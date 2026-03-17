Looking for a Powerful 750 Watt Mixer Grinder for your home? These 7 Models Stand Out in 2026

Choosing the right mixer grinder can make a world of difference in your daily cooking routine. From making chutneys and dosa batter to grinding spices for curries, a powerful mixer grinder can not only elevate your dish but also significantly reduce the effort of making it. This is where 750 watt mixer grinders play a key role, especially in Indian kitchens. Best 750 Watt Mixer Grinders for Indian homes (Amazon) These mixer grinders handle heavy grinding tasks such as grinding coconut paste or dry roasted spices without straining the motor. They come with different attachments, which include special blades for dry and wet grindings -- making them a perfect companion in Indian homes. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, here are the best 750 watt mixer grinders for your home.

This 750 watt mixer grinder is ideal for everyday cooking needs of Indian homes. It has capacity of 1.5L and it comes with three separate stainless steel jars for dry and wet grinding and making chutneys. Its motor has a dedicated air ventilation system that allows users to grind tough ingredients for 25 minutes continuously. Users can easily grind dals and make shakes and purees in this mixer grinder.

Specifications No of jars 3 Motor 750 Watt Turbo Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Good product quality Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its overall product quality and its powerful motor. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its performance and durability.

2. Preethi Zodiac Glitter Mixer Grinder+Food processor I 750 Watt I 2yr Guarantee & Lifelong Free Service I 5 Jars (3 Stainless steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar)-MG 264 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Preethi's 750 watt mixer grinder has a total capacity of 1.5L. It comes with five separate jars. In addition to dry and wet grinding and making chutneys, these jars can also knead dough and chop and slice vegetables. The appliance also includes a juicer, which is ideal for extracting juice from citrus fruits. Its motor has a dedicated air ventilation system that allows users to grind tough ingredients for 25 minutes continuously. Users can easily grind dals and make shakes and purees in this mixer grinder.

Specifications No of jars 5 Motor 750W Vega W5 Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy - Includes a food processor and a juicer - Value for money Reason to avoid - High noise levels - Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its performance and utility owing to its additional attachments However, its durability and grinding speed has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its additional attachments, which includes a juicer and a food processor.

This 750 watt mixer grinder by prestige has a capacity of 1.5L and it comes with four separate jars, which also includes a juicer. Additionally, buyers can separate jars for making chutneys and grinding spaces. The juicer included in the package can be used for extracting fruit juices and making milkshakes.

Specifications No of jars 4 Motor 750W Iris Plus Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Easy to use Ideal for everyday grinding needs Reason to avoid High noise levels Durability is an issue

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its ease of use. However, its durability has received mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its juicer and performance.

This appliance can be used for making chutneys and pastes, grinding masalas, mincing vegetables, and making milkshakes and batters. It has an anti-topple base, which provides a steady surface while grinding and making pastes. Buyers also get access to a high-visibility lids, which makes it easier to check the consistency of pastes and batters.

Specifications No of jars 3 Motor 750W Heavy Duty Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy - Good grinding capability - Value for money Reason to avoid - High noise levels - Durability is an issue

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its build quality and smooth operations. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its durability.

This mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars that can be used for making pastes, grinding masalas, and making milkshakes. Its 750 watt motor can operate at a top speed of 21000 rpm, which can come in handy when using for heavy grinding. It also has a cooling mechanism for keeping the motor from overheating during intense grinding sessions.

Specifications No of jars 3 Motor 750W Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy - Powerful motor - Ease of use - Ergonomic design Reason to avoid - High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its ease of use. However, some report issues with its grinding performance. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its overall quality and ease of use.

This 750 watt mixer grinder by Bajaj comes with four stainless steel jars that can be used for a diverse set of use cases from making pastes and chutneys to grinding masalas, and making milkshakes and extracting juice. Bajaj is offering a lifetime warranty on the blades in its jars.

Specifications No of jars 4 Motor 750W Titan Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Good product quality Value for money Good grinding quality Reason to avoid High noise levels Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its grinding quality. However, its noise levels have been criticized. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its quality and grinding capability.

This Prestige mixer grinder comes with five jars, which includes a juicer and a mix-o-keep jar. Its ergonomic design ensures that it occupies less space on your kitchen counter. It's ideal for making fruit juices, smoothies, jams and jelly, dosa batter, spice mix and even crushed ice.

Specifications No of jars 5 Motor 750W Copper Motor Speed 3-Speed, Pulse Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy - Includes a juicer - Value for money - Solid build quality Reason to avoid - High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its overall performance. However, some users have criticized its noise levels. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its quality and the diverse use cases that it offers. Top 3 features of 750 watt mixer grinders

NAME MOTOR CAPACITY NO. OF JARS Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder 750 watt with 3 Stainless Steel Jars 750 Watt Turbo Motor 1.5L 3 Preethi Zodiac Glitter Mixer Grinder+Food processor 750W Vega W5 Motor 1.5L 5 Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars 750W Iris Plus Motor 1.5 4 Voltas Beko, A Tata Product Superefficient 750 W Mixer Grinder with GrindX Technology 750W Heavy Duty Motor 1.5L 3 Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Motor: 750W Motor 1.5L 3 Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja Series 4 Jar 750W Mixer Grinder 750W Titan Motor 1.5L 4 Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars 750W Copper Motor 1.5L 5

FAQs for purchasing a 750 watt mixer grinder Which are the popular 750 watt mixer grinder brands in India? Popular 750 watt mixer grinder brands in India include Preethi, Philips, Prestige and Bajaj. How many attachments do 750 watt mixer grinders offer? Most 750 watt mixer grinders come with three to five jars. Do all 750 watt mixer grinders come with a juicer? No, not all 750 watt mixer grinders have juicer jars. What speed settings do 750 watt mixer grinders offer? Most 750 watt mixer grinders offer three speed settings with pulse. What is the capacity of 750 watt mixer grinders? Most 750 watt mixer grinders come with jars with varying capacity. These jars can have a capacity of up to 1.5L.