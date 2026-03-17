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    Looking for a Powerful 750 Watt Mixer Grinder for your home? These 7 Models Stand Out in 2026

    750 watt mixer grinders are ideal for making chutneys and grinding spices. So, here are our top picks from brands like Philips, Preethi, Prestige and Bajaj.

    Updated on: Mar 17, 2026 12:42 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer GrinderView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Preethi Zodiac Glitter Mixer Grinder+Food processor I 750 Watt I 2yr Guarantee & Lifelong Free Service I 5 Jars (3 Stainless steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar)-MG 264View Details...

    ₹7,899

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer) | Super Efficient SS Blades | Black | 2Y Warranty | ISI CertifiedView Details...

    ₹3,099

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Voltas Beko, A Tata Product Superefficient 750 W Mixer Grinder with GrindX Technology (G7503HP-BL | 3 Jars | Black)View Details...

    ₹2,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal)View Details...

    ₹2,995

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Choosing the right mixer grinder can make a world of difference in your daily cooking routine. From making chutneys and dosa batter to grinding spices for curries, a powerful mixer grinder can not only elevate your dish but also significantly reduce the effort of making it. This is where 750 watt mixer grinders play a key role, especially in Indian kitchens.

    Best 750 Watt Mixer Grinders for Indian homes (Amazon)
    Best 750 Watt Mixer Grinders for Indian homes (Amazon)

    These mixer grinders handle heavy grinding tasks such as grinding coconut paste or dry roasted spices without straining the motor. They come with different attachments, which include special blades for dry and wet grindings -- making them a perfect companion in Indian homes. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, here are the best 750 watt mixer grinders for your home.

    This 750 watt mixer grinder is ideal for everyday cooking needs of Indian homes. It has capacity of 1.5L and it comes with three separate stainless steel jars for dry and wet grinding and making chutneys. Its motor has a dedicated air ventilation system that allows users to grind tough ingredients for 25 minutes continuously. Users can easily grind dals and make shakes and purees in this mixer grinder.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    3
    Motor
    750 Watt Turbo Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good product quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its overall product quality and its powerful motor. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its performance and durability.

    2. Preethi Zodiac Glitter Mixer Grinder+Food processor I 750 Watt I 2yr Guarantee & Lifelong Free Service I 5 Jars (3 Stainless steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar)-MG 264

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    Preethi's 750 watt mixer grinder has a total capacity of 1.5L. It comes with five separate jars. In addition to dry and wet grinding and making chutneys, these jars can also knead dough and chop and slice vegetables. The appliance also includes a juicer, which is ideal for extracting juice from citrus fruits. Its motor has a dedicated air ventilation system that allows users to grind tough ingredients for 25 minutes continuously. Users can easily grind dals and make shakes and purees in this mixer grinder.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    5
    Motor
    750W Vega W5 Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Includes a food processor and a juicer

    ...

    - Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - High noise levels

    ...

    - Average durability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its performance and utility owing to its additional attachments However, its durability and grinding speed has received mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its additional attachments, which includes a juicer and a food processor.

    This 750 watt mixer grinder by prestige has a capacity of 1.5L and it comes with four separate jars, which also includes a juicer. Additionally, buyers can separate jars for making chutneys and grinding spaces. The juicer included in the package can be used for extracting fruit juices and making milkshakes.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    4
    Motor
    750W Iris Plus Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Easy to use

    ...

    Ideal for everyday grinding needs

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Durability is an issue

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its ease of use. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its juicer and performance.

    This appliance can be used for making chutneys and pastes, grinding masalas, mincing vegetables, and making milkshakes and batters. It has an anti-topple base, which provides a steady surface while grinding and making pastes. Buyers also get access to a high-visibility lids, which makes it easier to check the consistency of pastes and batters.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    3
    Motor
    750W Heavy Duty Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Good grinding capability

    ...

    - Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - High noise levels

    ...

    - Durability is an issue

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its build quality and smooth operations.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its durability.

    This mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars that can be used for making pastes, grinding masalas, and making milkshakes. Its 750 watt motor can operate at a top speed of 21000 rpm, which can come in handy when using for heavy grinding. It also has a cooling mechanism for keeping the motor from overheating during intense grinding sessions.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    3
    Motor
    750W Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Powerful motor

    ...

    - Ease of use

    ...

    - Ergonomic design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its ease of use. However, some report issues with its grinding performance.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its overall quality and ease of use.

    This 750 watt mixer grinder by Bajaj comes with four stainless steel jars that can be used for a diverse set of use cases from making pastes and chutneys to grinding masalas, and making milkshakes and extracting juice. Bajaj is offering a lifetime warranty on the blades in its jars.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    4
    Motor
    750W Titan Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good product quality

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Good grinding quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its grinding quality. However, its noise levels have been criticized.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this 750 watt mixer grinder for its quality and grinding capability.

    This Prestige mixer grinder comes with five jars, which includes a juicer and a mix-o-keep jar. Its ergonomic design ensures that it occupies less space on your kitchen counter. It's ideal for making fruit juices, smoothies, jams and jelly, dosa batter, spice mix and even crushed ice.

    Specifications

    No of jars
    5
    Motor
    750W Copper Motor
    Speed
    3-Speed, Pulse
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Includes a juicer

    ...

    - Value for money

    ...

    - Solid build quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its overall performance. However, some users have criticized its noise levels.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this mixer grinder for its quality and the diverse use cases that it offers.

    Top 3 features of 750 watt mixer grinders

    NAMEMOTORCAPACITYNO. OF JARS
    Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder 750 watt with 3 Stainless Steel Jars750 Watt Turbo Motor1.5L3
    Preethi Zodiac Glitter Mixer Grinder+Food processor750W Vega W5 Motor1.5L5
    Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars 750W Iris Plus Motor1.54
    Voltas Beko, A Tata Product Superefficient 750 W Mixer Grinder with GrindX Technology750W Heavy Duty Motor1.5L3
    Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer GrinderMotor: 750W Motor1.5L3
    Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja Series 4 Jar 750W Mixer Grinder750W Titan Motor1.5L4
    Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars750W Copper Motor1.5L5

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    FAQs for purchasing a 750 watt mixer grinder
    Popular 750 watt mixer grinder brands in India include Preethi, Philips, Prestige and Bajaj.
    Most 750 watt mixer grinders come with three to five jars.
    No, not all 750 watt mixer grinders have juicer jars.
    Most 750 watt mixer grinders offer three speed settings with pulse.
    Most 750 watt mixer grinders come with jars with varying capacity. These jars can have a capacity of up to 1.5L.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Looking For A Powerful 750 Watt Mixer Grinder For Your Home? These 7 Models Stand Out In 2026
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