums aren’t designed to eat spaghetti-like wires or dodge unpredictable pets, so some common-sense prep is still needed.

7. They replace manual vacuums Robot vacuum cleaners are excellent for regular, light cleaning but aren’t a full replacement for manual vacuums. Stairs, sofas, mattresses, and tight corners still require manual attention. Suction isn’t as powerful as the best hand-held vacuums, so deep cleaning sessions are still your job. Think of them as a convenient supplement rather than a full swap.

8. They’re too expensive Many people in India feel robot vacuums are luxury products—but that’s not entirely true anymore. While premium models with auto mop cleaning and self-empty docks can go above ₹50,000, there are plenty of good options available between ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 that handle daily cleaning quite well.

You’ll often find great deals during sales like Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, or seasonal discounts, where prices drop significantly. So, if you’ve been waiting to try one, you can easily find a reliable robot vacuum that fits your budget without overspending.