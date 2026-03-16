Best 75-inch TVs in India (2026): Top big-screen smart TVs for an ultimate home theatre experience
A 75-inch TV can instantly turn any living room into a home theatre experience. So, here are our top picks for you from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6CView Details
₹99,990
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25M2View Details
₹1.21L
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75U8500FUXXL (Black)View Details
₹1.02L
Toshiba 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ | 36W Powerful Speakers | AI Sports Mode | REGZA Engine ZR | AI 4K Upscaling | Voice Control | VIDAA OS| 75M450RP (Black)View Details
₹73,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Are you planning to upgrade your living room with a massive screen? If you are, 75-inch TVs are an easy way to turn your boring TV viewing experience into a home theatre experience. These TVs not only come with gigantic screens but they also come with advanced display technologies such as 4K Ultra HD screens and Live Colour and advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Surround Sound, which when coupled together offer a immersive home theatre experience right in the comfort of your living room.
Besides these, top brands in the market such as Samsung, Sony and TCL, offer a sleek design that blends in the aesthetics of modern homes easily. So, here the best 75-inch TVs that you can buy in India right now:
This 75-inch smart TV by Sony is a part of its famed Bravia 3 series and it offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels to the buyers. It runs Google TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Its remote features dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Sony LIV. For audio it has bass reflect speakers and Dolby Atmos.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp picture quality
Clear sound
Value for money
Reason to avoid
Functionality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its crisp visuals and its sound experience.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for its advanced sound and image quality.
2. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6C
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This 75-inch smart TV by TCL has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5 to name a few. Its processor comes with built-in AI features that improve contrast, colour and clarity of the visuals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Picture quality
Colour contrast
Value for money
Reason to avoid
Ease of installation
Performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its sound and image quality. However, its performance has got mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for its visuals and its value-for-money proposition.
3. Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25M2
This 75-inch TV is a part of Sony's Bravia 2 series of smart TVs and it features a slim design, which is great for modern living room aesthetics. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to a host of OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. It comes with special features that let users connect this TV with their PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. Additionally, it comes with a voice controlled remote.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture quality
Easy to use interface
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
144Hz screen refresh rate missing for gamers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its sound, image quality and ease of use.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for its sharp visuals.
4. Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75U8500FUXXL (Black)
This 75-inch TV Samsung smart TV has a sleek design, which is perfect for modern homes. It comes with a 4K upscaling feature that ensures that users get a 4K resolution even if the streaming image quality is slightly lower. In addition to this, it features support for Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, which lets users connect their TVs with other Samsung devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear visuals
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its sleek aesthetics and sound. However, some have reported issues with its display performance.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for its slim design and immersive audio experience.
This TV by Toshiba is value for money buy in its segment and it supports platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5 and Eros Now. It comes with a separate gaming mode and its voice controlled remote has dedicated buttons for Apple TV+, YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix among others.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great build quality
Good picture quality
Value for money
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its value for money proposition and decent picture quality.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for its good picture quality.
This 75-inch smart TV comes with a frame-less design. It has a 4K screen with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, which makes up for a comfortable viewing experience even during bright ambient light or sunlight. It offers a variable screen refresh rate, which means while it clocks a screen refresh rate of 120Hz during regular usage, it can go up to 144Hz while gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Decent image quality
Value for money
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its value for money proposition. However, some have expressed concerns regarding its picture quality.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for sound and display technology.
7. Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 75VIBE-DV
This 75-inch smart TV comes with an integrated soundbar, which provides a superior audio output. It features support for dedicated cinema and cricket mode along with support for Apple Airplay and Home Kit. In addition to this, buyers get easy access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Spotify and Sony LIV among others.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture quality
Good sound quality
Decent performance
Reason to avoid
Software lag
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its image quality. However, some have expressed concerns over its sound quality.
Why choose this product?
Buyers should pick this TV for picture quality.
Top 3 features of the best 75-inch TVs
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|SOUND
|OS
|Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV
|4K Ultra HD LED screen with Dolby Vision
|20 watts speaker output with Dolby Atmos
|Google TV
|TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|4K QD Mini LED screen with HDR10
|40 watts speaker output sound with Dolby Atmos and Dts Virtual-X
|Google TV
|Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|4K LED display with HDR10, Live Color, 4K X-Reality PRO
|20 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS:X
|Google TV
|Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+, 4K Upscaling, Film Mode
|20 Watts Output with Adaptive sound, Object tracking sound
|Tizen
|Toshiba 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|4K Ultra HD QLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10
|36 Watts Output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby Digital, Audio Equalizer
|VIDAA U
|Acer 189 cm (75 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV
|4K Ultra HD QLED + Mini LED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision
|60 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby MS12_Z
|Google TV
|Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV
|4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
|88 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms
|Google TV
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