Upgrade your kitchen: Best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for Indian homes

Juicer mixer grinders have been an integral part of Indian kitchens for a long time. They help in everything from chopping and slicing vegetables to grinding spices and even making chutneys and pastes. While a lot of juicer mixer grinders come with three jars, some offer up to five jars to meet the diverse cooking needs of Indian homes. Best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for Indian homes (Gemini) These additional jars, or the 5-jar juicer mixer grinders, also let users make batters and doughs and extract fresh juices. This in turn reduces the need for having and managing multiple appliances. It also makes cooking a tad bit smoother. So, if you are planning to give your kitchen an upgrade, here are the best 5-jar juicer mixer grinders for you:

This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 2.1L and it is ideal for kneading dough, slicing, chopping and extracting juices from citrus fruits. It can also be used for making chutneys, batters for dosas, and grinding dry spices. It comes with a 750W motor that offers three speed settings and a safety lock for kids.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for chopping, kneading, extracting juice Capacity 2.1L Reasons to buy Ease of use Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels Mixed reviews on durability of jars

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its kneading and slicing capability. However, some report issues with the durability of its jars. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for chopping and slicing functionality and its safety lock.

This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 1.5L and it is ideal for grinding and extracting juice. Its large juicer ensures that users can extract and store up to 1500mL of fruit juice easily. It can also be used for making chutneys and grinding spices. It includes a 1.5L wet jar, a 1L dry jar, a 300mL chutney jar, a 1.5L transparent juicer jar, and a Mix-O-Keep jar.

This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 1.5L and it is ideal for grinding and extracting juice. Its large juicer ensures that users can extract and store up to 1500mL of fruit juice easily. It can also be used for making chutneys and grinding spices. It includes a 1.5L wet jar, a 1L dry jar, a 300mL chutney jar, a 1.5L transparent juicer jar, and a Mix-O-Keep jar.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for chopping, kneading, extracting juice Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Value for money Solid build quality Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers on Amazon like its over product quality. However, some report issues with its noise levels. Why choose this product? It includes a large juicer and an additional storage jar for easy usage.

This juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 3.1L and it is ideal for large families. It comes with a 750W motor that is designed for up to 60 minutes of continuous grinding, which is ideal for grinding grains and nuts. It includes a 200mL grind and store jar, a 1L grinding jar, a 400mL chutney jar, a 1.5L liquidizing jar and a 1.5L blending jar or juicer.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for grinding Capacity 3.1L Reasons to buy Easy to operate Good grinding capability Reason to avoid Moderate jar quality Lack of proper packaging

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers on Amazon like its grinding capability. However, some report issues with the quality of its jars. Why choose this product? Buyers can pick this product for its extended grinding support and pulse grinding feature.

This 5-jar juicer mixer grinder comes with a capacity of 5.6Kg and it is ideal for large families or bulk cooking requirements. It comes with a 750W motor that is coupled with a 1.5L master jar, a 1.5L juicer and extractor, a 1L multi-use jar and two 0.1L spice and marvel jars. One of its standout features is its self-locking jar design which makes operations easier.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for grinding Capacity 5.6Kg Reasons to buy Easy to operate Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its overall quality and its powerful grinder. Why choose this product? Buyers can pick this product for easy to use design and its performance.

This 5-jar juicer mixer grinder is ideal for smaller families. It comes with a 75W heavy duty motor that can be used for grinding and storing spices, extracting fruit juices, even from fruits like coconut, and making pastes. Additionally, its jars have a leak-proof design.

Specifications Motor 75W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for grinding, extracting juices Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Sturdy design Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels Build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like its easy-to-use design, particularly its juicer. Why choose this product? Buyers can pick this appliance for easy to use design and its juicer.

This appliance comes with a 750W motor that can rotate at up to 21,000rpm speeds and offers up to 30 minutes of continuous grinding support. It has a quadra-flow juicer design for uniform mixing and three-speed control with a whip function.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding Capacity 1.5L Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find it good for everyday use and worth the money. However, some report issues with its high noise levels. Why choose this product? Buyers can choose this appliance over others for its sturdy design and its grinding capability.

This appliance is ideal for smaller families. It features a self-locking jars design that makes operations easier. Additionally, it comes with an Aria Cool Tec Motor which provides 40 percent more cooling and 10 percent less power consumption. It comes with a 1.5L jar that is ideal for moth dry and wet grinding that is coupled with a 1.5L juicer.

Specifications Motor 750W Speed settings 3-speed Ideal for Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding Capacity 1L Reasons to buy Decent performance Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find it a value-for-money buy. However, some report issues with its high noise levels. Why choose this product? It is good for everyday needs for a small family. Top 3 features of best 5-jar juicer mixer grinder

NAME MOTOR CAPACITY IDEAL FOR Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder 750W 2.1L Chopping, kneading, extracting juice Prestige Astra 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars 750W 1.5L Chopping, kneading, extracting juice Crompton Duro Grand 750W Powertron Motor 750W 3.1L Grinding Vidiem Mixer Grinder 575 Vector Premium (Black) 750W 5.6Kg Dry and wet grinding, extracting juice Dry and wet grinding and extracting juice 75W 1.5L Grinding, extracting juices V-Guard Citius Plus 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 750W 1.5L Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding Vidiem Eva Premium 750W Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars (Lavender & Black) 750W 1L Extracting juices, dry and wet grinding