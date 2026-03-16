Best 75-inch TVs in India (2026): Top big-screen smart TVs for an ultimate home theatre experience

Are you planning to upgrade your living room with a massive screen? If you are, 75-inch TVs are an easy way to turn your boring TV viewing experience into a home theatre experience. These TVs not only come with gigantic screens but they also come with advanced display technologies such as 4K Ultra HD screens and Live Colour and advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Surround Sound, which when coupled together offer a immersive home theatre experience right in the comfort of your living room. Best 75-inch TVs in India for an immersive home theater experience (Amazon) Besides these, top brands in the market such as Samsung, Sony and TCL, offer a sleek design that blends in the aesthetics of modern homes easily. So, here the best 75-inch TVs that you can buy in India right now:

This 75-inch smart TV by Sony is a part of its famed Bravia 3 series and it offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels to the buyers. It runs Google TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Its remote features dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Sony LIV. For audio it has bass reflect speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED screen with Dolby Vision Viewing angle 178-degrees Sound 20 watts sound with Dolby Atmos Processor Sony X1 4K HDR processor Smart features Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Apple AirPlay support Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Crisp picture quality Clear sound Value for money Reason to avoid Functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its crisp visuals and its sound experience. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for its advanced sound and image quality.

2. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6C Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This 75-inch smart TV by TCL has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5 to name a few. Its processor comes with built-in AI features that improve contrast, colour and clarity of the visuals.

Specifications Display 4K QD Mini LED screen with HDR10 Viewing angle 178-degree Sound 40 watts speaker output sound with Dolby Atmos and Dts Virtual-X Processor AI PQ processor OS Google TV Connectivity HDMI 2.1 port, USB port, Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Picture quality Colour contrast Value for money Reason to avoid Ease of installation Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its sound and image quality. However, its performance has got mixed reviews. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for its visuals and its value-for-money proposition.

This 75-inch TV is a part of Sony's Bravia 2 series of smart TVs and it features a slim design, which is great for modern living room aesthetics. It runs Google's Android TV operating system, which gives users easy access to a host of OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. It comes with special features that let users connect this TV with their PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. Additionally, it comes with a voice controlled remote.

Specifications Display 4K LED display with HDR10, Live Color, 4K X-Reality PRO Viewing angle 178-degree Sound 20 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS:X Processor 4K Processor X1 OS Google TV Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Reasons to buy Good picture quality Easy to use interface Good sound quality Reason to avoid 144Hz screen refresh rate missing for gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its sound, image quality and ease of use. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for its sharp visuals.

This 75-inch TV Samsung smart TV has a sleek design, which is perfect for modern homes. It comes with a 4K upscaling feature that ensures that users get a 4K resolution even if the streaming image quality is slightly lower. In addition to this, it features support for Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, which lets users connect their TVs with other Samsung devices.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+, 4K Upscaling, Film Mode Sound 20 Watts Output with Adaptive sound, Object tracking sound Processor Crystal Processor 4K OS Tizen Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5 Reasons to buy Clear visuals Good sound quality Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its sleek aesthetics and sound. However, some have reported issues with its display performance. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for its slim design and immersive audio experience.

This TV by Toshiba is value for money buy in its segment and it supports platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5 and Eros Now. It comes with a separate gaming mode and its voice controlled remote has dedicated buttons for Apple TV+, YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix among others.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Viewing angle 178-degree Sound 36 Watts Output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby Digital, Audio Equalizer Processor REGZA Engine ZR OS VIDAA U Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 1 Ethernet port Reasons to buy Great build quality Good picture quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its value for money proposition and decent picture quality. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for its good picture quality.

This 75-inch smart TV comes with a frame-less design. It has a 4K screen with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, which makes up for a comfortable viewing experience even during bright ambient light or sunlight. It offers a variable screen refresh rate, which means while it clocks a screen refresh rate of 120Hz during regular usage, it can go up to 144Hz while gaming.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED + Mini LED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision Viewing angle 178-degree Sound 60 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby MS12_Z Processor Dual processor core with two Cortex-A75x2 and two A55 processors OS Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port Reasons to buy Decent image quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its value for money proposition. However, some have expressed concerns regarding its picture quality. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for sound and display technology.

This 75-inch smart TV comes with an integrated soundbar, which provides a superior audio output. It features support for dedicated cinema and cricket mode along with support for Apple Airplay and Home Kit. In addition to this, buyers get easy access to apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Spotify and Sony LIV among others.

Specifications Display 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG Viewing angle 178-degree Sound 88 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms Processor 15GHz VuOn processor OS Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a USB 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.3, dual band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Decent performance Reason to avoid Software lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its image quality. However, some have expressed concerns over its sound quality. Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this TV for picture quality. Top 3 features of the best 75-inch TVs

NAME DISPLAY SOUND OS Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD LED screen with Dolby Vision 20 watts speaker output with Dolby Atmos Google TV TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 4K QD Mini LED screen with HDR10 40 watts speaker output sound with Dolby Atmos and Dts Virtual-X Google TV Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K LED display with HDR10, Live Color, 4K X-Reality PRO 20 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS:X Google TV Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+, 4K Upscaling, Film Mode 20 Watts Output with Adaptive sound, Object tracking sound Tizen Toshiba 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD QLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR10 36 Watts Output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby Digital, Audio Equalizer VIDAA U Acer 189 cm (75 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD QLED + Mini LED display with 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision 60 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms, Dolby MS12_Z Google TV Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG 88 Watts speak output with Dolby Atoms Google TV

FAQs for purchasing a 75-inch TV Which are the popular brands for buying a 75-inch TV in India? Popular brands for buying a 75-inch TV include Samsung, TCL and Sony. Which are the top factors to consider while buying a 75-inch TV? Display technology and sound technology are the two most important factors to consider while buying a 75-inch TV. What is the viewing angle supported by 75-inch TVs? Most 75-inch TVs offer a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Do all 75-inch TVs offer gaming support? No, not all 75-inch TVs support gaming. Do all 75-inch TVs support OTT apps? Yes, all 75-inch TVs support OTT apps.