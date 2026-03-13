Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Upgrade your kitchen: Best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for Indian homes

    Here are the best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for your homes. These appliances come with powerful motors and versatile jars for your cooking needs.

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:37 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free ServiceView Details...

    ₹8,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer + 1 Mix-O-Keep) | Space-Saving Stacking Design | Blue | 2Y Warranty | ISI CertifiedView Details...

    ₹3,495

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Crompton Duro Grand 750W Powertron Motor | 5 Jars | Grind and store jar, Stainless steel jars and Blender jar with fruit filter | 2 in 1 Application | 5y on Motor and 3y on ProductView Details...

    ₹3,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Vidiem Mixer Grinder 575 Vector Premium (Black) | 750 watt with 5 Jar in-1 Juicer Mixer Grinder | Leakproof Jars with self-Lock for Wet & Dry Spices, chutneys & curries | 5 Years WarrantyView Details...

    ₹5,513

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Butterfly Jet Elite Plus Mixer Grinder, 750W, 5 Jars, GreyView Details...

    ₹3,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Juicer mixer grinders have been an integral part of Indian kitchens for a long time. They help in everything from chopping and slicing vegetables to grinding spices and even making chutneys and pastes. While a lot of juicer mixer grinders come with three jars, some offer up to five jars to meet the diverse cooking needs of Indian homes.

    Best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for Indian homes (Gemini)
    Best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for Indian homes (Gemini)

    These additional jars, or the 5-jar juicer mixer grinders, also let users make batters and doughs and extract fresh juices. This in turn reduces the need for having and managing multiple appliances. It also makes cooking a tad bit smoother. So, if you are planning to give your kitchen an upgrade, here are the best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for you:

    This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 2.1L and it is ideal for kneading dough, slicing, chopping and extracting juices from citrus fruits. It can also be used for making chutneys, batters for dosas, and grinding dry spices. It comes with a 750W motor that offers three speed settings and a safety lock for kids.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    chopping, kneading, extracting juice
    Capacity
    2.1L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Ease of use

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Mixed reviews on durability of jars

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its kneading and slicing capability. However, some report issues with the durability of its jars.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for chopping and slicing functionality and its safety lock.

    2. Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer + 1 Mix-O-Keep) | Space-Saving Stacking Design | Blue | 2Y Warranty | ISI Certified

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 1.5L and it is ideal for grinding and extracting juice. Its large juicer ensures that users can extract and store up to 1500mL of fruit juice easily. It can also be used for making chutneys and grinding spices. It includes a 1.5L wet jar, a 1L dry jar, a 300mL chutney jar, a 1.5L transparent juicer jar, and a Mix-O-Keep jar.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    chopping, kneading, extracting juice
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Solid build quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers on Amazon like its over product quality. However, some report issues with its noise levels.

    Why choose this product?

    It includes a large juicer and an additional storage jar for easy usage.

    This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 3.1L and it is ideal for large families. It comes with a 750W motor that is designed for up to 60 minutes of continuous grinding, which is ideal for grinding grains and nuts. It includes a 200mL grind and store jar, a 1L grinding jar, a 400mL chutney jar, a 1.5L liquidizing jar and a 1.5L blending jar or juicer.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    grinding
    Capacity
    3.1L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Easy to operate

    ...

    Good grinding capability

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Moderate jar quality

    ...

    Lack of proper packaging

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers on Amazon like its grinding capability. However, some report issues with the quality of its jars.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers can pick this product for its extended grinding support and pulse grinding feature.

    This 5-jar juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 5.6Kg and it is ideal for large families or bulk cooking requirements. It comes with a 750W motor that is coupled with a 1.5L master jar, a 1.5L juicer and extractor, a 1L multi-use jar and two 0.1L spice and marvel jars. One of its standout features is its self-locking jar design which makes operations easier.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    grinding
    Capacity
    5.6Kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Easy to operate

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its overall quality and its powerful grinder.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers can pick this product for easy to use design and its performance.

    This 5-jar juicer mixer grinder is ideal for smaller families. It comes with a 75W heavy duty motor that can be used for grinding and storing spices, extracting fruit juices, even from fruits like coconut, and making pastes. Additionally, its jars have a leak-proof design.

    Specifications

    Motor
    75W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    grinding, extracting juices
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Sturdy design

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    ...

    Build quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers like its easy-to-use design, particularly its juicer.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers can pick this appliance for easy to use design and its juicer.

    This appliance comes with a 750W motor that can rotate at up to 21,000rpm speeds and offers up to 30 minutes of continuous grinding support. It has a quadra-flow juicer design for uniform mixing and three-speed control with a whip function.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding
    Capacity
    1.5L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good build quality

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers find it good for everyday use and worth the money. However, some report issues with its high noise levels.

    Why choose this product?

    Buyers can choose this appliance over others for its sturdy design and its grinding capability.

    This appliance is ideal for smaller families. It features a self-locking jars design that makes operations easier. Additionally, it comes with an Aria Cool Tec Motor which provides 40 percent more cooling and 10 percent less power consumption. It comes with a 1.5L jar that is ideal for moth dry and wet grinding that is coupled with a 1.5L juicer.

    Specifications

    Motor
    750W
    Speed settings
    3-speed
    Ideal for
    Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding
    Capacity
    1L

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Decent performance

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Customers find it a value-for-money buy. However, some report issues with its high noise levels.

    Why choose this product?

    It is good for everyday needs for a small family.

    Top 3 features of best 5-jar juicer mixer grinder

    NAMEMOTORCAPACITYIDEAL FOR
    Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder750W2.1LChopping, kneading, extracting juice
    Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars750W1.5LChopping, kneading, extracting juice
    Crompton Duro Grand 750W Powertron Motor750W3.1LGrinding
    Vidiem Mixer Grinder 575 Vector Premium (Black)750W5.6KgDry and wet grinding, extracting juice
    Dry and wet grinding and extracting juice75W1.5LGrinding, extracting juices
    V-Guard Citius Plus 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder750W1.5LExtracting juices, dry and wet grinding
    Vidiem Eva Premium 750W Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars (Lavender & Black)750W1LExtracting juices, dry and wet grinding

    Similar articles for you

    Top rated 1 ton ACs that deliver powerful cooling for small rooms

    LPG cylinder shortage fears: These induction cooktops can help

    Planning a fridge upgrade? Here are 10 premium double-door refrigerators to consider

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Upgrade Your Kitchen: Best 5-jar Juicer Mixer Grinders For Indian Homes
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes