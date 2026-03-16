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    Best 75-inch TVs in India (2026): Top big-screen smart TVs for an ultimate home theatre experience

    A 75-inch TV can instantly turn any living room into a home theatre experience. So, here are our top picks for you from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

    Updated on: Mar 16, 2026 2:13 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6CView Details...

    ₹99,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25M2View Details...

    ₹1.21L

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75U8500FUXXL (Black)View Details...

    ₹1.02L

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Toshiba 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ | 36W Powerful Speakers | AI Sports Mode | REGZA Engine ZR | AI 4K Upscaling | Voice Control | VIDAA OS| 75M450RP (Black)View Details...

    ₹73,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Are you planning to upgrade your living room with a massive screen? If you are, 75-inch TVs are an easy way to turn your boring TV viewing experience into a home theatre experience. These TVs not only come with gigantic screens but they also come with advanced display technologies such as 4K Ultra HD screens and Live Colour and advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Surround Sound, which when coupled together offer a immersive home theatre experience right in the comfort of your living room.

    Best 75-inch TVs in India for an immersive home theater experience (Amazon)
    Best 75-inch TVs in India for an immersive home theater experience (Amazon)

    Besides these, top brands in the market such as Samsung, Sony and TCL, offer a sleek design that blends in the aesthetics of modern homes easily. So, here the best 75-inch TVs that you can buy in India right now:

    This 75-inch smart TV by Sony is a part of its famed Bravia 3 series and it offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels to the buyers. It runs Google TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Its remote features dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Sony LIV. For audio it has bass reflect speakers and Dolby Atmos.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K Ultra HD LED screen with Dolby Vision
    Viewing angle
    178-degrees
    Sound
    20 watts sound with Dolby Atmos
    Processor
    Sony X1 4K HDR processor
    Smart features
    Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay support
    Connectivity
    4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Crisp picture quality

    ...

    Clear sound

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Functionality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its crisp visuals and its sound experience.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for its advanced sound and image quality.

    2. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6C

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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    This 75-inch smart TV by TCL has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5 to name a few. Its processor comes with built-in AI features that improve contrast, colour and clarity of the visuals.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K QD Mini LED screen with HDR10
    Viewing angle
    178-degree
    Sound
    40 watts speaker output sound with Dolby Atmos and Dts Virtual-X
    Processor
    AI PQ processor
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    HDMI 2.1 port, USB port, Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Picture quality

    ...

    Colour contrast

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Ease of installation

    ...

    Performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its sound and image quality. However, its performance has got mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for its visuals and its value-for-money proposition.

    This 75-inch TV is a part of Sony's Bravia 2 series of smart TVs and it features a slim design, which is great for modern living room aesthetics. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to a host of OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. It comes with special features that let users connect this TV with their PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. Additionally, it comes with a voice controlled remote.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K LED display with HDR10, Live Color, 4K X-Reality PRO
    Viewing angle
    178-degree
    Sound
    20 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS:X
    Processor
    4K Processor X1
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good picture quality

    ...

    Easy to use interface

    ...

    Good sound quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    144Hz screen refresh rate missing for gamers

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its sound, image quality and ease of use.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for its sharp visuals.

    This 75-inch TV Samsung smart TV has a sleek design, which is perfect for modern homes. It comes with a 4K upscaling feature that ensures that users get a 4K resolution even if the streaming image quality is slightly lower. In addition to this, it features support for Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, which lets users connect their TVs with other Samsung devices.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+, 4K Upscaling, Film Mode
    Sound
    20 Watts Output with Adaptive sound, Object tracking sound
    Processor
    Crystal Processor 4K
    OS
    Tizen
    Connectivity
    4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Clear visuals

    ...

    Good sound quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its sleek aesthetics and sound. However, some have reported issues with its display performance.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for its slim design and immersive audio experience.

    This TV by Toshiba is value for money buy in its segment and it supports platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5 and Eros Now. It comes with a separate gaming mode and its voice controlled remote has dedicated buttons for Apple TV+, YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix among others.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K Ultra HD QLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Viewing angle
    178-degree
    Sound
    36 Watts Output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby Digital, Audio Equalizer
    Processor
    REGZA Engine ZR
    OS
    VIDAA U
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 1 Ethernet port

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Good picture quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its value for money proposition and decent picture quality.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for its good picture quality.

    This 75-inch smart TV comes with a frame-less design. It has a 4K screen with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, which makes up for a comfortable viewing experience even during bright ambient light or sunlight. It offers a variable screen refresh rate, which means while it clocks a screen refresh rate of 120Hz during regular usage, it can go up to 144Hz while gaming.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K Ultra HD QLED + Mini LED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision
    Viewing angle
    178-degree
    Sound
    60 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby MS12_Z
    Processor
    Dual processor core with two Cortex-A75x2 and two A55 processors
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Decent image quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its value for money proposition. However, some have expressed concerns regarding its picture quality.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for sound and display technology.

    This 75-inch smart TV comes with an integrated soundbar, which provides a superior audio output. It features support for dedicated cinema and cricket mode along with support for Apple Airplay and Home Kit. In addition to this, buyers get easy access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Spotify and Sony LIV among others.

    Specifications

    Display
    4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
    Viewing angle
    178-degree
    Sound
    88 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms
    Processor
    15GHz VuOn processor
    OS
    Google TV
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good picture quality

    ...

    Good sound quality

    ...

    Decent performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Software lag

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its image quality. However, some have expressed concerns over its sound quality.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers should pick this TV for picture quality.

    Top 3 features of the best 75-inch TVs

    NAMEDISPLAYSOUNDOS
    Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV4K Ultra HD LED screen with Dolby Vision20 watts speaker output with Dolby AtmosGoogle TV
    TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV4K QD Mini LED screen with HDR10 40 watts speaker output sound with Dolby Atmos and Dts Virtual-XGoogle TV
    Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4K LED display with HDR10, Live Color, 4K X-Reality PRO20 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS:X Google TV
    Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+, 4K Upscaling, Film Mode20 Watts Output with Adaptive sound, Object tracking soundTizen
    Toshiba 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD QLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR1036 Watts Output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby Digital, Audio EqualizerVIDAA U
    Acer 189 cm (75 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD QLED + Mini LED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision60 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby MS12_ZGoogle TV
    Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG88 Watts speak output with Dolby AtomsGoogle TV

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    FAQs for purchasing a 75-inch TV
    Popular brands for buying a 75-inch TV include Samsung, TCL and Sony.
    Display technology and sound technology are the two most important factors to consider while buying a 75-inch TV.
    Most 75-inch TVs offer a viewing angle of 178 degrees.
    No, not all 75-inch TVs support gaming.
    Yes, all 75-inch TVs support OTT apps.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Best 75-inch TVs In India (2026): Top Big-screen Smart TVs For An Ultimate Home Theatre Experience
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